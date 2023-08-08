Upbound Donates Nearly $149,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coworkers at Upbound Group, Inc., recently joined forces for their annual family and youth empowerment fundraiser, Spring for Kids, to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a national nonprofit organization that provides safe places, positive mentors and life-enhancing programs to over three million youth across the nation.

During the course of the campaign, coworkers across all stores under the Upbound umbrella — including Rent-A-Center, Get It Now!/Home Choice, and select AcceptanceNow and Acima stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico — raised nearly $37,500 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Corporate employees at the company’s Field Support Center (FSC) in Plano, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah, offices joined in to donate to their local Boys & Girls Clubs; the team in Plano donated nearly $9,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, a local Club in North Texas, while the Acima team in Salt Lake City donated nearly $3,000 to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Salt Lake City. With an additional Upbound company match, the 2023 Spring for Kids initiative provided a total of nearly $149,000 for youth empowerment efforts across Boys & Girls Clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico.

“Family and youth empowerment is at the forefront of Upbound’s community efforts,” said Anthony Blasquez, executive vice president of Operations. “Each year, we are honored to continue our partnership with Boys & Girls Club of America and support its efforts to help children thrive in their local communities. Thank you to our coworkers in our Field and corporate offices who dedicated their time, effort and money to support this important cause.”

Upbound has proudly partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for over 10 years and supported its work through company-sponsored rooms in select Clubs across the country and through the annual Spring for Kids fundraiser. In the last few years, the company has raised over $460,000 to help Boys & Girls Clubs of America support kids and teens in reaching their full potential.

”We know kids and teens can achieve great futures when they have access to safe places, caring mentors and life-enhancing programs,” said Chad Hartman, national vice of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Thanks to support from partners like Upbound, Clubs can continue to enhance their resources to help more youth thrive every day.”

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,200 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.