Carnegie Learning Picked by CT State Department of Education for High-Dosage Tutoring

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Learning, a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, was selected by the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) as an approved tutoring provider for the state’s 2023/2024 High-Dosage Tutoring (HDT) Program. The new initiative is designed to address math learning gaps among students in grades 6-9 across the state. Carnegie Learning is the only approved tutoring provider with perfect scores for Middle School Math by EdReports, and one point shy of perfect for High School Math.

“Carnegie Learning’s tutoring program provides a perfect combination of high-quality instructional resources with tutor instructors who are certified teachers and passionate about what they do," said CEO Barry Malkin. "Our team has decades of experience establishing strong partnerships built on trust. Together this unique set of skills leads to a high impact tutoring program creating positive outcomes for thousands of students across the country. We are excited to bring this level of expertise to the students and districts in Connecticut.”

Carnegie Learning has the largest certified tutoring team in the U.S., with an ever-increasing portfolio of new curriculum offerings being added as district needs arise.

Carnegie Learning's high-dosage tutoring services include:

Live tutors who are all certified teachers with deep content and pedagogical knowledge.

Bilingual and multilingual tutors.

Instruction that aligns with districts’ standards, scope, and sequence.

Standards-aligned, high-quality instructional materials to support grade-level learning.

Robust pre- and post-assessments to regularly track student growth and performance.

To fill out an application for the CT High-Dosage Tutoring Program, please visit: https://sdect.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bDjpyssv6DcHdau

Carnegie Learning believes that students can reach far beyond their perceived potential, academically as well as socially and emotionally. To help students achieve this, we bridge the gap between access to high-quality instructors, award-winning AI software, and high-quality instructional resources.

For more information on Carnegie Learning High-Dosage Tutoring, please visit https://www.carnegielearning.com/services-overview/tutoring-services/.

