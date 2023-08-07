908 Devices Partners with Tennessee State and Local Agencies in the Fight Against Drug Trafficking Through a New Pilot Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices Inc, (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, announces that several Tennessee drug task forces, law enforcement agencies and county sheriffs’ offices have chosen to implement the company’s MX908 handheld mass spectrometer to enhance the speed and efficiency of their drug identification processes.

The MX908 handheld mass spectrometer enables law enforcement agencies to identify drugs in both trace and bulk amounts quickly and accurately. With its unique ability to detect and analyze a wide range of chemical substances, the MX908 has become an invaluable tool for drug interdiction operations.

The pilot program aims to introduce the MX908 to law enforcement agencies across the state. Its main objective is to decrease the quantity of controlled substance samples that are sent to the laboratory for testing. This will be achieved by relocating the testing process to law enforcement locations, similar to how breath alcohol content is tested currently. As a result, overall wait times at the laboratory will be reduced, enabling forensic experts to prioritize and expedite the analysis of more crucial samples. Also, it is expected that the entire judicial process will encounter fewer delays due to reduced wait times for laboratory results.

Moreover, the MX908's swift and reliable drug identification capabilities enable law enforcement officers to ensure that individuals who are prosecuted for drug-related offenses enter drug treatment programs much sooner. By accelerating the identification process, the MX908 helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and rehabilitation, offering individuals a chance for timely intervention and support.

"We are delighted to partner with Tennessee state and local agencies in their tireless efforts to combat drug trafficking," said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder of 908 Devices. "The MX908 handheld mass spectrometer empowers law enforcement agencies and drug task forces to make faster and more informed decisions in the field, ultimately leading to safer communities and improved public health outcomes."

To learn more about the MX908 and 908 Devices, visit www.908devices.com.

