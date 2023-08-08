Bumble Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Total Revenue Increased 18% to $260 Million

Bumble App Revenue Increased 23% to $208 Million

Bumble App Paying Users Increased 28% to 2.5 Million; Grew 139,000 Quarter Over Quarter

Net Earnings of $9.3 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $67.3 Million

AUSTIN, Texas--()--Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

We believe our ability to deliver another strong quarter is a direct reflection of our commitment to creating Kind Connections for the millions of people using our products around the world,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder and CEO of Bumble Inc. “In addition to attracting a record number of paying users on Bumble, we’ve successfully launched BFF as a standalone offering, further stabilized Badoo, and expanded our portfolio of apps to meet the evolving needs of our members throughout their relationship journeys.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights:
(All comparisons relative to the Second Quarter 2022)

  • Total Revenue increased 18.5% to $259.7 million, compared to $219.2 million. This includes an unfavorable impact of $1.6 million from foreign currency movements year over year.
    • Bumble App Revenue grew 23.4% to $208.0 million, compared to $168.5 million. This includes an unfavorable impact of $1.6 million from foreign currency movements year over year.
    • Badoo App and Other Revenue increased 2.0% to $51.8 million, compared to $50.7 million.
  • Total Paying Users increased to 3.6 million, compared to 3.0 million.
  • Total Average Revenue per Paying User ("ARPPU") increased to $23.23, compared to $23.51.
  • Net earnings were $9.3 million or 3.6% of revenue, compared to net loss of $5.0 million, or (2.3)% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $67.3 million, or 25.9% of revenue, compared to $54.8 million, or 25.0% of revenue.

We exceeded our second quarter outlook by continuing to execute on our strategic priorities while maintaining strong financial discipline,” said Anu Subramanian, Chief Financial Officer of Bumble Inc. “We believe the momentum we are experiencing across our family of apps sets us up to deliver profitable growth for our shareholders.”

Key Operating Metrics:

The following metrics were calculated excluding paying users and revenue generated from Fruitz. Please refer to the Definitions section for more information.

(In thousands, except ARPPU)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

 

Bumble App Paying Users

 

 

2,457.8

 

 

1,924.5

 

Badoo App and Other Paying Users

 

 

1,175.5

 

 

1,096.2

 

Total Paying Users

 

 

3,633.3

 

 

3,020.7

 

Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User

 

$

28.21

 

$

29.18

 

Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User

 

$

12.83

 

$

13.56

 

Total Average Revenue per Paying User

 

$

23.23

 

$

23.51

 

 

Balance Sheet:

As of June 30, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents were $381.0 million and total debt was $622.9 million.

During the second quarter of 2023, we repurchased 1.3 million shares of our Class A common stock for $20.9 million under our previously announced $150.0 million share repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors.

Financial Outlook:

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net earnings (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA margin growth to GAAP net earnings (loss) margin growth which is growth in GAAP net earnings (loss) as a percentage of revenue has not been provided for the outlook included herein as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net earnings (loss) cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable, and the non-GAAP adjustment for certain legal, tax and regulatory reserves and expenses depends on the timing and magnitude of these expenses and cannot be accurately forecasted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Bumble anticipates Total Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 and full year ending December 31, 2023 to be:

Third quarter 2023:

  • Total Revenue in the range of $274 million to $280 million, which includes:
    • Bumble App Revenue of $221 million to $225 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $71 million to $73 million.

Full year 2023:

  • Total Revenue in the range of $1,055 million to $1,072 million, which includes:
    • Bumble App Revenue of $852 million to $863 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin growth of at least 100 basis points.

Actual results may differ materially from Bumble’s financial outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Information about Bumble's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Bumble will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, August 8, 2023. A webcast of the call and other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Definitions

Total Revenue is the sum of Bumble App Revenue and Badoo App and Other Revenue.

Total Paying Users is the sum of Bumble App Paying Users and Badoo App and Other Paying Users.

