Enersponse Awarded Exclusive California Contract for Statewide Government Facility Demand Response Program Enrollment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enersponse, a leading distributed energy resource (DER) management provider, today announced it has been awarded a first-of-its-kind exclusive three-year contract with the California Department of General Services (DGS) to provide demand response (DR) solutions for over 300 agencies and thousands of government facilities across the state. Enersponse was selected through a competitive request for proposal process due to its focus on customized programs, intelligently automated DR solutions and simplified processes.

Enersponse will leverage its custom-built Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) platform to match California’s government assets with available utility and wholesale DR programs. When the power grid is threatened or the real-time price of energy is more expensive, Enersponse’s intelligent automation will gently throttle usage to reduce power grid strain; provide significant financial savings; and even open up new streams of revenue through utility rebate incentives. The advanced platform will allow each state facility to create tailored, pre-set response specifications to energy demand events based on unique and vital operational needs to ensure they remain unimpacted.

“ The state of California is setting a precedent for the entire country with this initiative by not only asking its citizens to reduce their carbon footprint but also committing to and pioneering a new form of environmental stewardship at the government level,” said Doug Sansom, Enersponse vice president of operations, who was pivotal to orchestrating the agreement. “ The DGS’s strategic decision to move forward with statewide DR program enrollment is commendable and Enersponse is proud to be a partner in this groundbreaking initiative.”

Beyond the immense financial savings potential expected from the agreement, the project will be instrumental in helping California achieve important ESG goals at scale. The deal was officially signed as of August 2, 2023, and deemed a high-priority project for California by its top decision-makers.

The exclusive contract tasks Enersponse with overseeing and executing statewide DR program enrollment across California’s thousands of owned and leased government properties. The work will include strategic planning; state department and staff education; training for facility managers; building control assessments and upgrades; program customization across locations; enrollment; deployment; and continued system support after implementation.

Enersponse anticipates full demand response deployment by 2024 across the state’s thousands of government-owned assets, including office buildings, correctional facilities, schools and universities, state trooper barracks and more. Planning is already underway, with many facilities expected to be enrolled as early as this September.

“ This is an exceptional opportunity for Enersponse and, of course, for the state of California,” added James McPhail, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Enersponse. “ We applaud California for enhancing its already powerful stance on energy conservation to now include demand response—and hope it will cause a chain reaction with other states to quickly follow suit.”

To learn more, visit www.enersponse.com.