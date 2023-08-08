Spire Global Awarded Space Services Contract by GHGSat to Expand Satellite Constellation for Emissions Monitoring

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, was awarded a Space Services contract by GHGSat, the global leader in high-resolution greenhouse gas monitoring from space. Under the agreement, Spire will build, launch and operate four additional 16U satellites that will carry GHGSat payloads to monitor greenhouse gas emissions. This builds upon Spire’s initial agreement with GHGSat for three 16U satellites that will launch by the end of 2023.

Spire Space Services, with a $39 billion total addressable market, allows organizations to leverage the Company’s established infrastructure to put their business in space and quickly scale a constellation with its rapid development, manufacturing, launch and operations capabilities.

“Our Space as a Service model is designed to support the rapid pace at which our customers are growing, allowing companies like GHGSat to focus on their mission and services, while we deploy their payload into space safely, quickly and in a cost-effective manner,” said Frank Frulio, general manager and global head of Space Services, Spire. “We are proud to expand our partnership with GHGSat as they scale their constellation to bring transparency to the global issue of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable, sustainable future, and changes across all sectors are necessary to reduce emissions. Having data to understand the key contributors helps governments and industries take action to reduce emissions, a critical step to achieving net-zero goals.

The addition of these satellites will expand GHGSat’s global emissions monitoring and measurement capacity. The data collected by the new payloads will be used to monitor emissions from carbon-intensive industries such as oil and gas, coal mining, waste management and agriculture.

“GHGSat provides the best emissions intelligence in the world,” said Stephane Germain, CEO of GHGSat. “By expanding our satellite services agreement with Spire, we can continue to focus on performance for our customers rather than on satellite manufacturing and operations.”

The launch of the four 16U satellites is scheduled for no earlier than 2024.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations, and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.