Total Average Revenue per Paying User is a metric calculated based on Total Revenue in any measurement period, excluding any revenue generated from Fruitz, advertising and partnerships or affiliates, divided by the Total Paying Users in such period divided by the number of months in the period.

Bumble App Revenue is revenue derived from purchases or renewals of a Bumble app subscription plan and/or in-app purchases on Bumble app in the relevant period.

Bumble App Paying User is a user that has purchased or renewed a Bumble app subscription plan and/or made an in-app purchase on Bumble app in a given month. We calculate Bumble App Paying Users as a monthly average, by counting the number of Bumble App Paying Users in each month and then dividing by the number of months in the relevant measurement period.

Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User is a metric calculated based on Bumble App Revenue in any measurement period, divided by Bumble App Paying Users in such period divided by the number of months in the period.

Badoo App and Other Revenue is revenue derived from purchases or renewals of a Badoo app subscription plan and/or in-app purchases on Badoo app in the relevant period, purchases on one of our other apps that we owned and operated in the relevant period, purchases on other third party apps that used our technology in the relevant period and advertising, partnerships or affiliates revenue in the relevant period.

Badoo App and Other Paying User is a user that has purchased or renewed a subscription plan and/or made an in-app purchase on Badoo app in a given month (excluding Fruitz) or made a purchase on one of our other apps that we owned and operated in a given month, or purchase on other third-party apps that used our technology in the relevant period). We calculate Badoo App and Other Paying Users as a monthly average, by counting the number of Badoo App and Other Paying Users in each month and then dividing by the number of months in the relevant measurement period.

Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User is a metric calculated based on Badoo App and Other Revenue in any measurement period, excluding any revenue generated from Fruitz, advertising and partnerships or affiliates, divided by Badoo App and Other Paying Users in such period divided by the number of months in the period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP, however, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful supplemental information that enables a better comparison of our performance across periods. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides visibility to the underlying continuing operating performance by excluding the impact of certain expenses, including income tax (benefit) provision, interest (income) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, employer costs related to stock-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss, changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability, interest rate swaps and investments in equity securities, transaction and other costs, litigation costs net of insurance reimbursements that arise outside of the ordinary course of business, tax receivable agreement liability remeasurement (benefit) expense and impairment loss, as management does not believe these expenses are representative of our core earnings. We also provide Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. In addition to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, we believe free cash flow and free cash flow conversion provide useful information regarding how cash provided by (used in) operating activities compares to the capital expenditures required to maintain and grow our business, and our available liquidity, after funding such capital expenditures, to service our debt, fund strategic initiatives, effectuate discretionary share repurchases and strengthen our balance sheet, as well as our ability to convert our earnings to cash. Additionally, we believe such metrics are widely used by investors, securities analysis, ratings agencies and other parties in evaluating liquidity and debt-service capabilities. We calculate free cash flow and free cash flow conversion using methodologies that we believe can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, we do not consider our non-GAAP financial measures as superior to, or a substitute for, the equivalent measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) is defined as net earnings (loss) excluding income tax (benefit) provision, interest (income) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, employer costs related to stock-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss, changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability, interest rate swaps and investments in equity securities, transaction and other costs, litigation costs net of insurance reimbursements that arise outside of the ordinary course of business, tax receivable agreement liability remeasurement (benefit) expense and impairment loss.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

