The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“BODi” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We are encouraged by our performance in the second quarter and the progress made towards our company transformation. To that end, I am pleased that Mark Goldston has joined the company as Executive Chairman to work with us to execute on the significant opportunities in front of us. Mark has been running public companies for decades with a focus on turnarounds and we have already benefited from his expertise,” said Carl Daikeler, BODi’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “ We have restructured the financial covenants in our financing agreement and paid down our debt level by $15 million to approximately $35 million, which reduces our interest expense and gives additional flexibility to execute on our strategies and to develop profitable revenue streams that generate healthy cash-flows. Also, from a cash standpoint, given our third quarter guidance range, we plan on using less than $5 million in cash from operations as we continue to improve our margins and cost structure. We are excited about the trajectory of BODi’s transformation and are proud of our team’s hard work to get us where we are today. ”

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenue was $134.9 million compared to $179.1 million in the prior year period. Digital revenue was $65.2 million compared to $78.0 million in the prior year period and digital subscriptions totaled 1.53 million in the second quarter. Nutrition and Other revenue was $64.6 million compared to $90.5 million in the prior year period and nutritional subscriptions totaled 0.20 million in the second quarter. Connected Fitness revenue was $5.1 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior year period and approximately 5,500 bikes were delivered in the second quarter.

Total operating expenses was $106.9 million compared to $131.7 million in the prior year period.

Operating loss improved by $20.2 million to $24.2 million compared to an operating loss of $44.4 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $25.7 million compared to a net loss of $41.9 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $(4.8) million compared to $(1.5) million in the prior year period.

was $(4.8) million compared to $(1.5) million in the prior year period. Cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $14.4 million compared to $33.3 million in the prior year period, and cash used in investing activities was $5.0 million compared to $19.2 million in the prior year period. Total cash used in operating and investing activities was $19.4 million compared to $52.5 million in the prior year period.

Key Operational and Business Metrics

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change v 2022 2023 2022 Change v 2022 Digital Subscriptions (in millions) 1.53 2.28 (32.9 %) 1.53 2.28 (32.9 %) Nutritional Subscriptions (in millions) 0.20 0.28 (28.6 %) 0.20 0.28 (28.6 %) Total Subscriptions 1.73 2.56 (32.4 %) 1.73 2.56 (32.4 %) Average Digital Retention 95.2 % 95.6 % (40bps) 95.5 % 95.6 % (10bps) Total Streams (in millions) 25.3 31.0 (18.4 %) 55.0 69.2 (20.5 %) DAU/MAU 31.6 % 30.0 % 160bps 32.1 % 31.6 % 50bps Connected Fitness Units Delivered (in thousands) 5.5 8.8 (37.5 %) 10.2 25.4 (59.8 %) Digital $ 65.2 $ 78.0 (16.4 %) $ 130.0 $ 159.8 (18.6 %) Nutrition & Other $ 64.6 $ 90.5 (28.6 %) $ 138.7 $ 188.2 (26.3 %) Connected Fitness $ 5.1 $ 10.6 (51.9 %) $ 11.1 $ 30.1 (63.1 %) Revenue (in millions) $ 134.9 $ 179.1 (24.7 %) $ 279.8 $ 378.1 (26.0 %) Net Income/(Loss) (in millions) $ (25.7 ) $ (41.9 ) 38.7 % $ (54.9 ) $ (115.4 ) 52.4 % Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $ (4.8 ) $ (1.5 ) (220.0 %) $ (5.7 ) $ (20.6 ) 72.3 %

Outlook for The Third Quarter of 2023

Outlook For Quarter Ending September 30, 2023 (in millions) Revenue $ 120 $ 130 Net Loss $ (32 ) $ (27 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization $ 11 $ 11 Amortization of Content Development Assets $ 5 $ 5 Interest Expense $ 2 $ 2 Equity-Based Compensation $ 4 $ 4 Other Adjustment Items $ 1 $ 1 Total Adjustments $ 24 $ 24 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8 ) $ (3 )

1 A definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to net loss is at the end of this release.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

BODi will host a conference call at 5:00pm ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, to discuss its financial results and matters other than past results, such as guidance. To participate in the live call, please dial (833) 470-1428 (U.S. & Canada), or +1 (404) 975-4839 (all other locations) and provide the conference identification number: 491322. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.

A replay of the call will be available until August 15, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 (U.S & Canada), or +1 (929) 458-6194 (all other locations). The replay passcode is 707956.

After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website for one year.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, BODi is a leading digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and nutritional supplements designed to support and enrich strong Health Esteem. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” and similar terms) contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are statements other than statements of historical facts and statements in future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including expected financial results for the second quarter and full year, our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; our reliance on a few key products; our ability to manage costs with our existing and future operations; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which we operate; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", “plans”, "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the "Risk Factors" section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,686 $ 80,091 Inventory, net 43,364 54,060 Prepaid expenses 8,549 13,055 Other current assets 48,619 39,248 Total current assets 159,218 186,454 Property and equipment, net 58,205 74,147 Content assets, net 29,193 34,888 Goodwill 125,166 125,166 Intangible assets, net 5,648 8,204 Right-of-use assets, net 4,033 5,030 Other assets 9,661 9,506 Total assets $ 391,124 $ 443,395 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,301 $ 17,940 Accrued expenses 49,116 64,430 Deferred revenue 107,378 95,587 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,095 2,150 Current portion of Term Loan 16,250 1,250 Other current liabilities 3,356 3,283 Total current liabilities 191,496 184,640 Term Loan 25,836 39,735 Long-term lease liabilities, net 2,249 3,318 Deferred tax liabilities 137 181 Other liabilities 4,229 3,979 Total liabilities 223,947 231,853 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023

