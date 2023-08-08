Cleveland University-Kansas City Implements ChiroSpring 360, Elevating Student Experience and Customization Capabilities

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland University-Kansas City (CUKC), a renowned institution committed to creating a healthier world through quality chiropractic education, proudly announces its adoption of ChiroSpring 360, a cutting-edge cloud-based software solution designed specifically for chiropractic practices. The university's decision to partner with ChiroSpring reflects its dedication to offering students the best tools and resources to enhance their learning experience.

ChiroSpring 360 stood out among other software providers due to its comprehensive features and exceptional customization options. By leveraging ChiroSpring's powerful capabilities, CUKC empowers its students to write SOAP notes precisely according to their preferences, ensuring a seamless transition from theory to practice.

Dr. D’sjon Thomas, Assistant Dean of Clinical Education at CUKC, expresses her enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, "At Cleveland University-Kansas City, we are committed to fostering a learning environment that prepares our students for success in the field of chiropractic medicine. ChiroSpring's ability to tailor SOAP notes to our students' exact requirements is a game-changer, enabling them to develop their own unique style of documentation and improving their overall clinical competence."

One key factor that influenced CUKC’s decision was ChiroSpring's feature allowing senior doctors to review and approve students' notes before signing off on them. This functionality ensures that students receive valuable feedback and guidance from experienced professionals, strengthening their skills and knowledge in chiropractic care.

Another important factor for Cleveland was choosing the most reliable and secure cloud-based software. While many EHRs are still trying to figure out what cloud is, ChiroSpring has been the industry’s cloud leader for over two decades.

Brian Albery, ChiroSpring CEO, commented on ChiroSpring’s cloud-based software: “Speed, security, and reliability are the foundation of our cloud-based platform. Everything in ChiroSpring is fast, and data is backed up redundantly for maximum peace of mind."

Moreover, ChiroSpring's modern and user-friendly interface aligns seamlessly with CUKC’s commitment to excellence. As students interact with the software daily, the partnership with ChiroSpring ensures a technologically advanced platform that enhances their overall student experience.

"Our mission has always been to help chiropractic practices run their practice smoother with technology that is easy to use and sophisticated, allowing chiropractors to spend more time focused on their patients,” added Albery. “By partnering with CUKC, we are confident that our modern, reliable software will contribute to the growth and success of their students, equipping them with the necessary tools to become outstanding chiropractors."

CUKC's decision to implement ChiroSpring 360 demonstrates its commitment to nurturing the next generation of chiropractic professionals and providing them with a dynamic educational environment. By leveraging ChiroSpring's cloud-based software, students will have access to customizable SOAP notes, invaluable senior review capabilities, and a modern user interface that reflects the institution’s high standards.

For more information about ChiroSpring, visit chirospring.com.

