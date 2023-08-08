Momnt and Acorn Finance Join Forces to Transform the Future of Lending for Home Improvement Merchants

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momnt, a leading financial technology company specializing in real-time lending and payment solutions for businesses, today announces the launch of Acorn Finance powered by Momnt.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Acorn Finance’s direct-to-consumer lending platform has combined direct and indirect lending with embedded financing by integrating Momnt’s market-leading fintech. This integration created the most comprehensive solution for home improvement merchants in the U.S., enabling Acorn Finance to bring faster funding, more attractive APRs, and deal-closing promotional loans to its vast network of over 10,000 merchants.

“Taking our merchants to the next level is what this partnership is all about,” said Giri Addanki, CEO of Acorn Finance. “By partnering with Momnt, we’ve given options to our merchants that they couldn’t have accessed on the open market.”

Acorn Finance has incorporated the industry-leading and popular features of Momnt’s financial technology, including multiple finance product offers for all qualified consumer applications, same-day funding for merchants, and consumer loan decisions in real-time.

“What excites us the most about this partnership is how we’re providing home improvement merchants with unparalleled growth opportunities through our products and technology, made possible exclusively through the implementation of embedded lending,” said Michael O’Connell, VP of Partnerships at Momnt.

About Momnt:

Momnt powers modern lending solutions that enable businesses to provide low-friction financing to their customers at the moment they need it — all funded by trusted lending partners. Its API-based platform leverages alternative data sources and ML/AI-informed decisioning to present real-time loan offers fit to each individual borrower, all done within the banking industry’s current regulatory infrastructure. For more information, visit momnt.com.

About Acorn Finance:

Acorn Finance is the world’s first embedded lending marketplace for home improvement financing, driving better outcomes for borrowers, lenders, contractors, and software vendors. Borrowers can shop for the best rates from the best lenders, all within a few seconds and fewer clicks. Lenders can reach more homeowners while testing the ideal rates for optimum engagement. Contractors can increase sales by offering financing to customers at no extra cost to themselves. For more information, visit acornfinance.com.