Free cash flow conversion represents free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Operating cash flow conversion represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a percentage of net earnings (loss).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements reflecting our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations, our financial performance and our industry and other non-historical statements, including without limitation the statements in the “Financial Outlook” section of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believe(s),” “expect(s),” “potential,” “continue(s),” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “seek(s),” “predict(s),” “intend(s),” “trends,” “plan(s),” “estimate(s),” “anticipates,” “projection,” “will likely result” and or the negative version of these words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • our ability to retain existing users or attract new users and to convert users to paying users
  • competition and changes in the competitive landscape of our market
  • our ability to distribute our dating products through third parties, such as Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and offset related fees
  • the impact of data security breaches or cyber attacks on our systems and the costs of remediation related to any such incidents
  • the continued development and upgrading of our technology platform and our ability to adapt to rapid technological developments and changes in a timely and cost-effective manner
  • our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property rights and successfully defend against claims of infringement, misappropriation or other violations of third-party intellectual property
  • our ability to comply with complex and evolving U.S. and international laws and regulations relating to our business, including sanctions and data privacy laws
  • foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations
  • risks relating to certain of our international operations, including geopolitical conditions and successful expansion into new markets
  • the impact of current developments in Russia, Ukraine and surrounding countries on our business and users, including the impact of our decision to discontinue our operations in Russia and remove our apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Russia and Belarus
  • affiliates of Blackstone Inc.’s (“Blackstone”) and our Founder’s control of us
  • the outsized voting rights of affiliates of Blackstone and our Founder
  • the inability to attract hire and retain a highly qualified and diverse workforce, or maintain our corporate culture
  • changes in business or macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of widespread health emergencies or pandemics and measures taken in response, lower consumer confidence in our business or in the online dating industry generally, recessionary conditions, increased unemployment rates, stagnant or declining wages, changes in inflation or interest rates, political unrest, armed conflicts, extreme weather events or natural disasters

For additional information on these and other factors that could cause Bumble’s actual results to differ materially from expected results, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 28, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our subsequent periodic filings, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, Fruitz and Official. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. Official is an app for couples that promotes open and honest communication between partners and was founded in 2020.

 
 
 

Bumble Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share information)
(Unaudited) 

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

381,019

 

 

$

402,559

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

98,520

 

 

 

66,930

 

Other current assets

 

 

47,406

 

 

 

31,882

 

Total current assets

 

 

526,945

 

 

 

501,371

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

16,741

 

 

 

17,419

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

15,654

 

 

 

14,467

 

Goodwill

 

 

1,585,281

 

 

 

1,579,770

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,508,036

 

 

 

1,524,428

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

31,507

 

 

 

24,050

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

8,133

 

 

 

31,116

 

Total assets

 

$

3,692,297

 

 

$

3,692,621

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

8,372

 

 

$

3,367

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

48,110

 

 

 

46,108

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

124,309

 

 

 

156,443

 

Current portion of long-term debt, net

 

 

5,750

 

 

 

5,750

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

186,541

 

 

 

211,668

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

617,189

 

 

 

619,223

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

10,718

 

 

 

8,077

 

Payable to related parties pursuant to a tax receivable agreement

 

 

416,754

 

 

 

385,486

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

14,763

 

 

 

14,588

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,245,965

 

 

 

1,239,042

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 6,000,000,000 shares authorized; 137,771,696 shares issued and 136,451,324 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 129,774,299 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

 

1,378

 

 

 

1,298

 

Class B common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 20 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock (par value $0.01; authorized 600,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,735,792

 

 

 

1,691,911

 

Treasury stock (1,320,372 and no shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

 

(15,743

)

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(134,729

)

 

 

(139,871

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

78,606

 

 

 

74,477

 

Total Bumble Inc. shareholders’ equity

 

 

1,665,304

 

 

 

1,627,815

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

781,028

 

 

 

825,764

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

2,446,332

 

 

 

2,453,579

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

3,692,297

 

 

$

3,692,621

 

 
 
 
 

Bumble Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share information)
(Unaudited) 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Revenue

 

$

259,735

 

 

$

219,206

 

 

$

502,683

 

 

$

429,236

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

76,737

 

 

 

61,509

 

 

 

147,317

 

 

 

117,121

 

Selling and marketing expense

 

 

65,329

 

 

 

59,483

 

 

 

128,919

 

 

 

116,312

 

General and administrative expense

 

 

43,298

 

 

 

48,943

 

 

 

93,129

 

 

 

72,796

 

Product development expense

 

 

36,233

 

 

 

24,888

 

 

 

69,385

 

 

 

52,676

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

16,967

 

 

 

27,151

 

