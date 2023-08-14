Robomold® Technology Leverages The Full Capabilities of Hostaform® POM RF

CANNON FALLS, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gemstar, the first manufacturer to offer robotic rotational molding in the United States, showcases its capabilities through a newly-published Tech Note co-authored by its vendor partner, Celanese. The Tech Note illustrates how Gemstar’s partnership with Celanese, a global chemical leader, has allowed Gemstar to manufacture premium fuel tanks using single-layer acetal solution designed specifically for rotational molding.

Celanese’s Hostaform® POM RF delivers unparalleled toughness and rigidity, temperature resistance, wear resistance, and low fuel permeation while Gemstar’s Robomold technology provides ideal precision repeatability necessary for highly-specialized custom parts. This technology produces tighter tolerances, design flexibility, and high control that is unmatched in the industry.

The innovative solutions provided by Gemstar and Celanese’s partnership combine high-quality and EPA/CARB compliant products unmatched by its competition. The precise process allows for optimization of material and reduction of processing time by up to 50% compared to industry average. These tanks can accommodate a nearly endless array of fuel types and the streamlined design is formulated through a single-layer solution, contrary to other options on the market.

To learn more about Gemstar Manufacturing and Celanese Materials partnership, visit https://www.gemstarmfg.com/education/technote_hostaform/

