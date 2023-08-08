The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“BODi” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"We are encouraged by our performance in the second quarter and the progress made towards our company transformation. To that end, I am pleased that Mark Goldston has joined the company as Executive Chairman to work with us to execute on the significant opportunities in front of us. Mark has been running public companies for decades with a focus on turnarounds and we have already benefited from his expertise,” said Carl Daikeler, BODi’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “ We have restructured the financial covenants in our financing agreement and paid down our debt level by $15 million to approximately $35 million, which reduces our interest expense and gives additional flexibility to execute on our strategies and to develop profitable revenue streams that generate healthy cash-flows. Also, from a cash standpoint, given our third quarter guidance range, we plan on using less than $5 million in cash from operations as we continue to improve our margins and cost structure. We are excited about the trajectory of BODi’s transformation and are proud of our team’s hard work to get us where we are today. ”
Second Quarter 2023 Results
-
Total revenue was $134.9 million compared to $179.1 million in the prior year period.
- Digital revenue was $65.2 million compared to $78.0 million in the prior year period and digital subscriptions totaled 1.53 million in the second quarter.
- Nutrition and Other revenue was $64.6 million compared to $90.5 million in the prior year period and nutritional subscriptions totaled 0.20 million in the second quarter.
- Connected Fitness revenue was $5.1 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior year period and approximately 5,500 bikes were delivered in the second quarter.
- Total operating expenses was $106.9 million compared to $131.7 million in the prior year period.
- Operating loss improved by $20.2 million to $24.2 million compared to an operating loss of $44.4 million in the prior year period.
- Net loss was $25.7 million compared to a net loss of $41.9 million in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(4.8) million compared to $(1.5) million in the prior year period.
- Cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $14.4 million compared to $33.3 million in the prior year period, and cash used in investing activities was $5.0 million compared to $19.2 million in the prior year period. Total cash used in operating and investing activities was $19.4 million compared to $52.5 million in the prior year period.
Key Operational and Business Metrics
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Change v 2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Change v 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Subscriptions (in millions)
|
|
|
1.53
|
|
|
2.28
|
|
|
(32.9
|
%)
|
|
|
1.53
|
|
|
2.28
|
|
|
(32.9
|
%)
|
|
Nutritional Subscriptions (in millions)
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
(28.6
|
%)
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
(28.6
|
%)
|
|
Total Subscriptions
|
|
|
1.73
|
|
|
2.56
|
|
|
(32.4
|
%)
|
|
|
1.73
|
|
|
2.56
|
|
|
(32.4
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Digital Retention
|
|
|
95.2
|
%
|
|
95.6
|
%
|
|
(40bps)
|
|
|
|
95.5
|
%
|
|
95.6
|
%
|
|
(10bps)
|
|
|
Total Streams (in millions)
|
|
|
25.3
|
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
(18.4
|
%)
|
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
69.2
|
|
|
(20.5
|
%)
|
|
DAU/MAU
|
|
|
31.6
|
%
|
|
30.0
|
%
|
|
160bps
|
|
|
|
32.1
|
%
|
|
31.6
|
%
|
|
50bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Connected Fitness Units Delivered (in thousands)
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
(37.5
|
%)
|
|
|
10.2
|
|
|
25.4
|
|
|
(59.8
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital
|
|
$
|
65.2
|
|
$
|
78.0
|
|
|
(16.4
|
%)
|
|
$
|
130.0
|
|
$
|
159.8
|
|
|
(18.6
|
%)
|
|
Nutrition & Other
|
|
$
|
64.6
|
|
$
|
90.5
|
|
|
(28.6
|
%)
|
|
$
|
138.7
|
|
$
|
188.2
|
|
|
(26.3
|
%)
|
|
Connected Fitness
|
|
$
|
5.1
|
|
$
|
10.6
|
|
|
(51.9
|
%)
|
|
$
|
11.1
|
|
$
|
30.1
|
|
|
(63.1
|
%)
|
|
Revenue (in millions)
|
|
$
|
134.9
|
|
$
|
179.1
|
|
|
(24.7
|
%)
|
|
$
|
279.8
|
|
$
|
378.1
|
|
|
(26.0
|
%)
|
|
Net Income/(Loss) (in millions)
|
|
$
|
(25.7
|
)
|
$
|
(41.9
|
)
|
|
38.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
(54.9
|
)
|
$
|
(115.4
|
)
|
|
52.4
|
%
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
|
|
$
|
(4.8
|
)
|
$
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
(220.0
|
%)
|
|
$
|
(5.7
|
)
|
$
|
(20.6
|
)
|
|
72.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outlook for The Third Quarter of 2023
|
|
|
Outlook For Quarter Ending September 30, 2023
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
120
|
|
$
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
$
|
(32
|
)
|
$
|
(27
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
|
Amortization of Content Development Assets
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
Equity-Based Compensation
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
Other Adjustment Items
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
Total Adjustments
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(8
|
)
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 A definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to net loss is at the end of this release.
