CIS Announces Partnership Agreement with Island, Pioneer and Leader in the Enterprise Browser Market.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Integrated Services (CIS) today announced a partnership with Island, the leader and pioneer in the Enterprise Browser market. This relationship will allow CIS to resell Island’s product portfolio across its nationwide customer base, offering the power of CIS’ world-class technology services and consulting with the game-changing innovation of the Island Enterprise Browser.

As organizations turn towards SaaS cloud-based applications to help them reduce costs and streamline their operations, there is an increasing need for access and sensitive data controls. While SaaS applications provide many benefits to organizations, they can introduce risk and require significant investments to maintain compliance and data protection across enterprises in every industry. The Island Enterprise Browser is the ideal enterprise workspace where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect.

“With its Enterprise Browser, Island is pioneering an entirely new category of enterprise software that affords CISOs and CIOs a simpler and more secure way to protect the enterprise while improving the user experience and reducing costs and complexity in the security stack,” said Keith Weatherford, Island’s VP Worldwide Channel Sales. “The pace of market adoption by some of the world’s leading companies has been nothing less than remarkable, and we look forward to uniting the power and expertise CIS brings to customers with Island’s innovative, paradigm-shifting Enterprise Browser to their customers.”

“In my 28 years here at CIS, we have had the philosophy of partnering with only the best-of-breed solutions that we can stand behind and go to the marketplace with complete confidence that we will be delivering elite solutions to our clients,” said CIS President and Co-founder Todd Hershman. “Island not only fits that criterion, but they take it to a whole new level. Island has developed a solution that is needed by businesses in all verticals. I am confident that the Island Enterprise Browser will be the de facto industry standard within the next five years. I am truly excited to have our organizations working closely together and I am looking forward to what the future has in store for our partnership.”

The Island Enterprise Browser

The Island Enterprise Browser is the desktop of the future, enabling organizations to protect users and data at the very point where they interact with SaaS and internal web applications. Using the Island Enterprise Browser, security teams fully control the last mile, from basic protections such as copy, paste, download, upload, and screenshot capture, to more advanced security demands such as data redaction, watermarking and multi-factor authentication insertion. This opens up unprecedented opportunities across a growing number of enterprise use cases, including securing critical SaaS and internal web applications from data leakage, safe access for contractors and BYOD workers, and full governance over privileged user accounts. It also delivers a native user experience for the hybrid worker in contrast to costly and poor-performing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), while supporting built-in safe browsing, web filtering, web isolation, exploit prevention, and Zero Trust network access at much lower cost. Automation of repetitive tasks, customized workflows and frictionless adoption also help organizations realize significant increases in productivity and user experience.

About CIS

28 Years and Going Strong!

We pride ourselves on having a client first mentality, following our company motto, “It’s All About the Client”, which has led us to having long term mutually beneficial relationships with dozens of our clients for decades. We provide world-class solutions for Identity & Access Management, Cyber Security, Managed Services, Cloud Services, Teams Telephony, Data Transformation, and more.