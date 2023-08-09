Delta Galil Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter Results Reflect Initiatives Focused on Enhancing Gross Margin, Reducing Inventory, Driving Operating Cash Flow and Strengthening the Balance Sheet

Second Quarter Gross Margin Increased 190 basis points compared to last year to 40.4%

Operating Cash Flow Excluding IFRS 16 was $58.4 Million for the Second Quarter

Declares a $7.0 Million Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2023

2023 Full Year Guidance Reiterated, and Management Expects to End 2023 with Meaningfully Higher Gross and Operating Margins, Lower Inventory and Reduced Debt

CAESAREA, Israel--()--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for men, women and children, today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (comparisons are to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

  • Sales decreased 10% (9% in constant currency) to $443.6 million, driven by the macro slowdown in global consumer spending
  • Gross margin improved 190 basis points to 40.4%
  • EBIT before non-core items was $30.9 million, or 7.0% of sales compared to last year at $44.0 million, or 9.0% of sales
  • EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $38.0 million, a 27.1% decrease from last year and a 33.3% increase from first quarter 2023
  • Inventory decreased for the third consecutive quarter, reflecting an aggregate reduction of $85.7 million since September 30, 2022
  • Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 improved $74.1 million to $58.4 million compared to the same period last year
  • Equity at June 30, 2023 was at a record level of $713.6 million, up 11% from June 2022
  • Dividend declared of $7.0 million, or $0.272 per share, which will be distributed on August 30, 2023, with a record and “ex-dividend” date of August 17, 2023
  • The Company reiterates its 2023 full-year guidance

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, “As the global apparel industry navigates a period of normalizing trends, we are pursuing strategic actions aimed at reducing inventory levels, enhancing gross margin, and optimizing our production capabilities. Additionally, we are focused on growing our direct-to-consumer channels, while simultaneously developing new and innovative products for our customers. During the quarter, most of our owned brands increased direct sales across both e-commerce and brick and mortar retail channels.

Additionally, we managed to achieve a strong second quarter gross margin despite a heavily promotional retail landscape, while simultaneously reducing our inventory for the third consecutive quarter, netting a cumulative reduction of $85.7 since September 2022. These factors drove a $74.1 million improvement in operating cash flow compared to the prior year period, further strengthening our balance sheet. Finally, we announced another measure to streamline our operations by reducing our operational footprint in China.”

Mr. Dabah continued, “As we enter the second half of 2023, we remain confident in the direction we are headed and in the meaningful opportunities we are pursuing to drive shareholder value. For the remainder of 2023, we expect sales and profitability growth led by strong direct-to-consumer performance, favorable customer mix, improving margins, and higher utilization across our factories. We expect to meet our prior 2023 full-year guidance while further strengthening our balance sheet through continued reductions in both inventory and debt levels.”

Sales

The Company reported second quarter 2023 sales of $443.6 million, a 10% decrease (9% in constant currency) from $491.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. First-half sales were $886.0 million, a 9% decrease (8% in constant currency) from $975.1 million in the prior-year period.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 increased to 40.4%, compared to 38.5% in the second quarter of 2022. The 190-basis point expansion was due primarily to better customer, channel and segment mix, and lower freight costs, partially offset by higher discounts and lower factory utilization. Gross margin in the first half of 2023 increased by 150 basis points to 39.7%, compared to 38.2% in the first half of 2022.

EBIT

EBIT in the second quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million compared to $38.5 million in the prior-year period. EBIT before non-core items (detailed below) in the second quarter of 2023 was $30.9 million, or 7.0% of sales, compared to $44.0 million, or 9.0% of sales, in 2022.

EBIT in the first half of 2023 was $42.7 million, compared to $72.7 million in the same period last year. In the first half of 2023, EBIT before non-core items was $50.7 million, or 5.7% of sales, compared to $78.2 million, or 8.0% of sales, in the first half of 2022.

The reduction in EBIT margin before non-core items was mainly due to deleverage of SG&A expenses, which could support higher sales levels.

Non-Core Items

As part of a strategic focus to further streamline its operations, the Company decided in the second quarter of 2023 to further downsize its China operations.

For the first quarter of 2023, non-core items included the following operational measures:

- closed the Bare Necessities distribution center and transitioned to a third-party fulfillment center in Mexico

- relocated Egypt cut and sew operations from Cairo to El-Minya

- closed the socks production facility in Bulgaria, and moved production to a new facility in Egypt

- implemented efficiency measures in the Company’s 7 for All Mankind segment

In the second quarter and first half 2023, expenses associated with the realignment plans were $6.0 million and $11.4 million, respectively. The Company estimates annual cost savings from the realignment plans of approximately $12.5 million, a portion of which will be realized in 2023.

Non-core items in the second quarter and first half of 2023 also include, a $4.0 million benefit associated with a reversal of earn-out liability with respect to Bogart's acquisition, and $0.7 million related to deal costs.