About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Southern California, BODi is a leading digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and nutritional supplements designed to support and enrich strong Health Esteem. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.
|
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
58,686
|
|
|
$
|
80,091
|
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
43,364
|
|
|
|
54,060
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
8,549
|
|
|
|
13,055
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
48,619
|
|
|
|
39,248
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
159,218
|
|
|
|
186,454
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
58,205
|
|
|
|
74,147
|
|
Content assets, net
|
|
|
29,193
|
|
|
|
34,888
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
125,166
|
|
|
|
125,166
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
5,648
|
|
|
|
8,204
|
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
4,033
|
|
|
|
5,030
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
9,661
|
|
|
|
9,506
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
391,124
|
|
|
$
|
443,395
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
13,301
|
|
|
$
|
17,940
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
49,116
|
|
|
|
64,430
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
107,378
|
|
|
|
95,587
|
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
|
|
2,095
|
|
|
|
2,150
|
|
Current portion of Term Loan
|
|
|
16,250
|
|
|
|
1,250
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
3,356
|
|
|
|
3,283
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
191,496
|
|
|
|
184,640
|
|
Term Loan
|
|
|
25,836
|
|
|
|
39,735
|
|
Long-term lease liabilities, net
|
|
|
2,249
|
|
|
|
3,318
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
4,229
|
|
|
|
3,979
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
223,947
|
|
|
|
231,853
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,900,000,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
Class A: 176,157,734 and 170,911,819 shares issued and
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Class X: 136,450,256 and 141,250,310 shares issued and outstanding at
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Class C: no shares issued and outstanding at
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
641,649
|
|
|
|
630,709
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(474,171
|
)
|
|
|
(419,235
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(333
|
)
|
|
|
37
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
167,177
|
|
|
|
211,542
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
391,124
|
|
|
$
|
443,395
|
|
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital
|
|
$
|
65,214
|
|
|
$
|
78,015
|
|
|
$
|
129,987
|
|
|
$
|
159,760
|
|
Nutrition and other
|
|
|
64,628
|
|
|
|
90,516
|
|
|
|
138,748
|
|
|
|
188,180
|
|
Connected fitness
|
|
|
5,106
|
|
|
|
10,605
|
|
|
|
11,114
|
|
|
|
30,118
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
134,948
|
|
|
|
179,136
|
|
|
|
279,849
|
|
|
|
378,058
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital
|
|
|
16,336
|
|
|
|
18,406
|
|
|
|
31,303
|
|
|
|
34,831
|
|
Nutrition and other
|
|
|
27,202
|
|
|
|
42,002
|
|
|
|
58,241
|
|
|
|
86,776
|
|
Connected fitness
|
|
|
8,666
|
|
|
|
31,459
|
|
|
|
16,221
|
|
|
|
76,165
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
|
52,204
|
|
|
|
91,867
|
|
|
|
105,765
|
|
|
|
197,772
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
82,744
|
|
|
|
87,269
|
|
|
|
174,084
|
|
|
|
180,286
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
|
76,492
|
|
|
|
86,624
|
|
|
|
153,068
|
|
|
|
193,068
|
|
Enterprise technology and development
|
|
|
18,650
|
|
|
|
24,133
|
|
|
|
37,746
|
|
|
|
57,830
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
11,887
|
|
|
|
19,584
|
|
|
|
29,603
|
|
|
|
39,657
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
(107
|
)
|
|
|
1,332
|
|
|
|
5,280
|
|
|
|
8,555
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
106,922
|
|
|
|
131,673
|
|
|
|
225,697
|
|
|
|
299,110
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(24,178
|
)
|
|
|
(44,404
|
)
|
|
|
(51,613
|
)
|
|
|
(118,824
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
2,070
|
|
|
|
432
|
|
|
|
2,334
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(2,368
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(4,699
|
)
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
411
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
980
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(25,760
|
)
|
|
|
(42,148
|
)
|
|
|
(54,900
|
)
|
|
|
(116,387
|
)
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
987
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(25,748
|
)
|
|
$
|
(41,867
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,936
|
)
|
|
$
|
(115,400
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|
|
314,312
|
|
|
|
307,205
|
|
|
|
311,740
|
|
|
|
306,786
|
|
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(54,936
|
)
|
|
$
|
(115,400
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
21,632
|
|
|
|
41,552
|
|
Amortization of content assets
|
|
|
11,020
|
|
|
|
13,180
|
|
Provision for inventory and inventory purchase commitments
|
|
|
5,072
|
|
|
|
32,019
|
|
Realized (gains) losses on hedging derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
143
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
(432
|
)
|
|
|
(2,334
|
)
