ChromaDex Launches Tru Niagen® with iHerb, the World’s Number One Online Destination for Health and Wellness

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announces the appointment of the world’s number one online destination for health and wellness, iHerb, as the newest retail partner to distribute Tru Niagen globally. iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all offering the best brands in the industry and has established a strong international presence, with nearly 90% of sales generated outside of the United States. iHerb has a global audience larger than Vitacost, VitaminShoppe, and GNC combined, proudly totaling 10 million active customers across more than 180 countries.

“Tru Niagen, backed by the highest scientific and quality standards, is one of the most efficient NAD+ boosters on the market and we are delighted to welcome this trusted brand to the iHerb family,” said Lindsey Wiefels, SVP, Purchasing & House Brands of iHerb. “Carrying the best brands in the industry is an important key to our success and, in turn, these partnerships allow us to be the greatest at what we do. Tru Niagen and ChromaDex exemplify iHerb’s values as a company.”

The sole active ingredient in Tru Niagen is Niagen®, ChromaDex’s patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient, one of the most efficient and superior precursors of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a coenzyme vital to cellular function. Tru Niagen is backed by two Nobel Prize winners, 25+ human clinical studies, 300 published scientific studies, accepted by the world’s most rigorous regulatory bodies and is clinically proven to increase NAD+ safely and effectively.

“NAD+ is essential for life, yet our levels decrease with age and when we are under physiological stress,” commented Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex. “Tru Niagen is the safest, most reliable, indeed the best way to maintain high NAD+ levels and we are looking forward to working with iHerb, the world leader in natural health and self-care products, to make this exciting product available to more people worldwide.”

The best-selling Tru Niagen product line including Tru Niagen 300mg 30 count, Tru Niagen 300mg 90 count, Tru Niagen 300mg 120 count, Tru Niagen Immune 150mg 30 count, and Tru Niagen 300mg Stick Packs, for those who prefer a mix-in powder formulation, are now available for purchase at iHerb.com.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen® visit www.chromadex.com and for more information on iHerb visit www.iherb.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on NAD+ levels, of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind the NAD+ precursor, nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen® and the sole active ingredient in the consumer supplement, Tru Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About iHerb:

iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. Since our founding in 1996, we have been dedicated to offering Earth’s best-curated selection of health and wellness products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience. We believe that health and wellness should be a universal right made possible through compassion and our collective action. This belief will continue to guide us as we endeavor to make our mission a reality. https://www.iherb.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to global distribution. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of these forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.