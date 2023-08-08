Pun Group Selects IRIS Software to Drive Practice Management Efficiencies

NEW YORK & SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global software provider of accountancy and payroll solutions, today announced The Pun Group, LLP (Pun Group), a leading certified public accounting firm, has selected IRIS to enhance practice management functions of the firm. IRIS’s Practice Management solution will enable Pun Group to have complete visibility into its mission-critical functionalities and increase productivity and participation across the team.

The Pun Group’s previous software provider required an on-demand programmer to manage everyday functionalities and could not run effective reports. This severely impacted business productivity, decreased visibility into budgeting and active projects, and increased the workload of staff to finalize critical tasks such as payroll in a timely manner. After much time and money invested into the software, resistance to utilize the platform grew and frustration mounted when the team could not solve issues at hand through customer service.

As a top accounting firm, The Pun Group sought a technology partner that offered a seamless deployment of their innovative practice management software to maintain its reputation as a trusted advisor. By implementing IRIS Practice Management quickly and efficiently, The Pun Group can now manage firm workflow, streamline scheduling, review business-critical data and reports, track prospects hassle-free, and improve cashflow. Instead of spending an entire day on HR or payroll, the team can run the firm and download the information they need to succeed. As a result, The Pun Group will maximize the value they provide clients and be able to scale client use on the platform effectively.

IRIS Practice Management solutions enable certified public accountants (CPAs) to bill, track time, maintain client information, and gain the clarity they need to make better informed and more accurate critical business decisions. IRIS Practice Management solutions are trusted by accounting professionals worldwide to drive their business forward, streamlining practice management into one central hub for total visibility into a firm’s performance.

“After years without a proper budget and manually figuring out payroll, the IRIS team was amazing and truly understood our business and bottom line. It has been such a game changer to have a team that understands what we want to accomplish and give us back time to run the firm,” said Isabela Lopes, Chief Operating Officer of The Pun Group. “We are absolutely grateful for the team who helped us throughout the entire process. Everyone has a smile on their face now when adding in their time, and I can run reports without constant frustration, be productive and support my team, and go home to have dinner with my family because of IRIS.”

“IRIS’s smooth and fast implementation gave us a clean slate to update the firm’s practice management capabilities after the frustrations and loss of time and money our previous software caused,” said Kenneth H. Pun, Founder and Managing Partner, The Pun Group. “IRIS did not just help us implement software – they provided customer service beyond what we could have ever expected to help us be successful.”

“Every CPA firm deserves software that provides key insights into business performance and allows them to deliver exceptional customer service with the capabilities to grow,” said Jim Dunham, President and General Manager, IRIS Americas. “The Pun Group is a prime example of a forward-thinking firm investing in technology to support future growth.”

About IRIS North America

IRIS Americas is part of IRIS Software Group. IRIS works with thousands of CPA firms including 52 of the top 100 CPA firms in the US and its payroll solutions for over 150,000 SMEs and 1m employees across the US and Canada. IRIS has over 100,000 UK and international customers, with 80% having a tenure of five or more years. Its brands include IRIS Star Practice Management, IRIS FMP, IRIS Innervision, IRIS Practice Engine, Doc.It, PSI Payroll, AccountantsWorld, MyPay, Senta and Conarc.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK’s largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organizations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organizations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety of the top 100 UK accountancy firms use IRIS software. One in six of the UK’s workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children’s school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognized as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality in 2023. IRIS is also recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

To see how IRIS helps organizations get things right first time, every time, visit www.irisglobal.com or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Pun Group, LLP

As one of the fastest growing independent public accounting and advisory firms in the southwest United States, The Pun Group provides a big firm experience with small firm values. With offices in California, Nevada, and Arizona, The Pun Group's expert accounting, advisory, and assurance services support commercial and tax-exempt organizations, with special expertise serving clients in the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, entertainment and technology, government, nonprofit, and cannabis sectors.