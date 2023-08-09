Delta Galil Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for men, women and children, today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (comparisons are to prior year period unless otherwise noted)
- Sales decreased 10% (9% in constant currency) to $443.6 million, driven by the macro slowdown in global consumer spending
- Gross margin improved 190 basis points to 40.4%
- EBIT before non-core items was $30.9 million, or 7.0% of sales compared to last year at $44.0 million, or 9.0% of sales
- EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $38.0 million, a 27.1% decrease from last year and a 33.3% increase from first quarter 2023
- Inventory decreased for the third consecutive quarter, reflecting an aggregate reduction of $85.7 million since September 30, 2022
- Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 improved $74.1 million to $58.4 million compared to the same period last year
- Equity at June 30, 2023 was at a record level of $713.6 million, up 11% from June 2022
- Dividend declared of $7.0 million, or $0.272 per share, which will be distributed on August 30, 2023, with a record and “ex-dividend” date of August 17, 2023
- The Company reiterates its 2023 full-year guidance
Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, “As the global apparel industry navigates a period of normalizing trends, we are pursuing strategic actions aimed at reducing inventory levels, enhancing gross margin, and optimizing our production capabilities. Additionally, we are focused on growing our direct-to-consumer channels, while simultaneously developing new and innovative products for our customers. During the quarter, most of our owned brands increased direct sales across both e-commerce and brick and mortar retail channels.
Additionally, we managed to achieve a strong second quarter gross margin despite a heavily promotional retail landscape, while simultaneously reducing our inventory for the third consecutive quarter, netting a cumulative reduction of $85.7 since September 2022. These factors drove a $74.1 million improvement in operating cash flow compared to the prior year period, further strengthening our balance sheet. Finally, we announced another measure to streamline our operations by reducing our operational footprint in China.”
Mr. Dabah continued, “As we enter the second half of 2023, we remain confident in the direction we are headed and in the meaningful opportunities we are pursuing to drive shareholder value. For the remainder of 2023, we expect sales and profitability growth led by strong direct-to-consumer performance, favorable customer mix, improving margins, and higher utilization across our factories. We expect to meet our prior 2023 full-year guidance while further strengthening our balance sheet through continued reductions in both inventory and debt levels.”
Sales
The Company reported second quarter 2023 sales of $443.6 million, a 10% decrease (9% in constant currency) from $491.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. First-half sales were $886.0 million, a 9% decrease (8% in constant currency) from $975.1 million in the prior-year period.
Gross Margin
Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 increased to 40.4%, compared to 38.5% in the second quarter of 2022. The 190-basis point expansion was due primarily to better customer, channel and segment mix, and lower freight costs, partially offset by higher discounts and lower factory utilization. Gross margin in the first half of 2023 increased by 150 basis points to 39.7%, compared to 38.2% in the first half of 2022.
EBIT
EBIT in the second quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million compared to $38.5 million in the prior-year period. EBIT before non-core items (detailed below) in the second quarter of 2023 was $30.9 million, or 7.0% of sales, compared to $44.0 million, or 9.0% of sales, in 2022.
EBIT in the first half of 2023 was $42.7 million, compared to $72.7 million in the same period last year. In the first half of 2023, EBIT before non-core items was $50.7 million, or 5.7% of sales, compared to $78.2 million, or 8.0% of sales, in the first half of 2022.
The reduction in EBIT margin before non-core items was mainly due to deleverage of SG&A expenses, which could support higher sales levels.
Non-Core Items
As part of a strategic focus to further streamline its operations, the Company decided in the second quarter of 2023 to further downsize its China operations.
For the first quarter of 2023, non-core items included the following operational measures:
- closed the Bare Necessities distribution center and transitioned to a third-party fulfillment center in Mexico
- relocated Egypt cut and sew operations from Cairo to El-Minya
- closed the socks production facility in Bulgaria, and moved production to a new facility in Egypt
- implemented efficiency measures in the Company’s 7 for All Mankind segment
In the second quarter and first half 2023, expenses associated with the realignment plans were $6.0 million and $11.4 million, respectively. The Company estimates annual cost savings from the realignment plans of approximately $12.5 million, a portion of which will be realized in 2023.