 

 

33,698

 

 

 

54,080

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

238,564

 

 

 

221,974

 

 

 

472,448

 

 

 

412,985

 

Operating earnings (loss)

 

 

21,171

 

 

 

(2,768

)

 

 

30,235

 

 

 

16,251

 

Interest income (expense)

 

 

(6,110

)

 

 

(5,989

)

 

 

(11,329

)

 

 

(11,580

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(2,969

)

 

 

4,954

 

 

 

(6,530

)

 

 

18,184

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

12,092

 

 

 

(3,803

)

 

 

12,376

 

 

 

22,855

 

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

 

(2,743

)

 

 

(1,228

)

 

 

(5,356

)

 

 

(4,138

)

Net earnings (loss)

 

 

9,349

 

 

 

(5,031

)

 

 

7,020

 

 

 

18,717

 

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

2,596

 

 

 

(1,591

)

 

 

1,878

 

 

 

5,956

 

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Bumble Inc. shareholders

 

$

6,753

 

 

$

(3,440

)

 

$

5,142

 

 

$

12,761

 

Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Bumble Inc. shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.10

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.10

 

 
 
 
 

Bumble Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited) 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

 

$

9,349

 

 

$

(5,031

)

 

$

7,020

 

 

$

18,717

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

16,967

 

 

 

27,151

 

 

 

33,698

 

 

 

54,080

 

Impairment loss

 

 

 

 

 

4,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,388

 

Changes in fair value of interest rate swaps

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

(2,813

)

 

 

5,233

 

 

 

(13,630

)

Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability

 

 

(12,287

)

 

 

1,314

 

 

 

(12,933

)

 

 

(19,395

)

Non-cash lease expense

 

 

885

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,747

 

 

 

2,373

 

Deferred income tax

 

 

(2,795

)

 

 

(1,414

)

 

 

(5,516

)

 

 

(3,893

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

33,548

 

 

 

22,447

 

 

 

62,132

 

 

 

40,004

 

Net foreign exchange difference

 

 

1,663

 

 

 

(5,340

)

 

 

(327

)

 

 

(13,162

)

Research and development tax credit

 

 

(301

)

 

 

(302

)

 

 

(593

)

 

 

(625

)

Other, net

 

 

11,146

 

 

 

(1,858

)

 

 

23,293

 

 

 

8,655

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(4,947

)

 

 

(4,237

)

 

 

(30,981

)

 

 

(3,743

)

Other current assets

 

 

4,804

 

 

 

27,065

 

 

 

(2,256

)

 

 

21,076

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(803

)

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

5,234

 

 

 

(9,157

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

933

 

 

 

3,791

 

 

 

1,954

 

 

 

3,897

 

Legal liabilities

 

 

(18,250

)

 

 

(6,668

)

 

 

(18,250

)

 

 

(7,418

)

Lease liabilities

 

 

(1,023

)

 

 

(1,141

)

 

 

(1,982

)

 

 

(2,342

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

2,835

 

 

 

(34,347

)

 

 

(11,329

)

 

 

(35,065

)

Other, net

 

 

(13

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

(44

)

 

 

7

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

42,711

 

 

 

25,409

 

 

 

56,100

 

 

 

44,767

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(2,399

)

 

 

(3,053

)

 

 

(9,210

)

 

 

(8,049

)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

 

(9,877

)

 

 

 

 

 

(9,877

)

 

 

(69,720

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(12,276

)

 

 

(3,053

)

 

 

(19,087

)

 

 

(77,769

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of term loan

 

 

(1,437

)

 

 

(1,437

)

 

 

(2,875

)

 

 

(2,875

)

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interest holders

 

 

(13,832

)

 

 

 

 

 

(19,241

)

 

 

 

Share repurchases

 

 

(20,890

)

 

 

 

 

 

(20,890

)

 

 

 

Withholding tax paid on behalf of employees on stock-based awards

 

 

(2,373

)

 

 

(486

)

 

 

(11,694

)

 

 

