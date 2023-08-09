Lee® Launches Its First Women’s Apparel Collaboration with Female-Owned Brand, Daydreamer®

Lee® has launched its first women’s apparel collaboration with Daydreamer®, the LA-based female founded brand known for their vintage inspired, iconic band t-shirts and tops. Photo Credit is: ©Lee 2023 ©Daydreamer

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lee® announces its first women’s apparel collaboration with Daydreamer®, the LA-based female founded brand known for their vintage inspired, iconic band t-shirts and tops.

The two brands, deeply rooted in American culture, have joined forces to create a limited-edition capsule that acknowledges the rich history of music and fashion. The Lee® x Daydreamer® collection merges Lee®’s timeless denim heritage with Daydreamer®'s passion for authentic storytelling, resulting in re-imagined styles that give a nod to the past while empowering women today.

“This collaboration is the first exclusively female for Lee® and working with Daydreamer® was exciting for the team,” said Betty Madden, vice-president of global design, Lee®. “Generations of women have worn Lee®, from rock stars to moms, cowgirls to college students. Blending our original icons with Daydreamer®’s aesthetic creates a very cool fit that will inspire a whole new generation of fans.”

The collection focuses on women’s t-shirts, crews, sweatshirts, denim jackets and jeans, highlighting three distinctive stories: the nostalgia of the ‘90s, the spirit of the West, and the craftsmanship of workwear. Top styles include the following:

Oversized Rider Trucker Jacket – The Lee® Rider Jacket has long been an institution of style, worn by rock stars from the rain-soaked fields of Woodstock to the grunge scene. With a borrowed-from-the-boys fit, this jacket is all about the details.

‘90s Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt – Made to feel like a real piece of concert memorabilia with an exclusive Daydreamer® poster style design, in an oversized boyfriend fit.

Western Tour Tee – Created exclusively for this collection, this tee features a Daydreamer® rendition of a vintage Lee® illustration refreshed for her. Comfortable without being oversized, it feels straight from the archives.

Western Carol Cropped Boot – This high rise and slimmer fit has just enough flare to show off all your favorite boots.

Workwear Jean – Pulling from Lee®’s workwear heritage, this midrise straight jean has a looser fit with authentic details including triple-stitched seams, roomy pockets and a hammer loop.

Workwear Girlfriend Tee – Daydreamer® reimagined the original Lee® workwear logo into a co-branded graphic layered with doodles in puff ink. The vintage inspired fit has a true lived-in look and feel.

Chore Jacket – For over a century, the Lee® Chore Jacket has been beloved for its excellent craftsmanship and durable feel. This iteration brings a cool utility vibe to a classic look.

“We are beyond excited to be offering our first co-branded product collaboration,” said Laura Glover, founder of Daydreamer®. “Daydreamer® historically partners with icons. To have now co-designed a product assortment with an iconic American heritage brand such as Lee® is an incredibly proud moment for me and the brand."

The products range in price from $75 to $138. Tops and jackets are sized XS to XL and jeans are available in sizes 24-35. The Lee® x Daydreamer® collection is available on both brands’ owned websites, Lee® owned stores as well as select boutiques and retailers such as Fred Segal and Revolve.

For more information, visit Lee.com/daydreamer.

ABOUT LEE®

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, has been a pioneer in purposefully designed denim and casual apparel for more than 130 years. As an iconic American brand, Lee’s heritage is filled with fashion firsts marked by innovative fits, era-defining silhouettes, and legendary details in styles for men, women and boys. Lee’s youthful energy, unrelenting optimism and fearless confidence have created generations of brand loyalists across the globe. For more information, visit www.lee.com.

ABOUT DAYDREAMER®

Cut, Sewn & Crafted in L.A., Daydreamer® has mastered the essence of a beloved vintage tee that feels great from the first wear. For over 10 years, with quality craftsmanship and responsible manufacturing practices at the forefront, the brand has created clothing and experiences for authentic people. Each of their pieces has a message behind it - whether it's a legend, a joke, a memory or an idea, each item they make starts with a story. Because Daydreamer® believes you should wear items that make you feel something. They unwaveringly design clothing and make decisions that evoke emotion with musical roots, inciting a sense of belonging and connection. Daydreamer® is in a constant pursuit of creating a positive and communicative experience between their customers and the world. With a robust roster of legendary artists and a skilled perspective on designing exclusive graphics, Daydreamer® has built a devotedly loyal fanbase. For more information check out www.Daydreamerla.com.