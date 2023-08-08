Stratasys Shareholders Re-elect All Eight of Stratasys’ Director Nominees

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that, based on a preliminary vote count provided by its proxy solicitors following its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Stratasys shareholders have voted to re-elect all eight of Stratasys’s highly qualified director nominees – S. Scott Crump; John J. McEleney; Dov Ofer; Ziva Patir; David Reis; Michael Schoellhorn; Yair Seroussi; Adina Shorr – to the Company’s Board of Directors and ratified the reappointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as the Company’s independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Stratasys issued the following statement:

We are pleased with the outcome of today’s vote, which reaffirms that we have the right team and a winning strategy in place to deliver profitable growth in the near, mid and long term. Stratasys’ Board is highly focused on maximizing shareholder value and engages with multiple industry participants for the benefit of all Stratasys shareholders.

We would like to thank our shareholders for their consideration and support throughout this process. We look forward to continued engagement with our shareholders and remain steadfast in our commitment to acting in the best interest of the Company and all Stratasys shareholders.

The Company will report the final voting results for the 2023 Annual Meeting (as certified by the independent inspector of elections) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 6-K within four business days of the meeting.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Stratasys, and Meitar Law Offices and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as legal counsel.

