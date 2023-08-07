Javara, Nevada Health Centers Announce Partnership to Bring Clinical Research to the Geographically Isolated, Medically Underserved

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Javara, a leading integrated research organization (IRO) focused on delivering access to clinical trials at the point of care, today announced a strategic partnership with Nevada Health Centers (NVHC). Javara will employ and embed clinical research professionals within NVHC clinics to work alongside physicians and medical staff, providing all aspects of operational collaboration to deliver clinical trials as a care option to their patients.

A Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), NVHC is the largest primary care provider for uninsured, underinsured, and geographically isolated Nevadans, with 18 locations and nearly 100 practitioners across the state, spanning Las Vegas, Carson City, Reno, and Elko. The immediate focus of this new partnership is the Reno and Carson City locations. Javara and NVHC anticipate activation of the first clinical trials in internal medicine in the fall of 2023.

“As an FQHC, many patients served by Nevada Health Centers are from regions and demographic groups that have traditionally been sorely underrepresented in clinical trials,” said Jennifer Byrne, Javara founder and CEO. “Javara is grateful for the trust of Nevada Health Centers to bring access to novel treatments and innovative health care options to these communities for the first time. With a special focus on those patients with unmet medical needs in geographically isolated and otherwise marginalized regions, we are fully committed to the community benefit this partnership brings.”

Collaboration with NVHC furthers Javara’s geographic presence – now spanning eight states – with direct access to rural communities not previously exposed to research opportunities. As the first-ever clinical research partner to join forces with an FQHC, Javara is eager to deliver Clinical Research as a Care Option to patients across Nevada.

“When seeking a partner to guide Nevada Health Centers’ efforts to develop a clinical trials program for our patients, Javara most closely aligned with our organizational mission and vision,” said Walter Davis, Nevada Health Centers CEO. “We are a safety net provider for the community, and many of our patients live with chronic conditions. This partnership enables us to offer both access to innovative treatments and advanced education to our patients and establish a greater sense of trust in research. We are excited to be positioned as a contributor to the scientific knowledge base that helps improve the delivery and understanding of medicine.”

About Javara

Javara, a leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO), partners with large healthcare organizations to deliver clinical trial access at the point of care, reaching patients through their trusted physicians by integrating research staff and infrastructure. Our broad, diverse patient populations ensure clinical trials are completed with high enrollment and retention for quality data delivery. Javara’s centralized resources and standardized operations provide efficiencies for accelerated study start-up and quality outcomes, so fewer obstacles stand in the way of the product approval process. As pioneers of Clinical Research as a Care Option (CRAACO), Javara is transforming healthcare and changing lives through a reimagined approach to clinical trials.

About Nevada Health Centers

Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) was founded in 1977 and is a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center program dedicated to providing access to quality healthcare throughout Nevada. NVHC operates 18 health centers; three mobile health programs; seven Women, Infants, and Children offices; and a visiting nurse program in Lockwood.