Non-core items in the second quarter and first half of 2023 also include, a $4.0 million benefit associated with a reversal of earn-out liability with respect to Bogart's acquisition, and $0.7 million related to deal costs.
|
Non-Core Items
|
|
First Half
|
Second Quarter
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
Realignment plans
|
$
|
5.5
|
$
|
11.4
|
|
$
|
5.5
|
$
|
6.0
|
|
Income from decrease of earn-out liability
|
|
-
|
|
(4.0
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
(4.0
|
)
|
Deal costs
|
|
-
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
-
|
|
0.7
|
|
Total Non-Core Items
|
$
|
5.5
|
$
|
8.1
|
|
$
|
5.5
|
$
|
2.7
|
Net Income
Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $15.1 million, compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $16.6 million, compared to $28.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Net income in the first half of 2023 was $18.1 million, compared to $41.6 million in the first half last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $24.3 million, compared to $47.1 million in the first half of 2022.
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2023 were $0.53, compared to $0.80 in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $0.59, compared to $1.01 in the second quarter of 2022.
Diluted earnings per share in the first half of 2023 were $0.61, compared to $1.47 in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $0.85 compared to $1.68 in 2022.
EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend
EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact in the second quarter of 2023 was $38.0 million, compared to $52.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. In the first half of 2023, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $66.5 million, compared to $94.7 million in the first half of 2022.
Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $58.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of ($15.7) million in the second quarter of 2022. Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $69.3 million in the first half of 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of ($68.3) million in the first half of 2022. The significant year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow can be primarily attributed to the reduction in inventory levels.
Net financial debt, excluding IFRS 16, at June 30, 2023, was $189.5 million, compared to $217.4 million at December 31, 2022, and $218.4 million at June 30, 2022. The year-over-year reduction in net debt is primarily due to operating cash flow, partially offset by capital expenditures and dividend payments.
Equity on June 30, 2023 was $713.6 million, up 11% from $641.6 million on June 30, 2022.
Delta Galil declared a dividend of $7.0 million, or $0.272 per share, to be distributed on August 30, 2023. The record and “ex-dividend” date will be August 17, 2023.
2023 Financial Guidance
Delta Galil reiterates its 2023 full-year guidance, including the expectation of meaningfully higher gross and operating margins in the second half of 2023 and with lower inventory and debt levels. The Company’s guidance excludes non-core items and includes IFRS 16.
These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to uncertainties including macroeconomic trends. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the guidance as result of risks and uncertainties which cannot be fully predicted. There is no certainty that the aforementioned conditions will occur, and actual results may be significantly different from those forecasted or implied below.
|
|
Full-Year 2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
$
|
2,000.0
|
|
$
|
2,031.5
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
$
|
192.0
|
|
$
|
190.2
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
285.7
|
|
$
|
284.2
|
Net income
|
$
|
120.9
|
|
$
|
120.6
|
Diluted EPS ($)
|
$
|
4.27
|
|
$
|
4.33
Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency
