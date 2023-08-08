Tetra Deploys Staking Functionality Through Strategic Partnership with Kiln

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Trust Company (Tetra), Canada’s only licensed custody solution for digital assets, is rolling out increased staking functionality through its strategic partnership with Kiln, a leading enterprise-grade staking platform.

Starting today, Tetra clients can stake their assets with Kiln on the main Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Cardano and Tezos. This partnership will offer access to staking services by providing secure and efficient methods for institutional clients to actively participate in blockchain networks and earn rewards on their digital asset holdings.

The Tetra-Kiln Partnership

Kiln, known for its high standards of operational excellence, manages over $2 billion worth of staked assets, and has established itself as a leading enterprise-grade staking platform. Like Tetra, Kiln is SOC 2 Type II certified, making the two companies ideal partners to elevate the custodial landscape for digital assets in Canada.

"We are excited to offer our clients staking opportunities thanks to our collaboration with Kiln,” says Didier Lavallée, CEO at Tetra. “The solution Kiln brings to the table is quite impressive, not only does Kiln meet our security and technical requirements, their all-encompassing capabilities make it a robust solution to offer our clients.”

Laszlo Szabo, CEO at Kiln, stated, “We strive to enable institutions to access staking. Being our first enterprise-grade custodian partner in Canada, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Tetra, with whom we share common values.”

Understanding the Staking Opportunity

In PoS blockchains, staking consists of locking native tokens to earn the right to help secure the chain via a validator. Validators review and approve blocks proposed by other validators, and bundle transactions together to propose new blocks when they are selected to do so. Through these activities, validators earn rewards for stakers who commit part of their assets.

Staking is considered to be the most natural way to earn rewards in the crypto space as the rewards stem from helping secure the chain. Rewards are paid out from the protocol’s inflation and a share of transaction fees.

By staking, token holders can earn rewards and grow their digital asset holdings. Staking plays a crucial role in network security, governance, and contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both companies' commitment to delivering the highest standards of security and service for institutional and corporate clients.

About Tetra

Founded in 2019, Tetra Trust Company is the leading trust company licensed to custody digital assets in Canada. Backed by industry giants such as WonderFi, Coinbase Ventures, Canadian Securities Exchange, Urbana, and others, Tetra delivers the most advanced digital asset storage technology, setting the standard for digital asset custody in the country.

About Kiln

Kiln is the leading enterprise-grade staking platform, enabling institutional customers to stake assets, and to whitelabel staking functionality into their offering. Kiln runs validators on all major PoS blockchains, with over $2.2 billion of stake under management and over 3% of the Ethereum network, running on a multi-cloud, multi-region infrastructure. Kiln also provides a validator-agnostic suite of products for fully automated deployment of validators, reporting and commission management, enabling custodians, wallets and exchanges to streamline staking operations across providers. Kiln is SOC 2 Type II certified.