Sirion Joins Forces with DWF's Mindcrest to Bring Best-in-Class AI to Legal Services Offerings

Sirion, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced an agreement with Mindcrest, the legal operations division within DWF, a global provider of integrated legal and business services.

The agreement will bring together Mindcrest's vast industry expertise with Sirion’s best-in-class AI technology. Sirion’s technology will complement Mindcrest's wealth of legal services available across compliance, contracts, litigation and legal analytics by consulting and innovating to ensure legal departments are creating high-quality, commercially focused and effective outputs to support their organization’s strategic plans.

Sirion’s AI-powered solution will benefit Mindcrest's portfolio of globally located customers, including those from Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, and will provide them with a dynamic source of contract data and intelligence on an easy-to-use platform, empowering all teams to streamline their processes and maximize the value of their contracts.

"Companies face many legal challenges, from in-house budget challenges and a lack of quality data to lawyer retention and limited expertise on the adoption of tech,” said Puneet Bhakri, SVP, Global Alliances and Partnerships at Sirion. “This partnership will drive business for Mindcrest’s valued clients with seamless connections through our industry-leading AI-powered CLM platform.”

Shashank Pande, executive vice president of sales for Mindcrest at DWF said: "Our agreement with Sirion will enhance and expand our CLM implementation and consulting capabilities.

"The demand for CLM is growing rapidly as clients are discovering the compelling advantages it can deliver in streamlining their complex contracting processes. Sirion’s AI-driven CLM platform offers a best-in-class solution to automate the full contract lifecycle—from the contract development phase to risk management and advanced contract analytics—leading to immense reductions in processing time and improved business outcomes.

"Through our industry expertise and business process experience, customers can gain a pathway of accelerated transformation of their entire contracting lifecycle."

About DWF

Mindcrest is DWF's legal operations division.

DWF is a global provider of integrated legal and business services. It has approximately 4,000 people and offices and associations located across the globe. The company became the first Main Market Premium Listed legal business on the London Stock Exchange in March 2019. DWF recorded net revenue of £350million in the year ended 30 April 2022. For more information visit: dwfgroup.com

About Sirion

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, Sirion helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, Sirion’s easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. Sirion is trusted by over 200 of the world’s most successful organizations to manage 5 million+ contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.