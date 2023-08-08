Southern Cross and Satelytics Announce Market Development Partnership

ATLANTA & PERRYSBURG, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Cross, a subsidiary of Sparus Holdings, and Satelytics are announcing a partnership to provide state-of-the-art advanced satellite-based artificial intelligence and geospatial analytics for the gas, electric, and water utility sectors in North America. The two companies combine decades of industry field knowledge and advanced analytics expertise to deliver data-driven asset management solutions for the broader utility market segment.

Satelytics is a software company, producing geospatial analytics for early detection, location, and quantification of its customers’ most pressing challenges. Satelytics centers its mission on finding any event in its infancy, locating the source and the extent of the risks, knowing this is the critical step in avoiding or minimizing costly consequences, including loss of product or services.

Southern Cross is a leading provider of a complementary suite of outsourced field and professional services for utility and industrial customers. With over 76 years of experience providing safe and high-quality field services, Southern Cross is a respected expert that utilities trust for their detection, quantification, and classification needs.

Sean Donegan, President and CEO of Satelytics, commented, “Satelytics is very excited to partner with the best-in-field expertise for natural gas leak surveying, assessment, and grading. Southern Cross is keen to greatly improve the speed and efficiency of its operations using a world-first data-driven approach. This is an ideal partnership for a disruptive company such as ours.”

Richard Summers, President and CEO of Sparus Holdings, commented, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Satelytics and bring artificial intelligence-based geospatial analytics solutions to the utility sector. We believe this technology is changing the industry’s ability to identify and quantify disruptions and abnormal conditions. This partnership with Satelytics is a critical step in helping the energy sector improve safety, reduce leak-related losses and drive advanced data-driven monitoring programs.”

About Sparus Holdings

Sparus is a leading provider of a complementary suite of field and professional services for utility and industrial customers. Through a growing family of brands, Sparus provides gas line inspection and leak detection, utility metering services, utility locate services, field-based project oversight, project management and controls, and other related services. For over 75 years, the Company has been committed to the highest standards of safety and industry expertise to meet the evolving needs of its customers. www.sparusholdings.com

About Satelytics

Satelytics is a cloud-based geospatial analytics software suite. Multispectral and hyperspectral imagery is gathered from satellites, UAVs, planes, and fixed cameras, and analyzed to provide alerts and qualitative results for our customers. Data can be gathered up to a daily basis and results are sent to customers within hours. This includes the specific problem, location, magnitude, and even qualitative information, which minimizes cost, impact, and operational disruption for our clients.