Grant Thornton renews partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Thornton LLP, one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms, will renew its current partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) for an additional two years, effective August 1, 2023.

As part of the renewal, Grant Thornton will make a $200,000 financial donation to the TMCF, with the goal of supporting career opportunities for underrepresented future professionals. The firm first partnered with TMCF in 2020 as part of a three-year commitment that included a $300,000 donation.

Additionally, Grant Thornton has helped spearhead the TMCF’s Train the Trainer Career Readiness program, which equips faculty and staff at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with the tools they need to help students navigate an increasingly competitive employment landscape. And the firm has become an associate sponsor of the TMCF Leadership Institute, which provides professional development and recruiting opportunities to future leaders.

Grant Thornton’s collaborations with TMCF parallel the firm’s broad-based recruiting efforts, which include hiring increased levels of talent from HBCUs. Further, Grant Thornton supports men and women’s golf programs at six HBCUs. These efforts are intended to create new opportunities for a diverse range of student athletes, on and off the golf course.

“Our renewed partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund means we can continue empowering educators and preparing students ― particularly those of color ― to launch their careers,” said Seth Siegel, CEO of Grant Thornton. “The results could mean a lifetime of success for young professionals, and a dynamic talent pipeline for businesses.”

Rashada Whitehead, Grant Thornton’s national managing principal of Culture, Immersion & Inclusion says her firm is committed to continually advancing the ways in which it does business. “Renewing our partnership with TMCF is reflective of our firm’s commitment to being an inclusive organization that invests in and helps develop talent for today and the future.”

TMCF Innovation and Growth Officer George Spencer shares this view: “With our renewed partnership, we can continue to create a sustainable program that supports career services on HBCU campuses and helps students better prepare to enter their chosen careers. Grant Thornton’s engagement is an example of how an inclusive culture can create impactful programs and change the economic trajectory of students’ lives.”

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms — and the U.S. member firm of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network. We go beyond the expected to make business more personal and build trust into every result. With revenues of $2.3 billion for the fiscal year that ended July 31, 2022, and almost 50 offices nationwide, Grant Thornton is a community of more than 9,000 problem solvers who value relationships and are ready to help organizations of all sizes and industries create more confident futures. Because, for us, how we serve matters as much as what we do.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.