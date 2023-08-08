Nextracker and Asteelflash/USI Open New Electronics Manufacturing Line for U.S. Solar Power Plants

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextracker Inc. (NXT), a global market leader of solar trackers and Asteelflash/USI, a high-end global electronics component manufacturer, today announced the grand opening of Asteelflash’s U.S. manufacturing line for Nextracker. Asteelflash has expanded its capability to include dedicated production of Nextracker’s patented self-powered controller (SPC) and high voltage power supply. Key components of the Nextracker controller include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), battery integration, and other essential components used in the company’s solar tracking technology deployed globally.

The manufacturing line is housed in a 197,000 square foot facility in Fremont, CA, and represents a multi-million-dollar joint investment in this first phase, creating new jobs and boosting local economic growth. Nextracker controllers are the “brain” and power supply enabling precision control of the company’s tracker systems such as NX Horizon™, the company’s flagship product for large-scale solar power plants. Nextracker’s SPCs are highly reliable over a wide range of conditions and powered by a battery, allowing the trackers to still function even if grid power is down.

"We are excited to announce our commitment to procuring Nextracker’s U.S.-made trackers as part of Clearway's broader domestic content strategy and pleased to see the heart of their robust tracker technology, the self-powered controllers, be manufactured here in California,” said Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway who recently announced a two-gigawatt volume commitment agreement with Nextracker. “With Nextracker’s precise control over tracker row angles and rapid stowing capabilities in extreme weather conditions, our growing fleet will set new standards of module protection and help ensure the reliability and resilience of the solar industry."

"We are delighted to be supply partners for Nextracker's U.S. self-powered controller line," said Matt Behringer, USI Corp. VP and AFG EVP. "Asteelflash/USI fully embraces Nextracker's principles, advocating for a future built on clean economy ideals and creating local jobs by producing essential components like PCBAs which play a crucial role in our daily lives. All these components are proudly manufactured right here in the heart of Silicon Valley."

“Nextracker is thrilled to work with Asteelflash/USI as we continue to put in place the domestic manufacturing capacity we need to serve the rapidly growing solar market,” said Dan Shugar, CEO and founder of Nextracker. “Our expanding product manufacturing footprint is bringing new jobs throughout the country and enables us to better serve customers. We are pleased to add California to our production capability, with Silicon Valley having some of the best tech talent in the world.”

With these newly dedicated mechanical assembly production lines, Nextracker is further building out its supply capacity for domestic demand as well as for export, having opened over 10 new U.S. production facilities in the past year with its suppliers. In 2022, the company publicly inaugurated four new steel fabrication lines in Texas, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. In May of this year, Nextracker announced another steel tracker factory in Tennessee.

Nextracker and Asteelflash/USI held a dedication event to announce the facility. At the event, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Chair of the California Energy Commission David Hochschild, Craig Cornelius of Clearway Energy, Becky Cranna of Cypress Creek Renewables, and Frank Macchiarola of the American Clean Power Association (ACP) spoke about the positive impact of clean energy and job creation.

According to the American Clean Power Association, clean energy currently makes up 15% of U.S. electricity and more money was invested into utility-scale clean energy projects and manufacturing facilities in the U.S. between last August and this March than the total investment into clean power projects between 2017 and 2021. Wood Mackenzie reports that the U.S. solar industry just had its best first quarter in history and is expected to triple in size over the next five years.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With an operating fleet in over thirty countries, Nextracker leads the solar industry with solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, please visit Nextracker. Stay in touch with us: X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Asteelflash/USI

Asteelflash is a global leader in Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Supply-Chain Management solutions, and a member of USI (SSE: 601231), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., with total 28 manufacturing sites across 11 counties and five design centers and one mechatronics factory, more than 24,000 employees worldwide. Asteelflash/USI engages in data computing, consumer, aerospace, automotive, industrial, medical, and energy management industries. They offer comprehensive solutions of module, Printed-Circuit Boards Assembly (PCBA), system Assembly, Testing, and Fulfillment. To learn more, visit Asteelflash. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Clearway Energy Group

Clearway Energy Group is leading the transition to a world powered by clean energy. Along with our public affiliate Clearway Energy, Inc., we own and operate more than eight gigawatts of renewable and conventional energy assets across the country. As we develop a nationwide pipeline of new renewable energy projects for the future, Clearway’s 6.9 gigawatts of operating wind, solar, and energy storage assets offset the equivalent of more than 10.5 million metric tons of carbon emissions for our customers today. Clearway Energy Group is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Carlsbad, Calif.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Houston; and Princeton, N.J. For more information, visit clearwayenergygroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning our U.S. manufacturing line in Silicon Valley, the production of our self-powered controller and high voltage power supply, including the manufacture of their key components, the expansion of our domestic supply capacity, the deployment of our products across the U.S. and certain foreign markets and our statements regarding the projected growth of the solar industry and the global renewables market. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Nextracker does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.