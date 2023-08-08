Integrated Partners Adds $225M Colorado-Based Registered Investment Advisor

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners, (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm that serves over $15.5 billion in brokerage and advisory assets, today announced Colorado-based PRISM Financial Strategies, (“PRISM”) as the latest advisory team to join its ranks as an affiliate partner.

PRISM is an independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firm led by Managing Partner and Financial Strategist Jeff Engelman, CFP®, CIMA®, CRPS®. Engelman commenced his career in wirehouses, notably Morgan Stanley. Subsequently, he and two of his colleagues, Shelly Schell, CDFA® and Amy Shroff, AIF®, pursued a path to independence, culminating in the establishment of PRISM in 2017. With a focus on trusted guidance and a strong emphasis on fiduciary responsibilities, PRISM shares the planning-oriented values upheld by Integrated Partners.

“From the moment we met Jeff and his team at PRISM, it was clear that our values and principles were remarkably well-aligned. Likewise, PRISM also recognized our strong compatibility,” said Paul Saganey, President and Founder, Integrated Partners. “Their growth-forward, client-focused approach perfectly embodies the qualities we seek in a partner, and we are enthusiastic about providing our support.”

“We pride ourselves on our ability to provide clients with deep expertise in the areas that are most important to them,” added Engelman. “With our tailored approach anchored in comprehensive planning, we consistently address our clients' unique needs proactively. Our team will greatly benefit from access to Integrated's full suite of services, including the dedicated Business Owner Solutions, Corporate and Group Benefits, and Family Office divisions. This will further strengthen our team of compassionate specialists, empowering us in the delivery of invaluable insights, proactive guidance, and customized solutions. Additionally, the seamless transition process will ensure minimal impact on our clients.”

PRISM recognizes the unique financial challenges faced by independent women investors, particularly during significant life events where they may suddenly become solely responsible for their finances. This commitment is exemplified through the leadership of founding partners and financial strategists, Schell and Shroff, who deliver comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, and corporate clients, with a specific niche carved out of the unique needs for women.

With the recent launch of the Integrated Insurance Solutions Division, Integrated's growth continues its upward trajectory. The introduction of this new offering adds further value for PRISM's advisors as they navigate the complex needs of high-net-worth (HNW), family office, and corporate clients.

For more information about PRISM Financial Strategies, click here.

Advisory firms seeking additional information about Integrated and the necessary steps to join the firm can visit integrated-partners.com.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 200 advisors, 170+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.