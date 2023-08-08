Nextlink Delivers High-Speed Internet to 95% of Wise County, Texas in 7 months

Nextlink Internet, a multi-state internet service provider (ISP) dedicated to serving rural America, and Tarana, manufacturer of the Gigabit 1 (G1) wireless broadband platform, announced today the completion of new network infrastructure in Wise County, Texas, significantly improving the rural county’s access to high-speed internet. (Graphic: Business Wire)

HUDSON OAKS, Texas & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextlink Internet, a multi-state internet service provider (ISP) dedicated to serving rural America, and Tarana, manufacturer of the Gigabit 1 (G1) wireless broadband platform, announced today the completion of new network infrastructure in Wise County, Texas, significantly improving the rural county’s access to high-speed internet. The partnership has been recognized nationally, receiving a 2023 National Association of Counties Achievement Award.

Nextlink utilized G1 for last-mile coverage in Wise County, making broadband speeds of up to 500 Mbps available to more than 65,000 residents and covering 877 square miles. This deployment fulfills the requirements of their agreement with the county, which allocated $1.3M of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to expand broadband access. In addition, Nextlink is also providing gigabit fiber service to 20 county offices and has opened a permanent field office, creating 15 full-time jobs.

The honorable Wise County Judge J.D. Clark said, “We thank all of our federal, state, and local partners that have worked together to make this project a reality. This investment in broadband has allowed us to reach some of our most rural residents with next-generation connectivity quickly, and cost-effectively. Nextlink has been a wonderful partner to ensure that the folks across Wise County — from Crafton to Rhome, Greenwood to Cottondale, and all areas in between — have the opportunity for best-in-class broadband.”

Bill Baker, Founder and CEO of Nextlink Internet, shared, “Our mission of bringing great broadband to rural Texas and beyond continues. We were very pleased to partner with Wise County and Tarana to efficiently cover this community. With the power of hybrid infrastructure, fiber and next-gen fixed wireless together, we can leverage both technologies in a complementary way to bring excellent internet to rural areas much sooner. We had 1,000 customers on Tarana G1 within a month after deploying towers.”

Basil Alwan, CEO of Tarana, added, “We are proud to be a part of Nextlink’s progress toward closing the digital divide in rural regions of the U.S. Our G1 system was designed to be a perfect complement to fiber and, when implemented together, they really deliver that elusive win-win. With ngFWA, governments and service providers can partner to connect their communities with no-compromise high-speed internet in record time, and at a fraction of the cost of fiber alone."

A variety of data plans are available in Wise County, including plans under the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which allows qualifying residents to receive free 25 Mbps service. Visit https://portal.nextlinkinternet.com/ for information about Nextlink internet service in your area.

About Nextlink Internet

Nextlink Internet is a rural-focused provider of high-speed internet and phone services in twelve states. As an active participant in public-private partnerships to close the digital divide, Nextlink is working to rapidly connect thousands of additional homes, schools, libraries and businesses in small communities across all the states we serve. For more information: nextlinkinternet.com.

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and more than $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 250 service providers in 19 countries and 41 US states. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Visit www.taranawireless.com for more on G1.