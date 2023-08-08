Equity Income ETF, TGLR, Starts Trading Today Through Partnership Between Tuttle Capital Management and Laffer Tengler Investments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Laffer Tengler Equity Income ETF, (CBOE: TGLR), will start trading today at the Chicago Board Options Exchange through a partnership with Tuttle Capital Management and Laffer Tengler Investments. The ETF is actively managed and will invest in high-quality, large-cap stocks that have strong earnings and dividend growth potential.

The strategy utilizes two, time-tested valuation metrics that have been consistent indicators of value: Relative Dividend Yield (RDY) and Relative Price-to- Sales Ratio (RPSR). These indicators, both pioneered by the Laffer Tengler (LTI) team are supported by LTI’s rigorous and proprietary 12 Fundamental Factor research approach.

This strategy typically holds 25-30 positions, produces a dividend yield, and is considered low turnover. TGLR offers exposure to the Laffer Tengler Equity Income Strategy, run by media personality Nancy Tengler, that had previously only been available in separately managed accounts to wealth management and institutional investors. The strategy has a 4-star overall ranking from Morningstar* and achieved a Top Gun 6 Star rating by PSN among separately managed accounts.*

“ The methodology for this strategy is a very unique and disciplined way to look at companies that pay and grow their dividends,” said Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO of Laffer Tengler Investments. “ This is the same valuation metric we began using in the mid-1980s and over time has proven to be very reliable. It leads us to a totally different group of stocks than your typical traditional equity income strategy and we are excited to bring this strategy to market for more investors.”

“ Nancy Tengler is a well-known market strategist with a proven track record,” said Matthew Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Capital Management LLC (“TCM”), who serves as the Adviser to the ETF. “ We are looking forward to offering investors more choices to invest in high-quality equities using the proprietary valuation metrics in the TGLR ETF.”

About Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with national distribution and an office in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an asset management firm providing investment solutions to Institutional, Platform and high-net worth clients. The company is an investment advisor registered with the SEC, and it offers advisory services. Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc. is an affiliate of ButcherJoseph. Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO, has been managing large cap value strategies for over 35 years. The investment team has an average of 20 years of experience in the investment management business.

About Tuttle Capital Management

TCM offers hematic ETFs that utilize informed agility to manage portfolios in a more dynamic manner. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

Disclosures

Shares of these ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETFs. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained online by clicking here: TGLRETF.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Distributor: ACA Foreside.

*MORNINGSTAR DISCLOSURES

These ratings were awarded by Morningstar as of June 30, 2023, based on information from inception to March 31, 2023. The overall rating is a weighted average of the three-, five-, and ten-year ratings. Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc. does not compensate Morningstar to be provided a rating; however, LTI does pay Morningstar to obtain other products and services available from them or the affiliates.

PSN TOP GUN DISCLOSURES

Laffer Tengler Investments’ Equity Income Strategy was named Top Gun 6 Star rating on May 17, 2023, meaning LTI’s Equity Income Strategy had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy’s returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. Products are then selected which have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal or less than the median standard deviation for the PSN Managed Account US Value peer group. The top ten information ratios for the latest five-year period then become the 6 Star Top Guns. Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc. does not compensate Zephyr to be provided a rating; however, LTI pays Zephyr for use of the logo.