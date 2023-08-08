Wag! Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wag! Group Co. (the “Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the #1 platform for busy Pet Parents, offering on-demand access to 5-star pet care, pet insurance options, premium pet products, and expert pet advice, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Revenue increased 55% to $19.8 million, compared to $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, a quarterly revenue milestone – comprised of $6.2 million of Services revenue, $12.0 million of Wellness revenue, and $1.6 million of Pet Food & Treats revenue.

Net loss was $3.9 million, compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to year-over-year increases in interest expense and stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to positive $0.1 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

"We're thrilled to share our first Adjusted EBITDA positive quarter as a public company, and for the fifth consecutive quarter we are revising our Adjusted EBITDA guidance upward," said Garrett Smallwood, CEO and Chairman of Wag!.

“We are continuing to make long-term investments across the business in order to balance growth and profitability in 2023 and beyond,” concluded Smallwood.

Recent Business Highlights:

Reached a total of 549,000 Platform Participants in Q2 2023, an increase of 42% from 387,000 in Q2 2022.

First Adjusted EBITDA Positive Quarter in Company History – our deliberate 10:1 LTV:CAC ratio, disciplined expense management, and AI automation of back-office tasks and vendors drove the first profitable quarter in company history.

Record Services Quarter – achieved quarterly revenue milestone for Services, setting an all-time revenue record despite the slow return-to-office trend per the Kastle Back to Work Barometer.

Delighted Pet Parents through Paw Protect – launched Paw Protect into Wellness marketplace and delighted thousands of Pet Parents through a best-in-class, innovative pet insurance product with a record 94 NPS.

Guidance

"As a result of our strong second quarter and year to date results, we are again increasing our guidance for 2023,” said Alec Davidian, Wag! CFO. “While there are some general macro uncertainties, this year of efficiency has positioned the business to drive profitable growth in the future.”

For the full-year of 2023, we now expect:

Revenue in the range of $80 million to $84 million, consistent with our prior forecast.

Adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of $0 million to $2 million, a $1 million improvement versus our prior forecast at the high end of the range.

For the third quarter 2023, we expect:

Revenue in the range of $19 million to $20 million, a year-over-year increase of 27% at the midpoint of the range.

Adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of $0 million to $1 million, a 208% improvement year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.

Our intense focus on profitability and operational efficiencies in 2023 positions us well for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.

Our financial guidance includes the following outlook:

Severe weather affects Services demand and holidays drive incremental overnight vs. daytime service demand. Going forward, we expect a skew to Overnight and Daytime services depending on summer and holidays. Pet adoption during the holidays also affects pet insurance penetration and demand for wellness plans.

We anticipate that continued growth in the pet industry, driven by factors such as rising pet ownership, pet insurance penetration, and increasing demand for premium pet products and services, will have a positive impact on our financial performance in 2023, including on our entrance to Pet Food & Treats.

General trends related to state of the economy, interest rates, and consumer confidence. We have factored in potential risks and opportunities related to these macroeconomic factors in order to accurately forecast our financial performance.

We recognize that there may be potential risks to our financial performance in 2023, such as disruptions to global supply chains, changes in consumer behavior due to unexpected events such as a delayed or imbalanced return-to-office, digital and performance marketing trends, the potential impact of AI, and our ability to expand through partnerships.

1 Information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the company without unreasonable effort, as discussed in our Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics section below.

Wag’s Second Quarter Results Conference Call

Wag! will host a conference call and live webcast today, August 08, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results. To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. A live webcast of the call can be accessed by using this link. Following the live call, an archived webcast of the conference will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at investors.wag.co.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, income taxes, as well as other items to be consistent with definitions typically used by lenders, including transaction costs. Additionally, we exclude the impact of certain non-recurring items which are not indicative of our operating performance as well as other transaction specific costs that do not represent an ongoing operating expense of the business, including but not limited to, business combination transaction and integration costs and PPP loan forgiveness. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past, and future periods by excluding items from net income (loss) that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Platform Participant is defined as a Pet Parent or Pet Caregiver who transacted on the Wag! platform for a service in the quarter. Services include dog walking, sitting, boarding, drop-ins, training, premium telehealth services, wellness plans, and pet insurance plan comparison.