(6,194

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(38,532

)

 

 

(1,923

)

 

 

(54,700

)

 

 

(9,069

)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(275

)

 

 

5,424

 

 

 

(4,536

)

 

 

7,541

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(8,372

)

 

 

25,857

 

 

 

(22,223

)

 

 

(34,530

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

 

 

393,191

 

 

 

308,788

 

 

 

407,042

 

 

 

369,175

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

 

 

384,819

 

 

 

334,645

 

 

 

384,819

 

 

 

334,645

 

Less restricted cash

 

 

(3,800

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,800

)

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

 

$

381,019

 

 

$

334,645

 

 

$

381,019

 

 

$

334,645

 

 
 
 
 

Bumble Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited) 

 

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow 

 

(In thousands, except percentages)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Net earnings (loss)

 

$

9,349

 

 

$

(5,031

)

 

$

7,020

 

 

$

18,717

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

2,743

 

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

5,356

 

 

 

4,138

 

Interest (income) expense

 

 

6,110

 

 

 

5,989

 

 

 

11,329

 

 

 

11,580

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

16,967

 

 

 

27,151

 

 

 

33,698

 

 

 

54,080

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

33,548

 

 

 

22,447

 

 

 

62,132

 

 

 

40,004

 

Employer costs related to stock-based compensation (1)

 

 

463

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

3,022

 

 

 

1,197

 

Litigation costs, net of insurance reimbursements (2)

 

 

7,018

 

 

 

1,023

 

 

 

8,551

 

 

 

3,841

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3)

 

 

2,034

 

 

 

(2,104

)

 

 

1,465

 

 

 

(4,499

)

Changes in fair value of interest rate swaps(4)

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

(2,813

)

 

 

5,233

 

 

 

(13,630

)

Transaction and other costs(5)

 

 

234

 

 

 

1,055

 

 

 

1,531

 

 

 

4,164

 

Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability

 

 

(12,287

)

 

 

1,314

 

 

 

(12,933

)

 

 

(19,395

)

Changes in fair value of investments in equity securities

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

 

 

177

 

 

 

 

Impairment loss(6)

 

 

 

 

 

4,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,388

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

67,255

 

 

$

54,772

 

 

$

126,581

 

 

$

104,585

 

Net earnings (loss) margin

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

(2.3

)%

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

4.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

25.9

%

 

 

25.0

%

 

 

25.2

%

 

 

24.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

42,711

 

 

$

25,409

 

 

$

56,100

 

 

$

44,767

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(2,399

)

 

 

(3,053

)

 

 

(9,210

)

 

 

(8,049

)

Free cash flow

 

$

40,312

 

 

$

22,356

 

 

$

46,890

 

 

$

36,718

 

Operating cash flow conversion

 

 

456.9

%

 

 

(505.0

)%

 

 

799.1

%

 

 

239.2

%

Free cash flow conversion

 

 

59.9

%

 

 

40.8

%

 

 

37.0

%

 

 

35.1

%

(1)

Represents employer portion of Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes domestically, National Insurance contributions in the United Kingdom and comparable costs internationally related to the settlement of equity awards. 

(2)

Represents certain litigation costs and insurance proceeds associated with pending litigations or settlements of litigation. 

(3)

Represents foreign exchange (gain) loss due to foreign currency transactions. 

(4)

Represents fair value (gain) loss on interest rate swaps. 

(5)

Represents transaction costs related to acquisitions and our offerings such as legal, accounting, advisory fees and other related costs. Amount in 2022 also includes employee-related restructuring costs directly associated with our decision to discontinue our operations in Russia including severance benefits, relocation and advisory fees. 