This release refers to “reported” amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles (“GAAP”), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to “constant dollar” amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil’s operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
|
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
As of June 30, 2023
|
|
June 30
|
|
December
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
Thousands of Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
134,883
|
|
147,827
|
|
126,649
|
Restricted Cash
|
3,092
|
|
5,294
|
|
4,002
|
Short-term deposit
|
42,874
|
|
29,469
|
|
64,265
|
Trade receivables
|
182,687
|
|
180,688
|
|
236,772
|
Taxes on income receivable
|
2,381
|
|
11,636
|
|
10,691
|
Others
|
43,939
|
|
41,585
|
|
36,389
|
Financial derivative
|
139
|
|
310
|
|
423
|
Inventory
|
452,017
|
|
519,392
|
|
487,307
|
Assets held for sale
|
1,827
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
863,839
|
|
936,201
|
|
966,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in associated companies accounted using
|
|
|
|
|
|
the equity method and long-term receivables
|
12,596
|
|
12,262
|
|
12,528
|
Investment property
|
2,691
|
|
2,692
|
|
2,702
|
Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation
|
239,536
|
|
216,072
|
|
235,273
|
Goodwill
|
144,902
|
|
144,309
|
|
144,238
|
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|
272,094
|
|
276,071
|
|
275,948
|
Assets in respect of usage rights
|
199,262
|
|
201,419
|
|
193,275
|
Deferred tax assets
|
24,350
|
|
18,872
|
|
18,183
|
Financial derivative
|
939
|
|
2,824
|
|
2,025
|
Total non-current assets
|
896,370
|
|
874,521
|
|
884,172
|
Total assets
|
1,760,209
|
|
1,810,722
|
|
1,850,670
|
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
|
Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
As of June 30, 2023
|
|
June 30
|
|
December
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
Thousands of Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term bank loans
|
30,934
|
|
|
28,147
|
|
|
51,430
|
|
Current maturities of bank loans
|
43,709
|
|
|
6,795
|
|
|
42,152
|
|
Current maturities of debentures
|
29,873
|
|
|
30,730
|
|
|
45,935
|
|
Financial derivative
|
1,872
|
|
|
676
|
|
|
1,037
|
|
Current maturities of liabilities in respect of leases
|
50,290
|
|
|
47,614
|
|
|
47,968
|
|
Trade payables
|
186,561
|
|
|
251,697
|
|
|
209,673
|
|
Taxes on income payable
|
29,797
|
|
|
21,251
|
|
|
34,048
|
|
Provision for restructuring plan
|
7,071
|
|
|
7,343
|
|
|
2,633
|
|
Others
|
138,378
|
|
|
157,730
|
|
|
176,411
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
518,485
|
|
|
551,983
|
|
|
611,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
128,560
|
|
|
164,681
|
|
|
133,151
|
|
Severance pay liabilities less plan assets
|
5,508
|
|
|
7,774
|
|
|
5,982
|
|
Liabilities in respect of leases
|
171,424
|
|
|
170,700
|
|
|
164,175
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
57,538
|
|
|
76,495
|
|
|
63,431
|
|
Debentures
|
125,350
|
|
|
162,211
|
|
|
129,969
|
|
Deferred taxes liabilities
|
36,589
|
|
|
35,227
|
|
|
32,158
|
|
Financial derivative
|
3,154
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
173
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
528,123
|
|
|
617,127
|
|
|
529,039
|
|
Total liabilities
|
1,046,608
|
|
|
1,169,110
|
|
|
1,140,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
23,714
|
|
|
23,714
|
|
|
23,714
|
|
Share premium
|
128,016
|
|
|
128,445
|
|
|
128,268
|
|
Other capital reserves
|
25,054
|
|
|
20,778
|
|
|
26,410
|
|
Retained earning
|
523,071
|
|
|
456,538
|
|
|
517,751
|
|
Treasury shares
|
(13,823
|
)
|
|
(14,252
|
)
|
|
(14,075
|
)
|
|
686,032
|
|
|
615,223
|
|
|
682,068
|
|
Minority interests
|
27,569
|
|
|
26,389
|
|
|
28,276
|
|
Total equity
|
713,601
|
|
|
641,612
|
|
|
710,344
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
1,760,209
|
|
|
1,810,722
|
|
|
1,850,670
|
|
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
|
Concise Consolidated Statement of Income
|
For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023
|
|
Six months ended June 30
|
|
Three months ended June 30
