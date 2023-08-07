Gopuff Lowers Prices on Everyday Items by 30%

Gopuff's new FAM membership benefit, “Lower Than Low Prices” enables members to buy a dozen organic eggs for $2 and get 30% off 100 additional household, grocery, and daily essentials — every single day.

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Gopuff launched a major new benefit for its FAM membership program to maximize members’ savings. With this launch, FAM members now have access to an average of 30% lower prices on 100+ top-selling essentials every single day. Gopuff also introduced new weekly deals to help members save even more.

It’s no secret that consumers are feeling the pinch of inflation and the broader economic climate. The new “Lower Than Low Prices” benefit is designed to provide unbeatable value for FAM members, a group that accounts for nearly 50% of all Gopuff orders. The savings provided by FAM are so significant that, in a beta launch, customers saved an average of $20 per month ($240/year).

Always 30% off 100 Top-Selling Essentials.

With its own micro-fulfillment centers and supply chain ownership, Gopuff cuts out the middleman and is able to pass savings directly to its customers. The company’s new “Lower Than Low Prices” FAM benefit further amplifies savings for members. With FAM pricing often beating big box retailers' national averages, members can buy a dozen organic eggs for just $2 and can now enjoy always-on price reductions on 100+ other essentials, like laundry detergent, paper towels and milk — all without ever leaving the house.

Just for FAM members, Gopuff is also discounting every Gopuff private label product by at least 10%. Starting today, members can buy Basically, brand dish soap (24oz) or toilet paper (4ct) for 30% below the national average — delivered free, 365 days a year.

Insane Weekly Deals!

In addition to 30% off 100 top products, Gopuff is also rolling out insane weekly deals, exclusive to FAM members. These insane Weekly Deals offer members only more than 40% off on trendy new brands, limited time only. For example, this week only FAM members can access: 60% off Sweet Street Sandy's Cookie and 40% off Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce. In select markets this week, customers can also access discounts on Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and get 2 for $20 Oyster Bay Pinot Gris.

FAM members can check back each Monday to get access to these insane weekly deals, every single week.

And It’s All Available In The New Deals Center

All of the best Gopuff discounts and price reductions will now live in one, easy-to-locate “Deals Center”. Gopuff’s “Lower Than Low Prices” and Weekly Deals, as well as discounts available to all Gopuff customers, can be accessed via the Deals tab in the app’s main navigation menu.

“Lower Than Low Pricing” and Weekly Deals add to the existing benefits FAM members know and love, including zero service fees and earning double the Puff Points on every order — all for just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually (a $15+ discount).

Just the Beginning

As the leader in instant commerce, Gopuff has always prioritized innovating for its customers. During a time when everyday living has gotten expensive, today Gopuff is excited to bring more value to its customers.