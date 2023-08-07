Chegg Partners with Scale AI to Enhance Learning Experience for Students

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first online learning company, announced today its partnership with Scale AI, the data infrastructure for AI, to develop proprietary large language models (LLMs) to provide a generative experience through Chegg’s personalized learning assistant.

The new Chegg experience, which is planned to roll out over the course of the next two semesters, will combine the best of generative AI with Chegg’s proprietary high-quality content and demonstrated ability to help improve student outcomes. Students can expect to see a much simpler conversational user interface, personalized learning, more in-depth content, and the ability to transform our content automatically into innovative study tools, such as practice tests, study guides and flash cards.

Despite technological advancements, students are experiencing a multitude of barriers that prevent them from living up to their full potential, learning and even graduating. In our recent Chegg survey1, 80% of students have at least four of these barriers impacting their academic performance. Barriers include anxiety, exhaustion, depression, distraction, surface learning, and more. Chegg’s goal is to help students deal with these issues to help them succeed.

“This partnership will accelerate our ability to deliver the new Chegg experience to our customers starting in the fall,” said Dan Rosensweig, President and CEO of Chegg. “We have said for years that students’ challenges go way beyond academic needs and now, by leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence, we believe we can make a significant impact on reducing the nearly 40% of students who drop out of the higher education system, and the more than 50% that never enter.”

Over the past several months, Chegg and Scale tested a successful pilot of the AI experience for students.

“The partnership with Scale will allow us to develop new LLMs unique to Chegg and help us accelerate the annotating and categorizing of data while maintaining our own IP,” said Nathan Schultz, Chief Operating Officer of Chegg. “With Chegg’s Large Language Models trained with our unique data sets, specifically for education, and with the help of our 150,000 subject matter experts, we will deliver a significantly enhanced and differentiated learning experience for students.”

“We help companies harness the transformative power of AI to take their vision from conception to completion by building domain-specific LLMs like what we are creating with Chegg,” said Arun Murthy, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Scale AI. “AI has the potential to help students around the world succeed and we look forward to supporting Chegg on their mission of empowering students to learn.”

About Chegg:

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

About Scale AI:

Scale accelerates the development of AI within organizations of any size to deliver critical business insights and operational efficiency. Its data-centric infrastructure platform leverages RLHF (Reinforced Learning with Human Feedback) to help organizations build the strongest AI models, enabling any company to deploy algorithms that supercharge their business. Scale is trusted by the most ambitious AI companies across industries including Meta, Microsoft, U.S. Army, DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit, Open AI, Cohere, Anthropic, General Motors, Toyota Research Institute, Brex, Instacart and Flexport. Scale was founded in 2016 and is valued at $7.3 billion, backed by Founders Fund, Accel, Index, and Tiger Global.

1 Chegg x Friends at Work X The Decision Lab Students academic Barriers, May 2023 (n=896)