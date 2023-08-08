La-Z-Boy Launches “Long Live The Lazy” Marketing Platform Celebrating Hard-Earned Moments of Laziness

Experiencing the joy of missing out has never been easier thanks to The Decliner, an A.I.-powered recliner prototype from La-Z-Boy that allows the owner to generate a cancellation excuse via SMS text simply by pulling its handle. Three Decliners are available exclusively through an online contest.

The "Long Live the Lazy" campaign includes a 30-second spot titled “We The Lazy” that highlights the incredible comfort of La-Z-Boy furniture during moments when it’s most satisfying.

The “Long Live The Lazy” platform focuses on the transformational power of comfort, delivered by the company that invented truly comfortable furniture more than 96 years ago. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONROE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--La-Z-Boy, one of the most iconic brands in the furniture industry, is launching a new integrated marketing platform to proudly reclaim “lazy” and empower its fans to indulge in deserved feet-up moments of relaxation.

The “Long Live The Lazy” platform focuses on the transformational power of comfort, delivered by the company that invented truly comfortable furniture more than 96 years ago. A new national advertising campaign will begin airing this week through broadcast, digital, streaming services, social media and mobile gaming, and will feature a distinct shift in focus and tone.

“Our ‘Long Live the Lazy’ platform reflects the reality that everyone occasionally needs the time and space to power down, kick up their feet, and make comfort their top priority,” said Christy Hoskins, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, La-Z-Boy. “As La-Z-Boy continues to evolve, we are doubling down on designing the most comfortable furniture available so people can make the most of the lazy moments they rightfully deserve.”

The campaign includes a 30-second spot titled “We The Lazy” that highlights the incredible comfort of La-Z-Boy furniture during moments when it’s most satisfying. The spot features a diverse cast of characters in true relaxation, while steadfastly professing their commitment to indulging in moments of laziness in the comfort of their La-Z-Boy furniture. For example, in the opening sequence of the spot, a man declares from the coziness of his La-Z-Boy recliner, “We’re standing up for our right to be lazy,” to which a middle-aged couple adds, “By sitting down and reclining back.”

The “Long Live the Lazy” platform will feature the first glimpse of a modernized brand identity, including new branding elements, designed to convey comfort and the brand’s iconic motion furniture. In addition to national and regional broadcast, digital and social advertising debuting this week, the platform also is coming to life through a consumer activation that conveys the company’s commitment to enabling moments of laziness.

Introducing…The Decliner.

Experiencing the joy of missing out has never been easier thanks to The Decliner, an A.I.-powered recliner prototype from La-Z-Boy that allows the owner to generate a cancellation excuse via SMS text simply by pulling its handle. Three Decliners are available exclusively through an online contest seeking the most creative cancellation excuses used to embrace the joy of missing out. Entries can be submitted on TheDecliner.com; via social media by tagging @Lazboy and including the hashtags #LongLiveTheLazy and #contest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok; and by posting on La-Z-Boy social media posts about the contest. The deadline to enter is 11:59:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 11. Maximum of one (1) entry per person per day, regardless of method of entry. Each submission must be unique.

“La-Z-Boy is focused on reaching a broader set of customers by showing we understand the role our transformational comfort plays in their day-to-day lives,” Hoskins said. “As a result, the brand will show up in places it never has before, including sports networks, streaming music and mobile gaming, all of which perfectly complement moments of laziness.”

The “Long Live the Lazy” platform was developed by Santa Monica-based advertising and marketing agency RPA. The Decliner consumer activation and updated branding elements were developed by Minneapolis creative agency Colle McVoy and its boutique public relations and design agencies, Exponent and 10 Thousand Design.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes La-Z-Boy, England, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 171 of the 349 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 349 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 522 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at la-z-boy.com.

About RPA

RPA, headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., is a leading independent full-service advertising agency whose mission is to create ideas and experiences that put “People First” within a culture that empowers individuals and teams. RPA has a proven track record of building brands while building businesses into positions of category leadership, and has been rewarded with many long-term client relationships because of it. For more information, visit rpa.com.

About Colle McVoy

Colle McVoy is a full-service creative agency that builds enduring relationships between forward-thinking brands and people. These times of rapid change are filled with opportunities, so we constantly strive to push the boundaries of creativity, pressure test best practices and create new brand futures. As a Certified B Corporation, we believe a better future means we have a responsibility to use our expertise as a force for good to benefit all people, communities and the planet. Our client list includes some of the world’s most recognized brands and our innovative culture has been named a best place to work by Ad Age, Outside, StarTribune and Great Place to Work. For more information, visit collemcvoy.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.