Guideway Care and Vizient Announce Strategic Partnership: Introduces Care Guidance to Vizient's High Value Network Connecting Employers to Top-Tier Health Systems Nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guideway Care (Guideway), an innovative healthcare company dedicated to advancing health equity, optimizing patient outcomes and lowering total costs in value-based care and Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, today jointly announced a strategic partnership intended to enhance Vizient’s provider-led surgical care High Value Network (HVN).

Currently comprised of 14 top-tier health systems across 17 markets in the U.S., Vizient’s HVN is focused on connecting multi-market, self-insured employers with high-quality health system partners. Guideway’s care guidance program will support this network with a structured, non-clinical patient navigation solution focused on pre-and post-discharge patient engagement, coordination and management.

According to Craig Parker, the CEO of Guideway Care, “Our care guidance program supports Vizient’s Direct to Employer (D2E) approach, which is designed to improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for self-insured companies. Our solutions provide the ability to interact with patients during all points along the patient journey continuum – from the time they first engage with providers in the network, through their care (which may be in a remote location) and after their return to home. Our care guides can help guide and direct patients through their journey, so they know what to expect, and have better insight into and ability to follow pre-care and post-care instructions.”

The addition of Guideway's care guidance program to the Vizient platform, which offers transparent, pre-negotiated discounted rates with top-tier medical providers and vendors, also improves a healthcare organization’s operational and financial performance. Care Guides relieve nurses and staff of non-clinical responsibilities, allowing clinicians to focus on personalized, high-quality patient care and freeing up valuable resources that can be applied to other areas of care delivery.

Ben Gazaway, senior D2E network development director at Vizient, said, “We are giving self-insured employers a way to contract directly with the best providers nationwide in ways that are transparent, predictable and seamless for the patient. By enabling access to the best care, we are helping employers create more value for their employees. And to ensure employees find this new benefit easy to use, Guideway will serve as the ‘air traffic controller’ for participants enrolled in employer sponsored health plans that are contracted within the Vizient network, helping guide participants and their dependents throughout their health care journeys.”

About Guideway Care

For more than 10 years Guideway Care has delivered a proven, scalable technology-enabled Service as a Solution for advancing health equity in Value-Based Care. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, payers and provider organizations, Guideway reduces health disparities, improves patient/member satisfaction and lowers total cost of care. Highly trained Care Guides, supported by a proprietary technology platform, build peer-to-patient relationships that allow for the identification and resolution of non-clinical and clinical barriers to accessing quality care. By maximizing the patient care experience and resolving barriers that lead to avoidable deterioration and acute care utilization, the Guideway Care approach to patient activation creates value for all stakeholders. www.guidewaycare.com

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest health care performance improvement company, serves more than 60% of the nation's acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Vizient's solutions and services improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. www.vizientinc.com.