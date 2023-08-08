Medalist Partners and Semper Capital Management Broaden Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medalist Partners and Semper Capital Management have expanded their partnership in the structured credit space, with Medalist formally announcing plans to integrate the Semper Capital business onto its platform. As part of this process, various Semper Capital investment and support personnel will join Medalist where they will manage their existing strategies with the enhanced resources of the Medalist platform, while continuing to leverage the robust investment process developed within Semper Capital over the past 30 years. This transition builds upon the partnership established in 2022, providing significant investment and operational support to the Semper Capital team while further bolstering the breadth and scale of Medalist’s structured credit and private credit platform.

As part of the integration, Greg Parsons, Chief Executive Officer of Semper Capital, Thomas Mandel, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of Semper Capital, and other senior Semper Capital professionals will join Medalist. Mr. Mandel will continue leading the investment activities of Semper Capital’s strategies along with Greg Richter, CEO and Portfolio Manager at Medalist. Together, they will continue to draw upon the broader investment and institutional resources of the Medalist platform to execute on significant opportunities in the structured credit market. The investment objectives of the Semper Capital strategies will remain unchanged.

“ We believe the structured credit market is currently offering some of the most compelling risk-adjusted yields we’ve seen in more than a decade,” said Greg Richter. “ We are thrilled to formally welcome Greg, Tom, and their team to Medalist to build upon our success together in this space.”

Greg Parsons added, “ I am confident that this combination serves the Semper Capital client base extremely well. Over the past year, our partnership with Medalist has greatly enhanced our investment capabilities through greater access to capital markets, transaction opportunities, infrastructure and expanded investor relationships.”

“ We look forward to building on our performance track record on the Medalist platform,” added Tom Mandel. “ We have enjoyed working together with Medalist over the past year and believe this next stage of our partnership ideally positions us to capitalize on the current market opportunities in structured credit.”

Michael Ardisson, Medalist’s President & COO added, “ As we continue to strategically expand our platform with diversified solutions across the liquidity spectrum, we are excited to offer investors greater access to liquid alternatives across MBS and other short-duration structured credit assets.”

Following this transition, Medalist Partners and its affiliates are expected to manage approximately $3 billion in assets under management.

About Medalist Partners:

Medalist Partners is an alternative investment management firm specializing in asset-based private credit, structured credit and CLOs. Medalist’s clients include a broad range of institutional and high net worth investors. Headquartered in New York, Medalist is led by partners Greg Richter, Michael Ardisson and John Slonieski. Having previously led Credit Suisse’s global specialty finance and securitization business, the team has extensive experience in asset finance, structured products, investment banking, securitization, and credit underwriting. For more information, visit www.medalistpartners.com.

About Semper Capital Management:

Semper Capital is an independent investment management firm specializing in mortgage- and asset-backed securities, asset-based lending, and other structured credit investments. Semper Capital offers institutional and high net worth investors access to multiple securitized debt-centric investment platforms, ranging from private absolute return and index-based strategies to registered mutual funds and custom managed accounts. Semper Capital has been an SEC registered investment advisor since 1992. For more information, visit www.sempercap.com.