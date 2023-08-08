Caleres to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 31

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31. Company executives will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the quarterly results and provide a general business update.

The dial-in number for North America is (877) 704-4453 or (201) 389-0920 for international participants, no passcode necessary. To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled conference call time. Caleres Associates, news media and the public are invited to listen to the call, which will also be accessible via the “Investors” section of the Caleres website at https://investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, September 14, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in North America, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and using the pin 13740501. A webcast replay will also be archived for a limited period at investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations/archive.

About Caleres:

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Lifestride, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere – in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great … feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.