and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,900,000,000 shares

authorized (1,600,000,000 Class A, 200,000,000 Class X and

100,000,000 Class C); Class A: 176,157,734 and 170,911,819 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022, respectively; 18 17 Class X: 136,450,256 and 141,250,310 shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 14 14 Class C: no shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 641,649 630,709 Accumulated deficit (474,171 ) (419,235 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (333 ) 37 Total stockholders’ equity 167,177 211,542 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 391,124 $ 443,395

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Digital $ 65,214 $ 78,015 $ 129,987 $ 159,760 Nutrition and other 64,628 90,516 138,748 188,180 Connected fitness 5,106 10,605 11,114 30,118 Total revenue 134,948 179,136 279,849 378,058 Cost of revenue: Digital 16,336 18,406 31,303 34,831 Nutrition and other 27,202 42,002 58,241 86,776 Connected fitness 8,666 31,459 16,221 76,165 Total cost of revenue 52,204 91,867 105,765 197,772 Gross profit 82,744 87,269 174,084 180,286 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 76,492 86,624 153,068 193,068 Enterprise technology and development 18,650 24,133 37,746 57,830 General and administrative 11,887 19,584 29,603 39,657 Restructuring (107 ) 1,332 5,280 8,555 Total operating expenses 106,922 131,673 225,697 299,110 Operating loss (24,178 ) (44,404 ) (51,613 ) (118,824 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 375 2,070 432 2,334 Interest expense (2,368 ) (3 ) (4,699 ) (22 ) Other income, net 411 189 980 125 Loss before income taxes (25,760 ) (42,148 ) (54,900 ) (116,387 ) Income tax (provision) benefit 12 281 (36 ) 987 Net loss $ (25,748 ) $ (41,867 ) $ (54,936 ) $ (115,400 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 314,312 307,205 311,740 306,786

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (54,936 ) $ (115,400 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 21,632 41,552 Amortization of content assets 11,020 13,180 Provision for inventory and inventory purchase commitments 5,072 32,019 Realized (gains) losses on hedging derivative financial instruments (26 ) 143 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (432 ) (2,334 ) Equity-based compensation 12,716 7,565 Deferred income taxes (121 ) (1,143 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 980 — Paid-in-kind interest expense 746 — Other non-cash items — 311 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory 6,037 28,400 Content assets (5,325 ) (11,940 ) Prepaid expenses 4,506 5,545 Other assets (8,912 ) 167 Accounts payable (4,179 ) (22,753 ) Accrued expenses (14,356 ) (7,739 ) Deferred revenue 12,221 1,000 Other liabilities (1,010 ) (1,829 ) Net cash used in operating activities (14,367 ) (33,256 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (5,030 ) (19,222 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,030 ) (19,222 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 2,968 Remittance of taxes withheld from employee stock awards — (308 ) Debt repayments (625 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common shares in the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 384 — Tax withholding payments for vesting of restricted stock (2,159 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,400 ) 2,660 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 392 (176 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (21,405 ) (49,994 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 80,091 107,054 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 58,686 $ 57,060 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 2,958 $ 17 Cash (received) paid during the period for income taxes, net (46 ) 310 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Property and equipment acquired but not yet paid for $ 128 $ 2,330

The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs, amortization of content assets, interest expense, income taxes, equity-based compensation, inventory net realizable value adjustments, restructuring, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and other items that are not normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the Company’s business.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss) can be found below:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (25,748 ) $ (41,867 ) $ (54,936 ) $ (115,400 ) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortization 10,919 19,965 21,632 41,552 Amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs 40 168 81 336 Amortization of content assets 5,459 7,016 11,020 13,180 Interest expense 2,368 3 4,699 22 Income tax provision (benefit) (12 ) (281 ) 36 (987 ) Equity-based compensation 3,161 3,001 12,716 7,565 Employee incentives, expected to be settled in equity (1) — — (5,466 ) — Inventory net realizable value adjustment (2) — 10,502 — 25,436 Restructuring and platform consolidation costs (3) (107 ) 2,086 5,952 9,973 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (375 ) (2,070 ) (432 ) (2,334 ) Non-operating (4) (479 ) 5 (963 ) 78 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,774 ) $ (1,472 ) $ (5,661 ) $ (20,579 )

1 The non-cash charge for employee incentives which were expected to be settled in equity was recorded and included in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation during the year ended December 31, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we reclassified the non-cash charge from employee incentives expected to be settled in equity to equity-based compensation because we settled certain employee incentives with RSU awards during the period.

2 Represents a non-cash expense to reduce the carrying value of our connected fitness inventory and related future commitments. This adjustment was included during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, because of its unusual magnitude due to disruptions in the connected fitness market.

3 Includes restructuring expense and non-recurring personnel costs associated with executing our key growth priorities during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and with the consolidation of our digital platforms during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

4 Primarily includes interest income.