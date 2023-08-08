Bashas’ Adds Popular Multi-Brand Gift Cards to Gifting Options, Joins Blackhawk Network’s Expansive Distribution Network

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bashas’—a private, family-owned and purpose-driven chain of grocery stores, operated by The Raley’s Companies—has joined global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network’s (BHN) vast distribution network and partnered with the gift card pioneer to expand gifting options in its 112 supermarket locations – including Bashas’, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and Food City—across Arizona and New Mexico. Through the partnership, BHN brings the convenience of a wide variety of popular gifting and shopping options to Bashas’ customers and expands its suite of options with several multi-brand original content gift cards.

BHN’s suite of exclusive multi-brand cards offer more choice by pulling popular brands together across top-selling categories onto a themed gift card. Multi-store cards allow for a more personal and giftable experience so that recipients can redeem at any or all of the brands featured on the card. The suite of multi-store cards available to Bashas’ customers includes the One4all® gift card, Giving Good® cards, Choice Cards, Game On® sports betting cards (AZ only), and Spafinder® cards.

“Bashas’ and its family of stores are known and loved in the communities they serve for their dedicated customer-focused approach,” said Steve Dekker, managing director, Americas at BHN. “Through our partnership, we’re thrilled to be able to help them provide the best shopping and gifting experiences for their customers by offering convenient, personalized and localized gifting options.”

In addition to multi-brand gift card options, Bashas’ will simplify shoppers’ experience with hundreds of retailer-branded gift cards in various categories, including Recreation and Travel, Home, Fashion, Dining, Electronics and Toys, Books, Movies, Music, and Sporting Goods. It will also include Visa and Mastercard prepaid cards and prepaid telecom cards.

“We’ve moved our gift card business to BHN because of their ability to match the level of service that embodies Bashas’ company mission and offer something we’re committed to providing every day: exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations and quality products our shoppers expect,” said Cisco Echeverria, Sr. Director of Center Store at Bashas’. “As we continue to focus on meeting the needs of our customers, we’re confident that the new display of gift cards will provide a one-stop shop for all gifting needs.”

This move represents an expansion of The Raley Companies’ longstanding partnership with BHN, which also includes management of in-store gift card programs at 120 grocery locations under the Raley’s banner of stores.

About Blackhawk Network (BHN)

Blackhawk Network (BHN) is the leader in global branded payment technologies. We strengthen relationships between brands and their customers, employees, and partners by transforming transactions into connections. BHN’s portfolio includes: Gift Card & eGift products, promotions and distribution that grow revenue faster; Rewards & Incentives that build loyalty and acquisition and are integrated into today’s leading platforms; and Payments that enable businesses and customers to access and disburse funds in convenient and innovative ways. BHN’s network spans across the globe with over 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com.

About The Raley’s Companies

The Raley’s Companies is a private, family-owned and purpose-driven retail company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Since our founding in 1935, our store operations have grown to include more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, The Raley’s Companies bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. Built on a higher purpose, the organization and our over 21,000 employees are committed to quality offerings, exceptional service and doing right by our team members, communities and planet. To learn more, visit The Raley's Companies.