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
12,716
|
|
|
|
7,565
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(121
|
)
|
|
|
(1,143
|
)
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
980
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Paid-in-kind interest expense
|
|
|
746
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other non-cash items
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
6,037
|
|
|
|
28,400
|
|
Content assets
|
|
|
(5,325
|
)
|
|
|
(11,940
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
4,506
|
|
|
|
5,545
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
(8,912
|
)
|
|
|
167
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(4,179
|
)
|
|
|
(22,753
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
(14,356
|
)
|
|
|
(7,739
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
12,221
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
(1,010
|
)
|
|
|
(1,829
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(14,367
|
)
|
|
|
(33,256
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(5,030
|
)
|
|
|
(19,222
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(5,030
|
)
|
|
|
(19,222
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,968
|
|
Remittance of taxes withheld from employee stock awards
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(308
|
)
|
Debt repayments
|
|
|
(625
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common shares in the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax withholding payments for vesting of restricted stock
|
|
|
(2,159
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
(2,400
|
)
|
|
|
2,660
|
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
|
(176
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(21,405
|
)
|
|
|
(49,994
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
80,091
|
|
|
|
107,054
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
58,686
|
|
|
$
|
57,060
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
|
$
|
2,958
|
|
|
$
|
17
|
|
Cash (received) paid during the period for income taxes, net
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
|
310
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment acquired but not yet paid for
|
|
$
|
128
|
|
|
$
|
2,330
|
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance.
We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs, amortization of content assets, interest expense, income taxes, equity-based compensation, inventory net realizable value adjustments, restructuring, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and other items that are not normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the Company’s business.
The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss) can be found below:
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(25,748
|
)
|
|
$
|
(41,867
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,936
|
)
|
|
$
|
(115,400
|
)
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
10,919
|
|
|
|
19,965
|
|
|
|
21,632
|
|
|
|
41,552
|
|
Amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
336
|
|
Amortization of content assets
|
|
|
5,459
|
|
|
|
7,016
|
|
|
|
11,020
|
|
|
|
13,180
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
2,368
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
4,699
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(281
|
)
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
(987
|
)
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
3,161
|
|
|
|
3,001
|
|
|
|
12,716
|
|
|
|
7,565
|
|
Employee incentives, expected to be settled in equity (1)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5,466
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Inventory net realizable value adjustment (2)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,502
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25,436
|
|
Restructuring and platform consolidation costs (3)
|
|
|
(107
|
)
|
|
|
2,086
|
|
|
|
5,952
|
|
|
|
9,973
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
(375
|
)
|
|
|
(2,070
|
)
|
|
|
(432
|
)
|
|
|
(2,334
|
)
|
Non-operating (4)
|
|
|
(479
|
)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
(963
|
)
|
|
|
78
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(4,774
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,472
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,661
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,579
|
)
1 The non-cash charge for employee incentives which were expected to be settled in equity was recorded and included in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation during the year ended December 31, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we reclassified the non-cash charge from employee incentives expected to be settled in equity to equity-based compensation because we settled certain employee incentives with RSU awards during the period.
2 Represents a non-cash expense to reduce the carrying value of our connected fitness inventory and related future commitments. This adjustment was included during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, because of its unusual magnitude due to disruptions in the connected fitness market.
3 Includes restructuring expense and non-recurring personnel costs associated with executing our key growth priorities during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and with the consolidation of our digital platforms during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
4 Primarily includes interest income.