Karlsgate and Veritas Data Research Partnership Empowers Organizations with Timely Mortality Data

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karlsgate is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Veritas Data Research, a pioneer in creating best-in-class mortality and other reference data solutions. The collaboration provides organizations with seamless access to the Veritas Fact of Death mortality index and the ability to leverage more than 35 million mortality records with unmatched ease and compliance.

There is a rising demand for timely access to accurate mortality data for improved data quality, better prevention against identity fraud, and increased support for analytics and operations across the healthcare industry and beyond. By leveraging the revolutionary technology of the Karlsgate Identity Exchange (KIE™), Karlsgate and Veritas aim to empower healthcare data users with unparalleled access to mortality data, fostering better decision-making and scientific advancements.

With KIE™, mortality data can be seamlessly and securely connected between any partners, anywhere, without being limited to closed data ecosystems, all while adhering to stringent privacy regulations and safeguarding individual identities. There is no cost to use KIE™ for accessing this industry-leading mortality data. This next-gen technology is embedded directly into data workflows, combining best-in-class-cryptography, data normalization, and matching capabilities to support the needs of today’s healthcare data collaborators.

"KIE™ was designed to help healthcare organizations break free from the usual complexities of healthcare data collaboration,” says Brian Mullin, Karlsgate Founder and CEO. “By enabling better access to the most complete and timely fact of death solution, this partnership with Veritas sets a new standard for the ease and accessibility of mortality data across the healthcare data ecosystem.”

This partnership brings immense benefits to various stakeholders within the healthcare industry, from hospitals and medical centers looking to improve engagement for population health processes and document long-term survival statistics for research, to insurance providers seeking to support predictive modeling and risk assessment for underwriting solutions. Easier access to the Veritas Fact of Death Index can improve research efforts, reduce administrative costs, and enable organizations to unlock a more holistic view for analysis and intervention. All of this happens more efficiently and securely than ever before; KIE™ automates the manual steps required for data integration projects and ensures identifiable data never leaves the data owner’s secure environment.

“Veritas was founded to make critical reference information accessible,” says Tom Dukes, CEO of Veritas. “Karlsgate enables us to do so outside the boundaries of traditional closed data ecosystems, all without interruption to current processes. This next-gen technology enables organizations across the healthcare continuum to seamlessly and compliantly improve data management and support better decision-making.”

About Karlsgate

Karlsgate delivers data connectivity at scale. What's unique about Karlsgate is that the technology was designed to provide a privacy-enhancing layer that is easily integrated into all data operations by embedding directly into existing workflows. Designed to be easy and fast to stand up, Karlsgate's solution is up and running in less than 30 minutes with fully automated data connectivity - including normalization, standardization, robust matching, de-identification, de-duplication, and consolidation/integration as well as tokenization. All of this is done with a Privacy-by-Design architecture, which allows data owners to maintain complete control of their PII or PHI and never leaves any residual data with a data partner or a third-party platform or service provider. In short, we make tools that make data connectivity scalable, safe, and easy.

For more information, visit Karlsgate.com

About Veritas Data Research

Founded by experts in the data analytics industry, Veritas Data Research uses cutting-edge technology and efficient workflow design to collect, curate, and distribute foundational reference datasets. Veritas makes critical information accessible to data/analytics teams and companies, their customers, and other stakeholders.