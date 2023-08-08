SUBARU Expands with Kinaxis to Optimize Supply Chain Management in its Automotive Business

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), the leading provider of supply chain management solutions, today announced that SUBARU CORPORATION (SUBARU) has expanded its work with Kinaxis to improve demand forecasting operations, optimize inventory and increase operational efficiency.

The company's U.S. subsidiary is already using Kinaxis for accessory and service parts planning for its automotive business and has optimized demand planning and inventory to ensure adequate product supply. SUBARU’s Japan headquarters selected Kinaxis for its operational and implementation experience, superior functionality and feasibility for business innovation and improved transparency throughout the supply chain.

The automotive industry is undergoing a period of change based on Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (CASE) and is required to respond to new areas that have not been part of traditional car manufacturing. While it is essential to follow the rapidly changing business environment, existing supply chain management systems are becoming increasingly complex. SUBARU is using Kinaxis’ RapidResponse platform to further enhance its supply chain planning operations for accessories and service parts for its automotive business.

Kazutaka Saito, senior general manager of SUBARU’s Parts & Accessories Division said, "We hope to achieve an efficient supply of service parts that will meet our customers' needs while keeping inventory levels under control."

Claire Rychlewski, global executive vice president of sales at Kinaxis said, "We are excited to continue to support SUBARU's global supply chain as the automotive industry undergoes a period of significant change. End-to-end supply chain visibility is critical to address all the uncertainties in the marketplace, and we look forward to helping SUBARU achieve its supply chain goals.”

About Kinaxis

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.

About SUBARU

Since its start as an automobile manufacturer in 1958 with the launch of the "Subaru 360", SUBARU has always provided new values for vehicles and strengthened ties with customers by pioneering new categories and creating technological values represented by the world's first1 driver assistance system "EyeSight", starting from core technologies such as horizontally opposed engine and symmetrical AWD. In recent years, we have positioned the U.S. as a priority market and have focused our product lineup on SUVs and sports models, adopting a strategy of concentrating our limited resources on areas where we can develop strengths and features. We provide "Safety and Pleasure" through our high value-added products. Inheriting the passion for manufacturing that began with Subaru's predecessor, Nakajima Aircraft, we continue to lead Japan's aerospace industry by developing and producing a wide variety of aircraft.

