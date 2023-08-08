Xsolla Removes Barriers for Direct to Consumer Distribution With Integrated Parental Control Feature for Game Developers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces a partnership with Privacy Vaults Online, Inc. (PRIVO), the leader in children's online privacy and identity management solutions, to enable game developers to power direct-to-consumer distribution strategies and maximize payment safety and user protection. With the launch of the Parental Control feature set, Xsolla's range of solutions will allow developers to integrate an additional level of verification for parents, traditionally provided by platforms and marketplaces, to ensure safe and compliant payments are made when gaming and selling directly to consumers.

While we are experiencing significant growth in video games worldwide, continuous innovation and the creation of safe and fun experiences for all audiences is vital – especially since 71 percent of children under the age of 18 play video games.1 With the ethical treatment of gamers at the forefront of the new verification upgrade, the Parental Control feature will empower game developers to create a safe and secure gaming experience for all audiences, no matter their location or age.

Xsolla will collaborate on this initiative with PRIVO to continue to remove barriers for game creators and developers as they create strategies to connect with their audience. At the same time, as the Merchant of Record, Xsolla will help keep developers compliant with COPPA, General Data Protection Regulation, and other safety and security policies, including those specifically for children and minors. Xsolla will also enable the creation of a secure and streamlined payment ecosystem that works seamlessly with its range of services and solutions like Xsolla Pay Station, Web Shop, Game Sales, and others. This will allow developers to focus on crafting exceptional and engaging gameplay while upholding the highest standards of safety, security, and privacy protection for their players worldwide.

Parental Control allows parents to manage their child's access to digital payments protecting families from unauthorized access and purchases. It reduces potential disputes and refund requests by enhancing purchase credibility and security. This solution fosters a child-friendly user experience, incorporates parental verification, and equips parents with the ability to regulate their children's digital transactions as necessary.

"At Xsolla, our dedication extends beyond enhancing the gaming experience; we're equally engaged in fostering constructive transformation as the industry persistently expands," said Anton Zelenin, Chief Product Officer, Fintech of Xsolla. "Our collaboration with PRIVO underscores our commitment to bolstering video game commerce security for developers and creators, taking major steps towards safeguarding and empowering parents and young gamers worldwide."

"PRIVO welcomes the steps being taken by Xsolla to provide parents with control over online payments while still allowing children to play and engage online," said Denise G. Tayloe, CEO of PRIVO. "Privacy protections for children and transparency regarding parents' online spending habits are increasingly essential to building trust."

The Parental Control feature will be integrated into Xsolla's suite of products and solutions in the latter part of this year. This feature will be presented and demonstrated at Gamescom 2023 in August.

To learn about Xsolla Parent Control, please visit: xsolla.pro/parental-control

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

About PRIVO

PRIVO is the first and leading global industry expert in children’s online privacy and delegated consent management. As an FTC approved COPPA Safe Harbor since 2004, certifying hundreds of apps, sites and games that are top performing and well-known kid brands, PRIVO has been developing privacy solutions to empower positive, transparent and secure online relationships between companies, families and schools. PRIVO’s signature Kids Privacy Assured Program helps companies navigate the online privacy landscape including COPPA, GDPRkids & the Children's Codes in addition to offering compliant privacy technology solutions that include youth registration, age verification, parental consent and account management.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: privo.com

1 Statista Article - Video Games Are More Than Child's Play 2022