(6)

Represents impairment loss of a right-of-use asset related to our Moscow office. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Supplementary Information (Unaudited) 

 

Stock-Based Compensation Expense 

 

(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Cost of revenue

 

$

1,120

 

$

971

 

$

2,258

 

$

1,919

Selling and marketing expense

 

 

1,195

 

 

2,091

 

 

4,723

 

 

769

General and administrative expense

 

 

18,860

 

 

11,690

 

 

33,676

 

 

21,497

Product development expense

 

 

12,373

 

 

7,695

 

 

21,475

 

 

15,819

Total stock-based compensation expense

 

$

33,548

 

$

22,447

 

$

62,132

 

$

40,004

 
 

Reconciliation of GAAP costs and expenses to non-GAAP costs and expenses by function 

 

(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Cost of revenue GAAP

 

$

76,737

 

 

$

61,509

 

 

$

147,317

 

 

$

117,121

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(1,120

)

 

 

(971

)

 

 

(2,258

)

 

 

(1,919

)

Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(155

)

 

 

(62

)

Transaction and other costs

 

 

 

 

 

(56

)

 

 

 

 

 

(139

)

Cost of revenue non-GAAP

 

$

75,596

 

 

$

60,471

 

 

$

144,904

 

 

$

115,001

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Selling and marketing expense GAAP

 

$

65,329

 

 

$

59,483

 

 

$

128,919

 

 

$

116,312

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(1,195

)

 

 

(2,091

)

 

 

(4,723

)

 

 

(769

)

Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

 

 

(53

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(237

)

 

 

(170

)

Transaction and other costs

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

 

 

 

(34

)

Selling and marketing expense non-GAAP

 

$

64,081

 

 

$

57,430

 

 

$

123,959

 

 

$

115,339

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

General and administrative expense GAAP

 

$

43,298

 

 

$

48,943

 

 

$

93,129

 

 

$

72,796

 

Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability

 

 

12,287

 

 

 

(1,314

)

 

 

12,933

 

 

 

19,395

 

Litigation costs, net of insurance proceeds

 

 

(7,018

)

 

 

(1,023

)

 

 

(8,551

)

 

 

(3,841

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(18,860

)

 

 

(11,690

)

 

 

(33,676

)

 

 

(21,497

)

Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

 

 

(165

)

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(1,047

)

 

 

(357

)

Transaction and other costs

 

 

(234

)

 

 

(1,063

)

 

 

(1,531

)

 

 

(2,775

)

Impairment loss

 

 

 

 

 

(4,388

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,388

)

General and administrative expense non-GAAP

 

$

29,308

 

 

$

29,424

 

 

$

61,257

 

 

$

59,333

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Product development expense GAAP

 

$

36,233

 

 

$

24,888

 

 

$

69,385

 

 

$

52,676

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(12,373

)

 

 

(7,695

)

 

 

(21,475

)

 

 

(15,819

)

Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

 

 

(225

)

 

 

(56

)

 

 

(1,584

)

 

 

(608

)

Transaction and other costs

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,216

)

Product development expense non-GAAP

 

$

23,635

 

 

$

17,146

 

 

$

46,326

 

 

$

35,033

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Total operating costs and expenses GAAP

 

$

238,564

 

 

$

221,974

 

 

$

472,448

 

 

$

412,985

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

(16,967

)

 

 

(27,151

)

 

 

(33,698

)

 

 

(54,080

)

Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability

 

 

12,287

 

 

 

(1,314

)

 

 

12,933

 

 

 

19,395

 

Litigation costs, net of insurance proceeds

 

 

(7,018

)

 

 

(1,023

)

 

 

(8,551

)

 

 

(3,841

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(33,548

)

 

 

(22,447

)

 

 

(62,132

)

 

 

(40,004

)

Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

 

 

(464

)

 

 

(125

)

 

 

(3,023

)

 

 

(1,197

)

Transaction and other costs

 

 

(234

)

 

 

(1,055

)

 

 

(1,531

)

 

 

(4,164

)

Impairment loss

 

 

 

 

 

(4,388

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,388

)

Total operating costs and expenses non-GAAP

 

$

192,620

 

 

$

164,471

 

 

$

376,446

 

 

$

324,706

 

 
 

 

Contacts

Investor Contact
ir@team.bumble.com

Media Contact
press@team.bumble.com

