Generational Equity Advises Rogers Roofing in its Sale to Vertex Service Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Rogers Roofing, Inc. to Vertex Service Partners, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors. The transaction closed April 7, 2023.

Rogers Roofing, Inc. (RRI), located in Hammond, Indiana, is a full-service home remodeling company that specializes in the installation of roofs, siding/gutters, and windows. In operation for more than half a century, the Company has completed work on a variety of projects and has become the leading home improvement company in their region.

The Company specializes in all residential home improvement and commercial remodeling. RRI provides numerous products from respected manufacturers that their customers and homeowners have come to trust. They offer a lifetime labor warranty with all of their remodel projects. RRI is also the top installer of CertainTeed Roofing Products and has the top certification with Malarkey Roofing Products.

Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, Vertex Service Partners is an investment platform backed by Alpine Investors that is focused on becoming the partner of choice for founders, operators, employees, and homeowners alike. Vertex looks to support its companies with both organic and inorganic growth initiatives and seeks to provide a network of other experienced operators across the country in addition to technology, talent, marketing, data, and other resources.

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in the software and services industries. Alpine’s PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction.

Alpine has over $15 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. Note: Pro forma for additional Fund IX commitments raised as of June 30, 2023 and fair market value as of March 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com and https://alpineinvestors.com/terms-conditions/ for full disclaimers including, but not limited to, third-party reviews and Alpine Operations Group.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, Senior M&A Advisor, Prasad Karcherla, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, Madison Buckley successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Tom Stephens established the initial relationship with RRI.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, wealth management and digital services.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.