Verimatrix Introduces New Website Security Integration at Black Hat USA 2023, Expands Services

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it will debut a newly added website security offering, Verimatrix XTD Web Protect powered by Reflectiz, at this year’s Black Hat USA event taking place August 5-10.

The new website-focused security services are made possible through a strategic partnership with Reflectiz, an award-winning cybersecurity company, and will be available within the Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform under the Extended Threat Defense (XTD) family of products. The new SaaS product offering will complement the company’s existing mobile app security services – expanding the reach of Verimatrix’s threat detection and response capabilities. Located in Black Hat booth 1580 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Verimatrix will conduct live demos of XTD for apps and XTD for websites.

Reflectiz’s newly added technology enables Verimatrix to remotely and non-intrusively identify and mitigate risks associated with third-party apps and open-source tools on any website. Utilizing advanced behavioral analysis, Reflectiz’s comprehensive continuous monitoring provides website owners with the confidence that their entire web supply chain is proactively analyzed and protected.

“This partnership with Reflectiz is a natural progression for the Verimatrix XTD offering, expanding our capabilities to organizations’ websites that demand high levels of continuous protection – just like their mobile apps,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix. “We’re pleased to serve as a silver sponsor of Black Hat USA, as the event serves as a perfect venue to announce this new partnership and the expansion of XTD’s reach. By servicing both mobile apps and websites, we’re playing an ever greater role in helping organizations proactively identify and shut down risks before harm is done.”

"Reflectiz is a market leader in web exposure management and is very happy to partner with Verimatrix, as our two solutions truly complement each other, enabling all-encompassing security for both web and mobile," said Idan Cohen, Co Founder & CEO at Reflectiz. "Reflectiz will continue to dominate web exposure management and develop new capabilities to always be one step ahead of the next emerging threat while strengthening partnerships to provide our customers with an even broader range of solutions."

To schedule a meeting with a Verimatrix security specialist at Black Hat USA, click here.

About Reflectiz

Reflectiz's award-winning platform enables businesses to maintain and expand their web activities without compromising security, addressing today's sophisticated cybersecurity challenges. The innovative sandbox solution from Reflectiz monitors and detects all 1st, 3rd, and 4th-party app vulnerabilities in your online ecosystem, providing complete visibility over your threat surface. It effectively prioritizes and remediates security and compliance issues. Visit www.reflectiz.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.