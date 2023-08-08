Wag! Em-barks on International Expansion with Petted International, Offering Pet Insurance Comparison Tools to Canadian Pet Parents

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wag!, (Wag! Group Co., Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the number one platform for Pet Parents, offering on-demand access to five-star pet care, pet insurance options, premium pet products, and expert pet advice, is thrilled to announce its international expansion with Petted International. Petted, which Wag! Acquired in 2022, is a leader in pet insurance comparison and currently powers pet insurance platforms for Forbes, US News, USA Today and Business Insider and is ready to reproduce their resounding success in the US pet industry in Canada.

This expansion into Canada is a testament to the company's commitment to making pet insurance more accessible, convenient, and affordable for pet owners across the globe. With approximately 500,000 Canadian pets already insured (NAPHIA.org), a record projected Canadian pet insurance industry growth rate of 7.4% between 2021 and 2027 (Insurance Business), and the ever-increasing demand for veterinary services, there is an endless runway of opportunity with this significant milestone in the company’s growth journey.

“We’re thrilled to finally be able to offer Petted’s invaluable pet health tools to pet parents in Canada,” said Wag! Chief Marketing Officer, Patrick McCarthy. “The Canadian market is one we’re excited about because of how increasingly important the relationship is between Canadian pet parents, their furry family members, and their veterinarians.”

Customers who use Petted International will be able to:

Compare the best value pet insurance brands in Canada

Read detailed reviews of pet insurance companies

Purchase for the lowest price guaranteed, with no credit check

For more information about Petted International or Wag! please visit wag.co.

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform for busy Pet Parents. The Wag! app offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from its community of 450,000 pet caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms, maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials, and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit wag.co.