Non-Core Items
(in USD, Millions)

 

 

First Half

 

Second Quarter

 

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

Realignment plans

 

$

5.5

 

$

11.4

 

 

$

5.5

 

$

6.0

 

Income from decrease of earn-out liability

 

 

-

 

 

(4.0

)

 

 

-

 

 

(4.0

)

Deal costs

 

 

-

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

-

 

 

0.7

 

Total Non-Core Items

 

$

5.5

 

$

8.1

 

 

$

5.5

 

$

2.7

 

Net Income

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $15.1 million, compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $16.6 million, compared to $28.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income in the first half of 2023 was $18.1 million, compared to $41.6 million in the first half last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $24.3 million, compared to $47.1 million in the first half of 2022.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2023 were $0.53, compared to $0.80 in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $0.59, compared to $1.01 in the second quarter of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share in the first half of 2023 were $0.61, compared to $1.47 in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $0.85 compared to $1.68 in 2022.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact in the second quarter of 2023 was $38.0 million, compared to $52.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. In the first half of 2023, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $66.5 million, compared to $94.7 million in the first half of 2022.

Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $58.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of ($15.7) million in the second quarter of 2022. Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $69.3 million in the first half of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of ($68.3) million in the first half of 2022. The significant year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow can be primarily attributed to the reduction in inventory levels.

Net financial debt, excluding IFRS 16, at June 30, 2023, was $189.5 million, compared to $217.4 million at December 31, 2022, and $218.4 million at June 30, 2022. The year-over-year reduction in net debt is primarily due to operating cash flow, partially offset by capital expenditures and dividend payments.

Equity on June 30, 2023 was $713.6 million, up 11% from $641.6 million on June 30, 2022.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $7.0 million, or $0.272 per share, to be distributed on August 30, 2023. The record and “ex-dividend” date will be August 17, 2023.

2023 Financial Guidance

Delta Galil reiterates its 2023 full-year guidance, including the expectation of meaningfully higher gross and operating margins in the second half of 2023 and with lower inventory and debt levels. The Company’s guidance excludes non-core items and includes IFRS 16.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to uncertainties including macroeconomic trends. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the guidance as result of risks and uncertainties which cannot be fully predicted. There is no certainty that the aforementioned conditions will occur, and actual results may be significantly different from those forecasted or implied below.

 

Full-Year 2023
Guidance
(in millions, except per
share amount)

 

2022
Results
(in millions, except per
share amount)

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

2,000.0

 

$

2,031.5

 

 

 

 

EBIT

$

192.0

 

$

190.2

EBITDA

$

285.7

 

$

284.2

Net income

$

120.9

 

$

120.6

Diluted EPS ($)

$

4.27

 

$

4.33

Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency

This release refers to “reported” amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles (“GAAP”), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to “constant dollar” amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil’s operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies’ and kids’ apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, tax rates in the various countries the company operates in, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2023

 

 

June 30

 

December
31

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

134,883

 

147,827

 

126,649

Restricted Cash

3,092

 

5,294

 

4,002

Short-term deposit

42,874

 

29,469

 

64,265

Trade receivables

182,687

 

180,688

 

236,772

Taxes on income receivable

2,381

 

11,636

 

10,691

Others

43,939

 

41,585

 

36,389

Financial derivative

139

 

310

 

423

Inventory

452,017

 

519,392

 

487,307

Assets held for sale

1,827

 

-

 

-

Total current assets

863,839

 

936,201

 

966,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Investments in associated companies accounted using

 

 

 

 

 

the equity method and long-term receivables

12,596

 

12,262

 

12,528

Investment property

2,691

 

2,692

 

2,702

Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation

239,536

 

216,072

 

235,273

Goodwill

144,902

 

144,309

 

144,238

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

272,094

 

276,071

 

275,948

Assets in respect of usage rights

199,262

 

201,419

 

193,275

Deferred tax assets

24,350

 

18,872

 

18,183

Financial derivative

939

 

2,824

 

2,025

Total non-current assets

896,370

 

874,521

 

884,172

Total assets

1,760,209

 

1,810,722

 

1,850,670

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2023

 

 

June 30

 

December
31

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term bank loans

30,934

 

 

28,147

 

 

51,430

 

Current maturities of bank loans

43,709

 

 

6,795

 

 

42,152

 

Current maturities of debentures

29,873

 

 

30,730

 

 

45,935

 

Financial derivative

1,872

 

 

676

 

 

1,037

 

Current maturities of liabilities in respect of leases

50,290

 

 

47,614

 

 

47,968

 

Trade payables

186,561

 

 

251,697

 

 

209,673

 

Taxes on income payable

29,797

 

 

21,251

 

 

34,048

 

Provision for restructuring plan

7,071

 