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Thousands of Dollars
|
|
(Excluding earning per share figures)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
886,040
|
|
|
975,124
|
|
|
443,583
|
|
|
491,251
|
|
Cost of sales
|
534,038
|
|
|
602,841
|
|
|
264,492
|
|
|
302,260
|
|
Gross profit
|
352,002
|
|
|
372,283
|
|
|
179,091
|
|
|
188,991
|
|
% of sales
|
39.7
|
%
|
|
38.2
|
%
|
|
40.4
|
%
|
|
38.5
|
%
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
253,536
|
|
|
252,822
|
|
|
123,897
|
|
|
125,712
|
|
% of sales
|
28.6
|
%
|
|
25.9
|
%
|
|
27.9
|
%
|
|
25.6
|
%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
47,889
|
|
|
45,433
|
|
|
24,559
|
|
|
22,207
|
|
% of sales
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
Other Expenses (income), net and Share in profits of
|
(164
|
)
|
|
(4,159
|
)
|
|
(265
|
)
|
|
(2,921
|
)
|
Operating income excluding non-recurring items
|
50,741
|
|
|
78,187
|
|
|
30,900
|
|
|
43,993
|
|
% of sales
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
Non-core items
|
8,087
|
|
|
5,467
|
|
|
2,666
|
|
|
5,467
|
|
Operating income
|
42,654
|
|
|
72,720
|
|
|
28,234
|
|
|
38,526
|
|
Finance expenses, net
|
20,509
|
|
|
18,089
|
|
|
9,927
|
|
|
8,417
|
|
Income before taxes on income
|
22,145
|
|
|
54,631
|
|
|
18,307
|
|
|
30,109
|
|
Taxes on income
|
4,080
|
|
|
13,025
|
|
|
3,257
|
|
|
7,448
|
|
Net income for the period
|
18,065
|
|
|
41,606
|
|
|
15,050
|
|
|
22,661
|
|
Net income for the period excluding non-core items,
|
24,324
|
|
|
47,073
|
|
|
16,552
|
|
|
28,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the period attributed to the company's
|
22,319
|
|
|
44,486
|
|
|
15,445
|
|
|
26,738
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attribution of net earnings for the period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributed to company's shareholders
|
16,122
|
|
|
39,019
|
|
|
14,005
|
|
|
21,271
|
|
Attributed to non-controlling interests
|
1,943
|
|
|
2,587
|
|
|
1,045
|
|
|
1,390
|
|
|
18,065
|
|
|
41,606
|
|
|
15,050
|
|
|
22,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's
|
0.61
|
|
|
1.47
|
|
|
0.53
|
|
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items
|
0.85
|
|
|
1.68
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
1.01
|
|
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
|
Concise Consolidated Statement of Income
|
For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023
|
|
Six months ended June 30
|
|
Three months ended June 30
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Thousands of Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for the period
|
18,065
|
|
|
41,606
|
|
|
15,050
|
|
|
22,661
|
|
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deriving from (used in) operating activities
|
93,296
|
|
|
(61,095
|
)
|
|
52,958
|
|
|
(15,921
|
)
|
Interest paid in cash
|
(16,896
|
)
|
|
(12,675
|
)
|
|
(4,465
|
)
|
|
(5,190
|
)
|
Interest received in cash
|
1,245
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
31
|
|
Taxes on income refund (paid) in cash, net
|
(1,426
|
)
|
|
(10,126
|
)
|
|
6,827
|
|
|
(3,892
|
)
|
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
|
94,284
|
|
|
(42,168
|
)
|
|
70,516
|
|
|
(2,311
|
)
|
Cash flows from investment activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term deposit, net
|
18,574
|
|
|
(29,469
|
)
|
|
19,176
|
|
|
(29,469
|
)
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
(21,180
|
)
|
|
(14,804
|
)
|
|
(15,952
|
)
|
|
(7,084
|
)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(1,720
|
)
|
|
(3,240
|
)
|
|
(444
|
)
|
|
(1,872
|
)
|
Proceeds from selling of fixed asset
|
444
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
10
|
|
Others
|
821
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
(255
|
)
|
|
98
|
|
Net cash generated from (used in) Investing activities
|
(3,061
|
)
|
|
(46,872
|
)
|
|
2,826
|
|
|
(38,317
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in consolidated subsidiary
|
(1,400
|
)
|
|
(2,117
|
)
|
|
(404
|
)
|
|
(572
|
)
|
Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchase
