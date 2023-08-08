Vodafone Business Selects AppDirect as its Partner to Accelerate Success in the Channel

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppDirect, the world’s leading B2B subscription commerce platform, today announced its expanded commercial partnership with Vodafone Business, a leading technology communications company helping organizations succeed in a digital world and keeping society connected. This partnership enables AppDirect technology advisors to sell Vodafone Business’ unique communications services in the channel and gives both companies increased access to international markets.

As a long-time AppDirect partner, Vodafone Business already relies on the AppDirect platform to power its 13 corporate-branded B2B marketplaces, enabling Vodafone Business to support direct and partner sales across Europe. Today, with this announcement, Vodafone Business expands its reach into the North America channel through the AppDirect procurement marketplace and network of 10,000 advisors.

For AppDirect advisors, this partnership expands their ability to solve complex business challenges for customers, including connecting multinational U.S. customers to parts of Vodafone’s global network. The agreement supports advisors in securing international opportunities with options to deliver Vodafone’s fixed, mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and solutions globally.

"For years, AppDirect has been an innovative and reliable partner, fueling the Vodafone B2B marketplace with its robust platform," said David Joosten, President, Vodafone US. “With its channel-first vision, technology, and extensive advisor ecosystem, AppDirect can help us to expand our reach with multinational customers. Our partnership provides advisors and their customers access to the full range of Vodafone's fixed, mobility and IoT offerings for businesses.”

According to Forrester’s How to Select the Right Ecosystem Partners report: “To address changing market dynamics and remain competitive, suppliers must move beyond the traditional resale go-to-market model. They need a partner ecosystem model — a cross-section of partners with complementary capabilities, domain expertise, business processes, and relationships — that work together to deliver customers their desired outcomes and an exceptional integrated experience.1” The partnership between AppDirect and Vodafone Business does just that.

To help customers navigate and adopt Vodafone Business solutions, AppDirect advisors can also sell AppHelp services. With AppHelp services, advisors can give their customers training and support to realize greater value from their Vodafone Business investments.

To learn more about the AppDirect and Vodafone Business partnership, please visit www.appdirect.com.

About AppDirect

AppDirect is a San Francisco-based B2B subscription commerce platform company that brings together technology providers, advisors, and businesses to simplify how they buy, sell and manage technology. More than 1,000 providers, 10,000 advisors, and 5 million subscribers rely on the AppDirect ecosystem of subscription marketplaces to power their innovation, growth, and success.

About Vodafone

Vodafone is the largest pan-European and African telecoms company. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, digitalise critical sectors and enable inclusive and sustainable digital societies.

Vodafone provides mobile and fixed services to over 300 million customers in 17 countries, partner with mobile networks in 46 more and are also a world leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting over 160 million devices and platforms. With Vodacom Financial Services and M-Pesa, Vodafone has the largest financial technology platform in Africa, serving more than 56 million people across six countries.

Vodafone is committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040, while helping our customers reduce their own carbon emissions by 350 million tonnes by 2030. Vodafone is driving action to reduce device waste and achieve our target to reuse, resell or recycle 100% of our network waste.

1 Source: How to Select the Right Ecosystem Partners, Forrester, December 5, 2022, By Stephanie Sissler, Kathy Contreras with Maria Chien, Mallory Icenhower, Robin Whiting