 

7,343

 

 

2,633

 

Others

138,378

 

 

157,730

 

 

176,411

 

Total current liabilities

518,485

 

 

551,983

 

 

611,287

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Bank loans

128,560

 

 

164,681

 

 

133,151

 

Severance pay liabilities less plan assets

5,508

 

 

7,774

 

 

5,982

 

Liabilities in respect of leases

171,424

 

 

170,700

 

 

164,175

 

Other non-current liabilities

57,538

 

 

76,495

 

 

63,431

 

Debentures

125,350

 

 

162,211

 

 

129,969

 

Deferred taxes liabilities

36,589

 

 

35,227

 

 

32,158

 

Financial derivative

3,154

 

 

39

 

 

173

 

Total non-current liabilities

528,123

 

 

617,127

 

 

529,039

 

Total liabilities

1,046,608

 

 

1,169,110

 

 

1,140,326

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

23,714

 

 

23,714

 

 

23,714

 

Share premium

128,016

 

 

128,445

 

 

128,268

 

Other capital reserves

25,054

 

 

20,778

 

 

26,410

 

Retained earning

523,071

 

 

456,538

 

 

517,751

 

Treasury shares

(13,823

)

 

(14,252

)

 

(14,075

)

 

686,032

 

 

615,223

 

 

682,068

 

Minority interests

27,569

 

 

26,389

 

 

28,276

 

Total equity

713,601

 

 

641,612

 

 

710,344

 

Total liabilities and equity

1,760,209

 

 

1,810,722

 

 

1,850,670

 

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Statement of Income

For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023

 

 

Six months ended June 30

 

Three months ended June 30

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

 

(Excluding earning per share figures)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

886,040

 

 

975,124

 

 

443,583

 

 

491,251

 

Cost of sales

534,038

 

 

602,841

 

 

264,492

 

 

302,260

 

Gross profit

352,002

 

 

372,283

 

 

179,091

 

 

188,991

 

% of sales

39.7

%

 

38.2

%

 

40.4

%

 

38.5

%

Selling and marketing expenses

253,536

 

 

252,822

 

 

123,897

 

 

125,712

 

% of sales

28.6

%

 

25.9

%

 

27.9

%

 

25.6

%

General and administrative expenses

47,889

 

 

45,433

 

 

24,559

 

 

22,207

 

% of sales

5.4

%

 

4.7

%

 

5.5

%

 

4.5

%

Other Expenses (income), net and Share in profits of
associated company accounted for using the equity
method

(164

)

 

(4,159

)

 

(265

)

 

(2,921

)

Operating income excluding non-recurring items

50,741

 

 

78,187

 

 

30,900

 

 

43,993

 

% of sales

5.7

%

 

8.0

%

 

7.0

%

 

9.0

%

Non-core items

8,087

 

 

5,467

 

 

2,666

 

 

5,467

 

Operating income

42,654

 

 

72,720

 

 

28,234

 

 

38,526

 

Finance expenses, net

20,509

 

 

18,089

 

 

9,927

 

 

8,417

 

Income before taxes on income

22,145

 

 

54,631

 

 

18,307

 

 

30,109

 

Taxes on income

4,080

 

 

13,025

 

 

3,257

 

 

7,448

 

Net income for the period

18,065

 

 

41,606

 

 

15,050

 

 

22,661

 

Net income for the period excluding non-core items,
net of tax

24,324

 

 

47,073

 

 

16,552

 

 

28,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income for the period attributed to the company's
shareholders excluding non-core items, net of tax

22,319

 

 

44,486

 

 

15,445

 

 

26,738

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attribution of net earnings for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributed to company's shareholders

16,122

 

 

39,019

 

 

14,005

 

 

21,271

 

Attributed to non-controlling interests

1,943

 

 

2,587

 

 

1,045

 

 

1,390

 

 

18,065

 

 

41,606

 

 

15,050

 

 

22,661

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's
shareholders (in US Dollars)

0.61

 

 

1.47

 

 

0.53

 

 

0.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items
net of tax attributable to Company's shareholders (in
US Dollars)

0.85

 

 

1.68

 

 

0.59

 

 

1.01

 

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Statement of Income

For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023

 

 

Six months ended June 30

 

Three months ended June 30

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income for the period

18,065

 

 

41,606

 

 

15,050

 

 

22,661

 

Adjustments required to reflect cash flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

deriving from (used in) operating activities

93,296

 

 

(61,095

)

 

52,958

 

 

(15,921

)

Interest paid in cash

(16,896

)

 

(12,675

)

 

(4,465

)

 

(5,190

)

Interest received in cash

1,245

 

 

122

 

 

146

 

 

31

 

Taxes on income refund (paid) in cash, net

(1,426

)

 

(10,126

)

 

6,827

 

 

(3,892

)

Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities

94,284

 

 

(42,168

)

 

70,516

 

 

(2,311

)

Cash flows from investment activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term deposit, net

18,574

 

 

(29,469

)

 

19,176

 

 

(29,469

)

Purchase of fixed assets

(21,180

)

 

(14,804

)

 

(15,952

)

 

(7,084

)

Purchase of intangible assets

(1,720

)

 

(3,240

)

 

(444

)

 

(1,872

)

Proceeds from selling of fixed asset

444

 

 

90

 

 

301

 

 

10

 

Others

821

 

 

551

 

 

(255

)

 

98

 

Net cash generated from (used in) Investing activities

(3,061

)

 

(46,872

)

 

2,826

 

 

(38,317

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

in consolidated subsidiary

(1,400

)

 

(2,117

)

 

(404

)

 

(572

)

Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchase

(3,566

)

 

(5,397

)

 

(335

)

 

(2,341

)

Lease principle repayment

(24,952

)

 

(26,151

)

 

(12,133

)

 

(13,438

)

Repayment of Debentures

(15,140

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Dividend paid

(12,028

)

 

(15,963

)

 

(4,010

)

 

(6,032

)

Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations

-

 

 

53,800

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Repayment of long-term loans from banking
corporations

(3,732

)

 

(3,542

)

 

(1,827

)

 

(1,553

)

Short-term credit from banking corporations, net

(20,539

)

 

28,198

 

 

(36,276

)

 

11,839

 

Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a
subsidiary

-

 

 

(792

)

 

-

 

 

(393

)

Others

(719

)

 

(5,454

)

 

(719

)

 

(4,189

)

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(82,076

)

 

22,582

 

 

(55,704

)

 

(16,679

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,147

 

 

(66,458

)

 

17,638

 

 

(57,307

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and cash equivalents, net

(913

)

 

(15,844

)

 

(1,022

)

 

(12,705

)

Balance of cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

at the beginning of the period, net

126,649

 

 

230,129

 

 

118,267

 

 

217,839

 

Balance of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the Period, net

134,883

 

 

147,827

 

 

134,883

 

 

147,827

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports

For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023

 

 

Six months ended June 30

 

Three months ended June 30

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

Adjustments required to reflect cash flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

17,887

 

 

16,000

 

 

8,521

 

 

7,688

 

Amortization

32,456

 

 

30,213

 

 

16,329

 

 

15,180

 

Exchange rate losses (gains)

(8

)

 

399

 

 

(75

)

 

394

 

Interest paid in cash

12,660

 

 

8,338

 

 

2,460

 

 

3,219

 

Interest received in cash

(1,245

)

 

(122

)

 

(146

)

 

(31

)

Taxes on income paid in cash, net

1,426

 

 

10,126

 

 

(6,827

)

 

3,892

 

Deferred taxes on income, net

(2,200

)

 

(8,515

)

 

411

 

 

(6,108

)

Interest due to lease agreements

4,236

 

 

4,337

 

 

2,005

 

 

1,971

 

Severance pay liability, net

(832

)

 

-

 

 

(383

)

 

-

 

Change in restructuring accrual

4,230

 

 

(1,554

)

 

3,356

 

 

2,533

 

Income from decrease of earn-out liability

(4,000

)

 

-

 

 

(4,000

)

 

-

 

Capital gain

(206

)

 

(22

)

 

(204

)

 

(11

)

Change to the benefit component of options granted
to employees

1,726

 

 

1,875

 

 

917

 

 

727

 

Credit losses from trade receivables

255

 

 

19

 

 

357

 

 

93

 

Share in profits of associated company accounted for
using the equity method

(204

)

 

(280

)

 

(140

)

 

(240

)

Others

3,126

 

 

2,059

 

 

(1,092

)

 

491

 

 

69,307

 

 

62,873

 

 

21,489

 

 

29,798

 

Changes to operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

52,757

 

 

9,545

 

 

13,723

 

 

(2,547

)

Decrease (increase) in other receivable and balances

(2,939

)

 

1,917

 

 

5,367

 

 

2,448

 

Decrease (increase) in trade payables

(25,156

)

 

5,849

 

 

(2,943

)

 

(3,692

)

Decrease (increase) in other payables

(36,372

)

 

(5,478

)

 

(7,617

)

 

11,564

 

Decrease (Increase) in inventory

35,699

 

 

(135,801

)

 

22,939

 

 

(53,492

)

 

23,989

 

 

(123,968

)

 

31,469

 

 

(45,719

)

 

93,296

 

 

(61,095

)

 

52,958

 

 

(15,921

)

 

Contacts

For more information:
Nissim Douek
+972-54-5201178
Nissim@unik.co.il

U.S. Media:
Stacy Berns
Berns Communications Group
+1-212-994-4660
sberns@bcg-pr.com

