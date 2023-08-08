NUBURU Announces Contract With NASA for Next-generation Blue Laser Space Technology

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”) to demonstrate the feasibility of power beaming in space using the Company’s proprietary Blue Laser technology. Through NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research (“SBIR”) funding initiative, NUBURU has been selected to create a qualified solution that mitigates the high costs associated with transporting copper or aluminum wires that are critical to provide power to lunar or planetary bases in remote locations.

“ Power beaming is one of the only effective and economical solutions to the power management challenges facing NASA and other space operators today,” said Mark Zediker, CEO of NUBURU. “ Powered by our Blue Laser technology, the system we are developing will provide a unique solution that dramatically reduces the size and weight of the equipment needed to meet regular mission needs.”

During the initial phase of the project, NUBURU will focus its efforts on establishing the scientific, technical and commercial merit and feasibility of its technology. From there, NUBURU aims to create a commercially viable product to tackle this ongoing problem and continue to develop innovative space-qualified hardware.

In addition to tackling the core business challenges associated with power transmission, NUBURU’s laser technology can provide visual guidance to astronauts due to the scatter off either the fine regolith powder suspended above the moon’s surface or the Rayleigh Scattering off the Martian atmosphere and thus creating a guided highway across these surfaces. NUBURU’s Blue Laser power beaming system will also be equipped with a high bandwidth laser communication link, ensuring laser safety and enabling data transmission between widely spaced habitats.

NASA’s SBIR program funds the research, development, and demonstration of innovative technologies that fulfill NASA needs as described in the annual solicitations and have significant potential for successful commercialization. This three-phase process begins with a six-month idea generation period followed by a two-year prototype development phase that then leads to commercialization.

For more information on NUBURU’s Blue Laser technology and capabilities, visit: www.nuburu.net.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. (NYSEAM: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement and relating to the conversion of the Convertible Notes and the exercise of the Warrants. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “seek,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by NUBURU and its management, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to continue to meet the security exchange’s listing standards; (2) failure to achieve expectations regarding its product development and pipeline; (3) the inability to access sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, whether from Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC or other sources; (4) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that NUBURU may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (7) volatility in the financial system and markets caused by geopolitical and economic factors; (8) failing to realize benefits from partnerships; (9) the inability to deploy the capital raised efficiently; and (10) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in NUBURU’s most recent periodic report on Form 10-K or Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expected results. NUBURU assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable law.