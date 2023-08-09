BrightView’s Customer Portal Surpasses 10,000 Users

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart phones. Smart homes. Everything in life seems to be getting smarter. Keeping track of landscape maintenance is getting smarter, too. BrightView (NYSE: BV) – the nation’s leading commercial landscaping company – has upgraded BrightView Connect, a proprietary customer portal designed to provide property managers and homeowner association residents with the latest landscape service information at their fingertips. Released earlier this year, the portal recently surpassed 10,000 registered users.

“At BrightView, we’re constantly looking for solutions to better engage with customers and enhance their overall experience,” said Brian Bruce, BrightView Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. “The new BrightView Connect is simpler, faster, and more convenient. We envision BrightView Connect will be like taking your landscape team with you wherever you go, but in a much smarter format.”

Available on mobile or desktop, the next-generation BrightView Connect incorporates technology designed to meet the demands of clients by providing access to the information they need, when they need it.

At its core, BrightView Connect offers a host of easily accessible, on-demand features* such as:

Submit Service Requests : Effortlessly request service and upload reference photos.

: Effortlessly request service and upload reference photos. Receive Service Confirmation : Know when landscape services are completed, tailored to client priorities.

: Know when landscape services are completed, tailored to client priorities. View Enhancement Proposals : Access proposals, status and history on a secure dashboard.

: Access proposals, status and history on a secure dashboard. View Maintenance Schedule : Share details of a property maintenance schedule.

: Share details of a property maintenance schedule. View Quality Site Assessments : Review service history with site walk photos, notes, and follow up items.

: Review service history with site walk photos, notes, and follow up items. Customize Communications: Select the preferred frequency and method of BrightView communications.

* Some features may not be available at all properties.

“The next-generation BrightView Connect was developed based on direct feedback from customers,” Bruce continued. “When designing the portal, we put an emphasis on providing easy access to the most useful information, leveraging our integrated mobile applications.”

Click here for a demo video and to learn more about the new BrightView Connect.

About BrightView

BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation’s largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners' associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit www.BrightView.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.