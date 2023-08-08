Jurny and Turno Partner to Offer Free, End-to-End Short-Term Rental Management Solution

LOS ANGELES & HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jurny, the world’s leading vertically integrated, AI-powered property management solution, and Turno, the global leader in vacation rental cleaning management, announced a partnership positioned to advance hospitality today. Together, the companies offer everyone from single property hosts to management companies with geographically dispersed portfolios the ability to easily control the most crucial components for efficient vacation rental management seamlessly from one dashboard.

“It’s exciting to partner with another company that shares the same dedication to empowering hosts with automation tools to optimize their vacation rental businesses," said Luca Zambello, CEO and co-founder of Jurny. "This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to delivering the most robust technology on the market for eliminating the billions of dollars wasted each year in operational inefficiencies."

Through this partnership, hosts and property managers get a holistic and seamless platform to automate and streamline their entire operations, from guest acquisition to check-out and cleaning management. Now, anyone can sign up for Jurny’s free single-click Airbnb connection, GPT-4 powered property management system (PMS) and gain instant access to Turno's best-in-class cleaning management software to effortlessly source cleaning professionals, schedule cleanings, track inventory, and manage cleaner communications. The powerful integration delivers lightning-fast booking updates, reliable connection stability and up-time, and significant guest and reservation data; all managed from Jurny’s easy-to-use dashboard.

"This collaboration unlocks exciting access and benefits for short-term and vacation rental hosts across the globe," said Assaf Karmon, CEO and co-founder of Turno. “Jurny and Turno users will enjoy a single access point to simplify, automate, manage, and grow their short-term rental businesses.”

To discover more about Jurny, experience the power of its new AI tools, and explore the integrated benefits of Turno’s automated cleaning management solution, visit Jurny.com. For more information on Turno and its mission to solve cleaning for the vacation rental industry, visit Turno.com

About Jurny, Inc.:

Jurny is the world’s leading vertically integrated, AI-powered property management solution transforming hotels and short-term rental hosts' operations. Founded in 2019 and backed by renowned VC firms Mucker Capital, Okapi Venture Capital, VITALIZE Venture Capital, Singularity Capital and SaaS Venture Capital, Jurny is streamlining processes, reducing operational costs, and delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction for the $4.7 trillion global hospitality industry. For more information, please visit www.jurny.com.

About Turno:

Turno's SaaS platform and Cleaner Marketplaces help vacation rental operators schedule, pay, and find cleaners. Features include auto-scheduling, auto payment, in-app chat, photo checklists, reporting tools, and other easy-to-use quality assurance solutions to simplify and automate recurring property services. Offering 24/7 live customer support and available in six languages, Turno syncs guest calendars from all major booking platforms and 20+ channel managers and property management systems. Turno's localized Cleaner Marketplaces include vetted STR service providers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and beyond. For more, visit www.turno.com.