Odfjell Technology Implements Kahuna Skills Management

Odfjell Technology is an integrated supplier for offshore operations, well services technology, and engineering solutions prioritizing the delivery of safe, efficient, and sustainable operations while reducing time, cost, and carbon emissions. With the implementation of Kahuna's skills management software, Odfjell Technology advances the culture of safety across its global workforce population.

Odfjell Technology is a people business where a robust safety culture is a key ingredient to its success. They are committed to preventing harm to their people’s health and safety and believe that all accidents can be prevented. Their overall QHSE Strategy is to maintain and further develop safe operations by constantly driving continuous improvement toward zero injuries and failures.

“Commitment, Safety Consciousness, Competence, Creativity, and Result Orientation are our core values at Odfjell Technology. Standardizing our competency management processes with Kahuna’s platform ensures we are consistently aligned with occupational health and safety, including environmental policies and regulations, required for safe operations,” said Lise Budeng, Global Training and Competency Assurance Specialist at Odfjell Technology. “Assuring competency at all levels and ensuring safe operations and the environment is vital for Odfjell Technology. By implementing Kahuna, Odfjell Technology standardizes and improves the efficiency of its competency management process to ensure employees are skilled and compliant in their job environment.”

“Kahuna also gives us the possibility to plan for and assure our employee’s professional growth and competence improvement. The integration functionality Kahuna provides with our existing systems, enables us to easily extract data to make more informed decisions for increased operational efficiency and safety,” said Lise Budeng.

“Understanding the skills, certifications, and compliance data of an operational workforce is a tedious and complex task without a centralized system to manage, measure, and validate the data,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna. “With Kahuna, Odfjell Technology can identify what their operational workforce is capable of, integrate industry-standard safety and compliance into the everyday operating environment, and be agile in serving customers safely and efficiently each time.”

About Odfjell Technology

Odfjell Technology is built upon five decades of experience operating worldwide, serving both offshore and onshore markets. Odfjell Technology’s integrated business model enables them to provide a comprehensive portfolio of products and services designed to create value for their clients. Their highly competent, dedicated, and experienced workforce are well equipped to find solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow. With their multi-skilled employees, Odfjell Technology operates fixed and floating production drilling platforms in Norway and the UK, under the world’s most stringent regulatory environment. Under the Operational portfolio, they range from Platform operations, Mobile Offshore Unit Management, Plug & Abandonment Integrated Services, Modular Operations, and Construction & Installation. Odfjell Technology’s Well Services business area has twelve base locations throughout Europe, the Middle East & Asia. Leading the way in TRS hands-free solutions and innovative drilling tools, we focus on delivering safe, reliable services that create value for our global clients and company alike. Odfjell Technology also offers the energy industry comprehensive experience and competence across a range of engineering disciplines, to provide the right technical solution for any given environment or situation. For more information, visit www.odfjelltechnology.com

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is the only skills management software built for operations, learning, and human resources. Kahuna equips enterprise organizations with validated skills data to understand workforce capability, align talent supply and demand, and increase the return on training investment. Across a wide array of industries including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and aerospace, Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, competitive workforce. For more information, visit www.kahunaworkforce.com.