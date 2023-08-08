EVgo and Audible Launch Two-Month Free Trial of Audible Premium Plus for EV Drivers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the launch of a new collaboration with Audible, the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling. The companies are offering a joint promotion for a 2-month free trial of Audible Premium Plus to EVgo customers and users of PlugShare, the world’s leading EV community and a part of the EVgo Inc. family. With this limited-time offer, customers receive Audible Premium Plus, a premium subscription plan offering unlimited access to thousands of select audiobooks and podcasts in the Audible catalog.*

From Audible original content, audiobooks and podcasts to sleep tracks and meditation programs, Audible Premium Plus offers one credit per month which can be used towards any title in the Audible library including best sellers and new releases—yours to keep, in addition to the all-you-can stream unlimited listening catalog. Drivers who sign up for the free trial via EVgo will also enjoy access to a curated EVgo content list, including the company’s recommended sustainability titles and resources.

“At EVgo, we believe an all-electric future is more than just a change in how our cars are fueled – it’s an opportunity to redefine the entire driving experience,” said Tanvi Chaturvedi, Chief Revenue Officer at EVgo. “We’re thrilled to partner with Audible and offer drivers the best-available audio storytelling entertainment while they charge their cars. We look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with Amazon and finding additional ways to deliver more value for the rapidly growing number of EVgo and PlugShare users on the road.”

EVgo and Amazon share a commitment to innovative customer-centric technology solutions to deliver additional value as part of the charging experience. The Audible collaboration follows a partnership announced at CES 2023 between EVgo and Amazon, to bring an Alexa-enabled EV charging experience to drivers.

The free trial offer with Audible Premium Plus joins a slew of features and exclusive perks available to new and existing EVgo customers, including EVgo Rewards™, EVgo Reservations, Autocharge+ and more. With EVgo’s nationwide network including around 900 fast charging stations spanning 60 metropolitan areas today, nearly 140 million people in the U.S. live within 10 miles of an EVgo charger.

For more information about this offer, please visit www.audible.com/evgo.

*The offer is limited to new customers who are not current Audible members or who have not previously participated in an Audible free trial in the last 12 months. Offer expires May 31, 2024.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since 2019, EVgo has purchased renewable energy certificates to match the electricity that powers its network. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network includes around 900 fast charging locations, 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states. EVgo continues to add more DC fast charging locations across the U.S., including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About Audible

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible’s catalog includes more than 800,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.