PLAYSTUDIOS’ playAWARDS Program Expands Its Rewards Lineup for an Exciting Summer

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for summer, PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS), the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games that offer real-world rewards to players, celebrates the launch of its new rewards partners, Two Bit Circus, an imaginative and meticulously crafted micro-amusement park, along with the exhilarating and immersive sensory space, Illuminarium. Two Bit Circus and Illuminarium join the extraordinary list of attractions that PLAYSTUDIOS’ loyal players can enjoy across the U.S. such as Maverick Helicopters and Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, including hundreds of other notable rewards in entertainment, hospitality, and leisure.

“With summer travel underway, friends and family are planning how to best spend their time while vacationing,” said Rob Oseland, President of playAWARDS. “And, we are happy to offer our players unique attractions to visit with Two Bit Circus’ interactive playground, as well as the amazing spectacle that Illuminarium produces. Our team at PLAYSTUDIOS is thrilled to deliver additional options for memorable experiences across the nation for our growing player base.”

Inside the captivating Two Bit Circus, located in Los Angeles and Dallas, PLAYSTUDIOS’ players can redeem their Loyalty Points (LP) for rewards, including an exclusive Story Room experience that takes players on a thrilling adventure into fully themed environments filled with fun challenges for up to six guests, and a free four player round of Hologate featuring the most cutting-edge VR gaming system packed with mind-bending action and immersive gameplay, and more.

“Two Bit Circus is excited to partner with PLAYSTUDIOS as we share the same passion for play and creativity,” said Kim Schaefer, CEO of Two Bit Circus. “The best way to reward players is with more fun, and Two Bit Circus' 35,000 square foot experiential attractions parks are full of custom games that are sure to delight PLAYSTUDIOS' highly engaged audience. PLAYSTUDIOS offers a unique marketing tool to reach players who crave unforgettable experiences like ours.”

Within the wondrous Illuminarium, located in Las Vegas and Atlanta, players will be transported to places they only dream of experiencing by immersing them “inside” the narrative, whether that is through venturing on a wild safari, exploring the celestial universe, or inside of a painting. Illuminarium’s immersive venues are a sensory experience unlike any other through an unprecedented blend of 4K laser projection that creates realistic sensations for visitors, activating almost every human sense - sight, sound, touch, and even scent. PLAYSTUDIOS’ players can redeem their LP for rewards such as an upgrade from standard admission to a VIP experience that includes merchandise credit and a poster, a free general admission ticket to daytime shows, a free VIP “After Dark” nightlife experience that comes with a free beverage, and many more rewards.

In addition to Two Bit Circus and Illuminarium, playAWARDS’ 6 million plus monthly active users can redeem their LP for other incredible rewards across the U.S. such as Maverick Helicopters where players can fly through the majestic Grand Canyon, or soar through the picturesque landscapes of Maui, among several others, at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago where visitors can step inside “Mozart Immersive: The Soul Of A Genius Exhibit,” and so much more. Players can redeem their LP in the myVIP Rewards Store after earning points playing PLAYSTUDIOS’ award-winning games, including the iconic Tetris®, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, and more, via iOS, Android, and on Facebook in your browser.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoku, and its casino-style games such as Pop! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About Two Bit Circus

With locations in Los Angeles and Dallas, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company is opening the world’s first chain of micro-amusement parks. These one-acre sized entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at highest resolution.

About Illuminarium

Illuminarium Experiences creates venues designed to transport guests into incredible experiences. In an Illuminarium you can be transported through the looking glass into Wonderland, ride a rocket to the moon and leave your footprints, or be immersed in the art of Georgia O’Keeffe. The experience is created using 46 laser projectors, dozens of powerful video rendering engines, cutting edge beamforming audio arrays, 127 channels of audio, networked lidar arrays, scent machines, and show control.