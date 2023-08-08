Loop Media Announces Strategic Alignment With Microsoft Advertising

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV), the free streaming television media company for business which provides over 2 billion video views every month via restaurants, retail businesses, office buildings, doctors’ offices, airports, bars and college campuses, announced today Microsoft Advertising has created a new inventory category for SSP partnerships, called CTV Out of Home (OOH).

This first of its kind SSP category will provide an additional distribution category to advertisers and DSPs from which they can access and purchase Loop Media advertising impressions. On other DSP and SSP platforms, Loop Media is categorized as DOOH (Digital Out of Home), CTV (Connected TV), Streaming, or other. This new category expands Loop Media’s potential reach in the marketplace for all potential DOOH advertising buyers, including those advertisers looking to distribute ads on CTV Out of Home service platforms.

“With this new category, Loop Media may be seen and purchased by an expanded group of advertisers in the marketplace,” said Bob Gruters, Chief Revenue Officer for Loop Media. “My team and I have been working diligently to get Loop Media positioned well across all revenue advertising categories including Microsoft Advertising’s CTV Out of Home category.”

“We are pleased to launch our new CTV-OOH library on the Microsoft Advertising platform which provides a path for clients to buy CTV-OOH supply in the proper context with clear labeling in our new venue category packages,” said Erik Zamkoff, Microsoft Advertising, associate director of Marketplace Development. “We are thrilled to feature Loop CTV-OOH supply in our new venue category packages.”

This new category premiered on Microsoft Advertising in June 2023. Buyers can access the venue category packages in Microsoft’s Deal Catalogs available via Microsoft Advertising's DSP, Microsoft Invest and 25+ participating DSPs.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading digital out of home (DOOH)TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing free music video, news, sports and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important short form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing, branded content, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