|
(3,566
|
)
|
|
(5,397
|
)
|
|
(335
|
)
|
|
(2,341
|
)
|
Lease principle repayment
|
(24,952
|
)
|
|
(26,151
|
)
|
|
(12,133
|
)
|
|
(13,438
|
)
|
Repayment of Debentures
|
(15,140
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Dividend paid
|
(12,028
|
)
|
|
(15,963
|
)
|
|
(4,010
|
)
|
|
(6,032
|
)
|
Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations
|
-
|
|
|
53,800
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repayment of long-term loans from banking
|
(3,732
|
)
|
|
(3,542
|
)
|
|
(1,827
|
)
|
|
(1,553
|
)
|
Short-term credit from banking corporations, net
|
(20,539
|
)
|
|
28,198
|
|
|
(36,276
|
)
|
|
11,839
|
|
Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a
|
-
|
|
|
(792
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(393
|
)
|
Others
|
(719
|
)
|
|
(5,454
|
)
|
|
(719
|
)
|
|
(4,189
|
)
|
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
|
(82,076
|
)
|
|
22,582
|
|
|
(55,704
|
)
|
|
(16,679
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
9,147
|
|
|
(66,458
|
)
|
|
17,638
|
|
|
(57,307
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and cash equivalents, net
|
(913
|
)
|
|
(15,844
|
)
|
|
(1,022
|
)
|
|
(12,705
|
)
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at the beginning of the period, net
|
126,649
|
|
|
230,129
|
|
|
118,267
|
|
|
217,839
|
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents
|
134,883
|
|
|
147,827
|
|
|
134,883
|
|
|
147,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
|
Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports
|
For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2023
|
|
Six months ended June 30
|
|
Three months ended June 30
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Thousands of Dollars
|
Adjustments required to reflect cash flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
17,887
|
|
|
16,000
|
|
|
8,521
|
|
|
7,688
|
|
Amortization
|
32,456
|
|
|
30,213
|
|
|
16,329
|
|
|
15,180
|
|
Exchange rate losses (gains)
|
(8
|
)
|
|
399
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
394
|
|
Interest paid in cash
|
12,660
|
|
|
8,338
|
|
|
2,460
|
|
|
3,219
|
|
Interest received in cash
|
(1,245
|
)
|
|
(122
|
)
|
|
(146
|
)
|
|
(31
|
)
|
Taxes on income paid in cash, net
|
1,426
|
|
|
10,126
|
|
|
(6,827
|
)
|
|
3,892
|
|
Deferred taxes on income, net
|
(2,200
|
)
|
|
(8,515
|
)
|
|
411
|
|
|
(6,108
|
)
|
Interest due to lease agreements
|
4,236
|
|
|
4,337
|
|
|
2,005
|
|
|
1,971
|
|
Severance pay liability, net
|
(832
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(383
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Change in restructuring accrual
|
4,230
|
|
|
(1,554
|
)
|
|
3,356
|
|
|
2,533
|
|
Income from decrease of earn-out liability
|
(4,000
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4,000
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Capital gain
|
(206
|
)
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
(204
|
)
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Change to the benefit component of options granted
|
1,726
|
|
|
1,875
|
|
|
917
|
|
|
727
|
|
Credit losses from trade receivables
|
255
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
93
|
|
Share in profits of associated company accounted for
|
(204
|
)
|
|
(280
|
)
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
(240
|
)
|
Others
|
3,126
|
|
|
2,059
|
|
|
(1,092
|
)
|
|
491
|
|
|
69,307
|
|
|
62,873
|
|
|
21,489
|
|
|
29,798
|
|
Changes to operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
|
52,757
|
|
|
9,545
|
|
|
13,723
|
|
|
(2,547
|
)
|
Decrease (increase) in other receivable and balances
|
(2,939
|
)
|
|
1,917
|
|
|
5,367
|
|
|
2,448
|
|
Decrease (increase) in trade payables
|
(25,156
|
)
|
|
5,849
|
|
|
(2,943
|
)
|
|
(3,692
|
)
|
Decrease (increase) in other payables
|
(36,372
|
)
|
|
(5,478
|
)
|
|
(7,617
|
)
|
|
11,564
|
|
Decrease (Increase) in inventory
|
35,699
|
|
|
(135,801
|
)
|
|
22,939
|
|
|
(53,492
|
)
|
|
23,989
|
|
|
(123,968
|
)
|
|
31,469
|
|
|
(45,719
|
)
|
|
93,296
|
|
|
(61,095
|
)
|
|
52,958
|
|
|
(15,921
|
)