Information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the company without unreasonable effort. The company is not able to provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the company without unreasonable effort. The company provides a range for its adjusted EBITDA forecast that it believes will be achieved, however it cannot accurately predict all the components of the adjusted EBITDA calculation. The company provides an adjusted EBITDA forecast because it believes that adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the company’s results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted above. However, adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company’s ability to further develop and advance its pet service offerings and achieve scale; ability to attract and retain personnel; market opportunity, anticipated growth, and future financial performance, including management’s financial outlook for the future. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: management’s financial outlook for the future; market adoption of the Company’s pet service offerings and solutions; failure to realize the financial benefits of acquisitions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Wag! Group Co. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except par value amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,792 $ 38,966 Accounts receivable, net 7,762 5,872 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,984 2,585 Total current assets 34,538 47,423 Property and equipment, net 89 88 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,210 695 Intangible assets, net 7,814 2,590 Goodwill 5,096 1,451 Other assets 2,092 64 Total assets $ 50,839 $ 52,311 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,672 $ 7,174 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,150 4,765 Deferred revenue 2,627 2,232 Deferred purchase consideration – current portion 750 750 Operating lease liabilities 253 306 Notes payable – current portion 1,427 1,264 Total current liabilities 18,879 16,491 Operating lease liabilities – non-current portion 981 435 Notes payable – non-current portion, net of debt discount and warrant allocation of $5,694 and $7,008 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 25,570 24,970 Deferred purchase consideration – non-current portion 147 493 Other non-current liabilities 218 — Total liabilities 45,795 42,389 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 110,000 shares authorized as of both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 38,776 and 36,849 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 161,113 158,335 Accumulated deficit (156,073) (148,417) Total stockholders’ equity 5,044 9,922 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 50,839 $ 52,311

Wag! Group Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 19,820 $ 12,784 $ 40,443 $ 22,450 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 1,243 1,200 2,269 2,006 Platform operations and support 3,492 2,817 6,662 5,394 Sales and marketing 10,758 7,284 24,033 13,366 Royalty 1,791 — 1,791 — General and administrative 4,821 2,398 9,805 4,765 Depreciation and amortization 375 145 756 297 Total costs and expenses 22,480 13,844 45,316 25,828 Other expense, net 65 — 9 — Interest expense, net 1,659 17 3,289 49 Loss before income taxes and equity in net earnings of equity method investments (4,384) (1,077) (8,171) (3,427) Income taxes 38 13 38 13 Equity in net earnings of equity method investments 553 — 553 — Net loss $ (3,869) $ (1,090) $ (7,656) $ (3,440) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10) $ (0.18) $ (0.20) $ (0.56) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in computing loss per share, basic and diluted 38,109 6,129 37,590 6,125

Wag! Group Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 (in thousands) Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,656) $ (3,440) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 2,463 94 Amortization of debt discount on debt financing 1,314 — Depreciation and amortization 756 297 Non-cash interest expense – deferred purchase consideration 36 58 Equity in net earnings of equity method investments (553) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired business: Accounts receivable (1,850) (1,854) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,049 (59) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (8) 14 Other assets (5) — Accounts payable 2,241 1,060 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (700) (536) Deferred revenue 368 220 Other non-current liabilities 218 — Net cash used in operating activities (2,327) (4,146) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments — (10,092) Proceeds from sale and maturity of short-term investments — 5,901 Payment of deferred purchase consideration (382) (375) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,503) — Cash paid for equity method investment (1,470) — Purchase of property and equipment (31) (14) Net cash used in investing activities (11,386) (4,580) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercises of stock options 90 — Payments on PPP loan and Blue Torch Financing Agreement (551) (220) Proceeds from issuance of Series P preferred stock, net of issuance costs — 10,925 Payment of offering costs — (2,169) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (461) 8,536 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (14,174) (190) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 38,966 2,628 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 24,792 $ 2,438

Wag! Group Co. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 (in thousands, except percentages) Net loss $ (3,869) $ (1,090) $ (7,656) $ (3,440) Interest expense, net 1,659 17 3,289 49 Income taxes 38 13 38 13 Depreciation and amortization 375 145 756 297 Stock-based compensation 1,121 40 2,463 94 Integration and transaction costs associated with acquired business 152 — 189 — Severance costs 131 — 131 — Legal settlement 500 — 500 — Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 107 $ (875) $ (290) $ (2,987) Revenues $ 19,820 $ 12,784 $ 40,443 $ 22,450 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) margin 0.5 % (6.8) % (0.7) % (13.3) %