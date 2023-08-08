Cogito Expands Relationship with Leading U.S. Health Plan and Deepens API Integration with Fortune 25 Telecom Provider

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cogito, the leader in real-time AI coaching and guidance for the enterprise, today announced the expansion of collaboration with a leading U.S. health plan and the deepening of its integration with a Fortune 25 telecom provider. These advancements underscore Cogito's commitment to pioneering real-time, data-driven insights for contact centers, empowering companies with cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance employee and customer experiences and optimize business operations.

Through its expanded relationship with one of the largest customer-owned health insurers in the United States, the organization will extend its current deployment of Cogito’s real-time AI coaching and guidance to help agents manage complex interactions. This will add over 1,000 additional users across existing and new lines of business, including Large Group Member Services and Individual and Family plans.

Since the initial deployment in 2015, Cogito has helped the organization achieve significant ROI. This has been accomplished by driving down operational metrics like average handle time (AHT), while at the same time increasing customer satisfaction scores (CSAT). Cogito has been particularly effective in supporting agents that have been on the phones for 12 months or less, which has helped the organization onboard new agents quickly and efficiently in a profession with historically high turnover rates.

In addition, Cogito is deepening its relationship with a Fortune 25 telecom provider by integrating with their new, custom-written telephony for multiple lines of business. This unified interface helps streamline business processes and boosts team collaboration supporting over 30,000 agents, while most notably enhancing the security and access control over what data is shared.

“Ensuring employee and customer experience exceeds expectations is key for top-tier companies like these to succeed in today’s crowded marketplace, which is why Cogito sees continuous innovation of our AI solutions as essential,” said Josh Feast, CEO and co-founder of Cogito. “Cogito’s unique emotion and conversation coaching, paired with new cutting-edge features like generative AI, helps yield better outcomes for both agents and customers alike, and in turn, propels our clients to the forefront of their respective industries.”

“As a customer-centric company, Cogito believes the true measure of our success lies in acquiring new clients and then fostering strong and lasting relationships with them to drive continuous value,” said Mark Leonard, Chief Revenue Officer at Cogito. “When long-time customers choose to expand their relationships with us, anchored on the value-driven results we've achieved, it affirms that we have not only met their expectations but have become a helpful catalyst for their growth. I’m excited to see each of these organizations reach new heights with us by their side.”

About Cogito

Cogito innovates with emotion and conversation AI to deliver real-time coaching and guidance to contact centers and frontline teams. Cogito supports agents and supervisors to improve effectiveness, experience and empathy by providing human-aware and human-empowering coaching and insights. The world’s most well-known brands, including 8 of the Fortune 25, use Cogito to improve their connection with customers and elevate team member well-being. Founded in 2007, Cogito is a venture-backed software company based in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.cogitocorp.com.