TricorBraun Acquires Broadtree Partners Portfolio Company, CanSource

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broadtree Partners (“Broadtree”), a lower-middle market private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, CanSource, has been acquired by global packaging leader TricorBraun. This acquisition provides CanSource with opportunities to expand its product and service offerings within the beverage industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded and headquartered in Longmont, CO, CanSource has partnered with thousands of breweries and beverage makers for more than a decade. CanSource offers beverage producers a one-stop shop with flexible, reliable, and custom can and packing solutions across the beer, wine, spirits, energy, coffee, kombucha and non-alcoholic beverage markets. With its existing packaging capabilities, expertise, and global resources, TricorBraun is a natural fit for CanSource’s next chapter.

“We’ve admired and respected TricorBraun for years and are excited to join a team who shares the same dedication to quality and customer service as we do,” said CanSource CEO, Paige Sopcic.

In addition to customer service, sustainability is a driving force between the CanSource and TricorBraun partnership.

“Broadtree is very excited about this acquisition and believes that TricorBraun is perfectly suited to further grow CanSource,” said Johannes Zwick, Managing Partner at Broadtree. “We are proud of the growth the company has experience with Broadtree and believe that this transaction will further enhance value for the company and its customers.”

Following the acquisition, CanSource will operate as CanSource, a TricorBraun company.

Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to Broadtree and CanSource.

About Broadtree Partners

Broadtree Partners, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a lower-middle market PE firm with an operator-centric model. Broadtree’s team of operators and entrepreneurs works closely with owners throughout the transaction process and transitions to running the day-to-day operations after an acquisition. By leading with its high caliber operating talent, Broadtree’s unique executive-in-residence approach provides owners with the flexibility to preserve their legacy by either exiting their companies and seamlessly changing leadership, or by partnering with Broadtree’s operational and financial resources to further accelerate growth. Broadtree’s goal is to fuel sustainable, long-term growth while preserving the company’s core values.

About CanSource

CanSource is a Colorado-based custom packaging solutions provider with a focus on cans, sleeves, and prints for craft beverages—and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. CanSource has more than a decade of industry experience, locations across the United States, and a strong reputation for quick lead times, on-time delivery, sustainability, and distinctive customer service.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. TricorBraun’s award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

