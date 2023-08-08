Berkley Design Professional Now Participating in Deltek Marketplace Partner Network

MONTEREY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkley Design Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, is excited to announce it has joined the Deltek Marketplace. Now, it will be even easier for Deltek customers and prospects to learn about Berkley Design Professional’s specialized insurance products focused on the unique risk management needs of architects and engineers (A&E).

“ This relationship enables Berkley Design Professional and Deltek to provide thought leadership in new, innovative ways that will help our mutual clients improve business practices, minimize risk and confidently build a better future,” says Larry Moonan, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Berkley Design Professional.

Berkley Design Professional’s coverage is specifically tailored to help protect firms from losses resulting from negligent acts, errors or omissions in the performance of professional services.

Program highlights include:

Up to $10 million limits of liability offered on a primary or excess basis.

Substantial premium credits available for robust risk management practices.

Product admitted in all 50 states.

Berkley Design Professional underwrites on behalf of Berkley member insurance companies rated A+ (Superior) rating by AM Best.

Policies also include access to Berkley Design Professional’s award-winning risk and practice management guidance and resources designed to help A&E policyholders manage exposures and improve their business practices. In the event of a claim, Berkley Design Professional’s in-house claims team advocates on clients’ behalf, seeking to protect deductibles and offer support throughout the claims process.

“ Architects and engineers face many challenges and need a strong insurance partner like Berkley Design Professional to help them manage and mitigate their risks and maintain a strong bottom line,” says Pete Mann, Deltek’s senior vice president of Corporate Development & Product Alliances. “ By working with Berkley Design Professional, Deltek is furthering its commitment to provide customers the best business solutions available today.”

To learn more visit Berkley Design Professional on the Deltek Marketplace at https://www.deltek.com/en/partners/berkleydp.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

About Berkley Design Professional

Berkley Design Professional specializes in reducing risk for the design professional industry through its professional liability products and service offerings. Berkley Design Professional is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, which is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by AM Best and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information please visit berkleydp.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com